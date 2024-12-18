fbpx
A Schiaparelli boutique is located on the second floor of the downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus. (Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

The downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus debuted a collection of Schiaparelli evening gowns. (Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

The gowns feature signature "bijoux" details. (Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

The downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus debuted a collection of Schiaparelli evening gowns. (Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

The keyhole is a signature code of the house of Schiaparelli. (Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

The evening gowns feature bijoux "codes" from the house, including the surrealist eye and keyhole. (Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

The evening gowns feature bijoux "codes" from the house, including the surrealist eye. (Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

Fashion / Shopping

Dallas’ Neiman Marcus Debuts Schiaparelli Evening Capsule Collection — From The Surrealist House That Daniel Roseberry Built

From Plano to Place Vendôme

BY // 12.18.24
A Schiaparelli boutique is located on the second floor of the downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus. (Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

The capsule collection includes a "shocking pink" caped gown. (Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

The downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus debuted a collection of Schiaparelli evening gowns. (Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

Schiaparelli Creative Director Daniel Roseberry is from Plano, Texas. (Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

The gowns feature signature "bijoux" details. (Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

The downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus debuted a collection of Schiaparelli evening gowns. (Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

The downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus debuted a collection of Schiaparelli evening gowns. (Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

The keyhole is a signature code of the house of Schiaparelli. (Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

The keyhole is a signature code of the house of Schiaparelli. (Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

Roseberry recently received the Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in Fashion. (Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

The evening gowns feature bijoux "codes" from the house, including the surrealist eye and keyhole. (Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

A gown from the evening capsule collection from Schiaparelli at Neiman Marcus. (Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

Lady Gaga’s dove-adorned inauguration ‘fit. Kylie Jenner’s lion headdress. Bella Hadid’s golden lungs for The Cannes Film Festival. Beyonce’s black leather minidress she wore to accept her record-breaking Grammy. When the biggest names in fashion seek to shut down the red carpet, they go to Schiaparelli.

For Dallasites, Schiaparelli’s Creative Director happens to be a hometown hero. From Plano, Texas to Place Vendôme, Daniel Roseberry became the first American to lead a French couture house when Schiaparelli appointed him Creative Director in 2019. Single-handedly responsible for revitalizing the historic brand (Elsa Schiaparelli was notoriously Coco Chanel’s rival), Roseberry breathed new life into the surrealist Maison. His quick ascension to the internet’s favorite designer is nothing short of meteoric.

Neiman Marcus Group holds the largest retail presence for Schiaparelli worldwide. In addition to Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills and Bergdorf Goodman in New York City, the brand opened a dedicated Schiaparelli boutique on the second floor of their downtown Dallas flagship in late 2022.

This month, the Dallas flagship debuted a capsule collection of Schiaparelli evening gowns. Featuring sumptuous fabrics, dramatic draping, and iconic bijoux “codes” of the house (including the padlock, keyhole, and surrealist eye), the collection provides shoppers with couture straight from Paris. Surely someone will scoop up one of these masterpieces for Art Ball? I’d pick the “shocking pink” caped gown.

The capsule collection includes a “shocking pink” caped gown. (Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

Boundary-pushing gown details like pierced nipples are “so Schiap.” At a party celebrating the launch, the bartender blushed when offering the signature cocktail, a “Golden Nipple.” (He also appreciated learning how to pronounce the brand’s name, with a hard “k.”)

The iconic luxury retailer (which I, a four-generation Dallasite, affectionately refer to as “The Mothership”) has always been a source of inspiration for Roseberry since Neiman Marcus was his first introduction to the world of luxury fashion. Roseberry’s connection to Dallas is deeply woven into his creations, with Texas-inspired elements frequently appearing in his lauded collections.

“Neiman Marcus and Schiaparelli have built a remarkable partnership, anchored in a shared commitment to bold creativity and exceptional craftsmanship. Daniel Roseberry’s unique ability to blend his Texas roots with Parisian couture resonates deeply with our heritage, creating a connection that feels both personal and inspiring. Together, we continue to bring the extraordinary to life for our clients,” Jodi Kahn, Vice President of Luxury Fashion at Neiman Marcus, says.

Recently, Neiman Marcus Group honored Roseberry in Paris with the Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in Fashion. He joined Elsa Schiaparelli, the Maison’s founder, who was one of the first recipients of the Neiman Marcus Award for
Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion in 1940.

To view the capsule collection of Schiaparelli evening gowns, visit the downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus on the second floor or contact Schiaparelli Brand Manager Amanda Youngblood (amanda_youngblood@neimanmarcus.com). 

