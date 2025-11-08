Introducing Saint Crewe, the Clinically-Tested Skincare Line for Gen Z

Saint Crewe introduced a tailored collection of four age-appropriate products that skip strong actives and offer hypoallergenic formulas that are safe for all skin types, particularly young skin. (Photo by Saint Crewe)

Saint Crewe recently announced that the formerly direct-to-consumer brand is now available from Gen Z-favorite retailer, Revolve. (Photo by Saint Crewe)

Particularly important to attract their target demographic? Saint Crewe products are bright and playfully packaged. (Photo by Saint Crewe)

The products, which range in price from $32 to $44, include a a cleansing balm that melts onto the skin, a daily serum that fights environmental stressors’ impact on the skin (as well as harmful blue light from screen time!), a gel cream that gives a lit-from-within glow, and a popular misting spray that balances excess oil. (Photo by Saint Crewe)

As a Millennial, I grew up with Clinique from the Dillard’s counter and Oxy pads. Suffice it to say, I’m genuinely baffled by tween girls’ obsession with skincare.

During the more than 15 years that licensed therapist Erin Piper spent working with teenagers, young women, and families, she observed firsthand how self-care rituals shape self-esteem. Piper founded Saint Crewe, a “fresh new voice in skincare that’s redefining what it means to care for younger skin,” after noticing high school- and college-aged women’s obsession with TikTok-viral skincare products containing harsh actives like retinol and glycolic acid.

Developed with leading labs, dermatologists, and beauty industry veterans, Saint Crewe introduced what was missing from the flooded skincare marketplace — a tailored collection of four age-appropriate products that skip strong actives and offer hypoallergenic formulas safe for all skin types, particularly young skin.

The products, which range in price from $32 to $44, include a cleansing balm that melts onto the skin, a daily serum that fights environmental stressors’ impact on the skin (as well as harmful blue light from screen time!), a gel cream that gives a lit-from-within glow, and a popular misting spray that balances excess oil. All four are:

safe for all skin types, especially Gen Alpha and Gen Z

clinically tested

cruelty-free

vegan

compliant with Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and Credo clean beauty standards

Particularly important to attract their target demographic? The products are bright and playfully packaged. The bold orange and vibrant blue color palette matches *AeStHeTiC* that Gen Z loves. (Added bonus? All the packaging is fully recyclable.) Saint Crewe recently announced that the formerly direct-to-consumer brand is now available from Gen Z-favorite retailer, Revolve.

Of the launch, Piper said, “We built this brand to make skincare feel fun, fresh, and safe for skin — and now it’s officially on Revolve! Seeing our products on a platform that’s all about what’s next in beauty and fashion feels like the perfect match for our community.”

Thanksgiving and Christmas Items Swipe

















Next

The Dallas Connection

Saint Crewe’s CEO, Laura-Lucia Carothers, lives in Dallas, and we recently met up to talk all things Saint Crewe and how her past experience led to this moment.

Carothers originally moved to Dallas to work for a new skincare company called SkinCeuticals. In her 20s, she traveled everywhere, growing the business from the ground up and wearing all the proverbial hats of a start-up, including marketing, public relations, and product development. She worked at SkinCeuticals for 14 years, including through L’Oréal’s acquisition of the company in 2005.

With more than 30 years of experience in beauty and wellness, as well as years consulting for other start-ups (Carothers’ “sweet spot”), Carothers knew she had to join the crew when Piper shared her vision for the company. Together, the two of them are shaking up the skincare industry with formulas that stay gentle and are grounded in science, without “sacrificing efficacy or the sensory experience beauty lovers crave.”

As part of their mission, Saint Crewe is dedicated to “building self-esteem through skincare routines that feel empowering, not anxiety-inducing.” I gifted some samples to one of my PaperCity colleagues’ three tweens. It was a hit! And one that their mom could fully get behind, too. When dealing with teenage girls, that’s a win-win.

Saint Crew is now available from Revolve.