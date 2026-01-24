Brittany Williams, Jenny Weber, Elizabeth Galante, Katie Tsuru (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chairs_Laura Williams, Kate Schneider, Amber Vaughn, Renee Kennedy, Britta Christenson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Angela Bishop, Edlow Schwing (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Courtney Harmon, Tiffany Halik, Nina Rand (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elyse, Lesha, Emma, and Tracy Bateman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Imani and Yvonne Guillory (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jay Landa (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jenny Weber, Brittany Williams (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Katie Tsuru, Nora Jarrard (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristin Massey, Roxy Sanford (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laura Flaaten, Veronika Vavor (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laura Williams, Kate Schneider, Amber Vaughn, Renee Kennedy, Britta Christenson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lauren B Mills (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Meagan Clanahan, Brandi Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Donae Chramosta, Beth Muecke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rebekah Bredthauer, Jenni Bredthauer, Anna Bredthauer, Lindsey Zehnder (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Renee Ash, Amy Waltz, Carrie McKemie, Kim Zander (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Suzanne Stiles, Laurie Newton, Caroline Stiles (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Regan and Kelley Sobiesk (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Freya Brand (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
HTX Nitro Creamery (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
DJ G Funk (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fashion / Shopping

The Furs, The Designer Labels, The Jewels, Oh My — Houston’s Biggest Sale of the Year Means 90 Percent Reductions For 1,800-Plus Shoppers

Scooping Up Stylish Bargains With a Purpose

BY //
photography Daniel Ortiz
Who isn’t familiar with the myriad January sales notices that invade our in-boxes this time of year? But if you aren’t familiar with The Sale, you’re missing what 1,800 shoppers take advantage of in Houston every year. More than 50 merchants filled the Bayou City Event Center this month with must-have goods reduced from 20 percent to 90 percent — all for a most worthy cause.

Katie Tsuru, Nora Jarrard
Katie Tsuru, Nora Jarrard modeling furs at The Sale

Since its inception in 2015 by Houston Tri Delta Philanthropies, Inc., The Sale has raised $2.9 million dedicated to funding lifesaving research for children diagnosed with cancer. This year’s proceeds, which added up to more than $575,000, benefit Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center. The  event is the vision of Tri Delta alumnae driven by a desire to make a meaningful contribution in Houston.

Rebekah Bredthauer, Jenni Bredthauer, Anna Bredthauer, Lindsey Zehnder
Rebekah Bredthauer, Jenni Bredthauer, Anna Bredthauer, Lindsey Zehnder at The Sale

With such bargains at The Sale, we find ourselves filling our shopping bags with clothing, jewelry and other goodies we never knew we couldn’t live without — particularly at these prices. And for a meaningful cause.

Among the participating merchants tempting pocketbooks were Woody’s Furs, Bering’s, Christy Lynn, Christina Greene, The Feya Brand and J. Landa.

Chairs_Laura Williams, Kate Schneider, Amber Vaughn, Renee Kennedy, Britta Christenson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Sale chairs Laura Williams, Kate Schneider, Amber Vaughn, Renee Kennedy, Britta Christenson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Underwriters and event sponsors had early access to the shopping via the Preview Shopping Party with a VIP Lounge featuring an open bar, gourmet bites and HTX Nitro Creamery. Contributing a festive atmosphere, the venue was transformed with balloon installations from POPCreations, handmade custom bow designs created and installed by Rick Butler, and entertainment from DJ G Funk.

The Sale chairs Amber Vaughn, Laura Williams, Kate Schneider, Britta Christenson, and Renee Kennedy were on the scene the duration along with scores of volunteers in this all-volunteer effort.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Houston Tri Delta Philanthropies, Inc. for hosting The Sale and choosing Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center as this year’s beneficiary,” says Dr. Will Parsons, director of Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center. “Events like this do more than raise essential funds.

“They bring people together around a shared purpose: giving children and young adults facing brain cancer a better chance.”

Laura Flaaten, Veronika Vavor (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laura Flaaten, Veronika Javor at The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Bethany Buchanan, Courtney Harmon, Katie Tsuru, Nora Jarrad, Tiffany Haik, City Council’s Sallie Alcorn, Mary Morgan Stevens, Donae Chramosta, Beth Muecke, Brandi Smith, Imani Guillory, Lauren Mills, Nina Rand, Courtney Zavala, Jennifer Cope, Lesha Elsenbrook, and Jenny Weber.

