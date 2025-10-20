Shopbop
Shopbop
Shopbop
01
03

Fan-favorite online retailer Shopbop is hosting a nine-day pop-up in Dallas' West Village. (Photo courtesy of Shopbop)

02
03

Shop Brands Like Schutz, HART, Alex Mill, Pistola, and Marc Jacobs IRL starting October 22. (Image courtesy of Shopbop)

03
03

The Charleston-based jewelry brand with the big heart, HART will be hosting shoppers for a charm bar on October 23-24. Charms are all the rage right now, so hop onboard and create your own charm bracelets and necklaces. (Photo courtesy of HART)

Shopbop
Shopbop
Shopbop
Fashion / Shopping

Fan-Favorite Online Retailer Shopbop Pops Up in Dallas’ West Village

Shop Brands Like Schutz, HART, Pistola, and Marc Jacobs IRL Starting This Week

BY //
Fan-favorite online retailer Shopbop is hosting a nine-day pop-up in Dallas' West Village. (Photo courtesy of Shopbop)
Shop Brands Like Schutz, HART, Alex Mill, Pistola, and Marc Jacobs IRL starting October 22. (Image courtesy of Shopbop)
The Charleston-based jewelry brand with the big heart, HART will be hosting shoppers for a charm bar on October 23-24. Charms are all the rage right now, so hop onboard and create your own charm bracelets and necklaces. (Photo courtesy of HART)
1
3

Fan-favorite online retailer Shopbop is hosting a nine-day pop-up in Dallas' West Village. (Photo courtesy of Shopbop)

2
3

Shop Brands Like Schutz, HART, Alex Mill, Pistola, and Marc Jacobs IRL starting October 22. (Image courtesy of Shopbop)

3
3

The Charleston-based jewelry brand with the big heart, HART will be hosting shoppers for a charm bar on October 23-24. Charms are all the rage right now, so hop onboard and create your own charm bracelets and necklaces. (Photo courtesy of HART)

If there is one online retailer where almost everyone I know shops, it’s Shopbop. It helps that Shopbop delivers via Amazon Prime.

I’m just spitballing here, but if you, say, procrastinated and now desperately need a dress for Post Malone’s performance at Cattle Baron’s Ball this Saturday, you could order from Shopbop and have it delivered in two days. But enough about me!

As convenient as clicking “add to cart” can be, nothing beats shopping brands IRL. It hits different. So, Shopbop is coming to town!

Good news for the girlies on the social circuit this fall, the beloved international fashion destination is headed to Dallas’ West Village from October 22 through 30. The nine-day pop-up allows Dallasites the opportunity to shop a variety of Shopbop’s favorite brands in person. Oh, and they’re making it a party, with all kinds of fun activations sure to attract their loyal fanbase.

Shopbop
The Charleston-based jewelry brand with the big heart, HART will be hosting shoppers for a charm bar on October 23-24. Charms are all the rage right now, so hop onboard and create your own charm bracelets and necklaces. (Photo courtesy of HART)

The Shopbop hive will recognize the lineup of buzzy brands:

— Enjoy a shopping sesh with Shopbop’s Senior Fashion Director Caroline Maguire at Schutz. During the gathering on October 22, Shopbop will be offering complimentary tarot card readings with purchase. (Could also help determine which pair of shoes from their new collection you should buy? I’m personally eyeing this chestnut brown suede Julie Kitten Heel Mules.)

Fall & Halloween Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025

— Also on October 22, Alex Mill is offering complimentary personalization when you purchase a tote bag. I like The Perfect Weekend Tote in Natural as a classic carry-all when traveling.

— The Charleston-based jewelry brand with the big heart, HART will be hosting shoppers for a charm bar on October 23-24. Charms are all the rage right now, so hop onboard and create your own charm bracelets and necklaces. (I love the cord necklaces, like this White Scallop Shell Cord Necklace.)

— Kiki with Dallas native Jojo Fletcher as she hosts shoppers for an exclusive cocktail party on October 25.

— “Get Personal with Pistola” as the brand offers complimentary denim embroidery and a bandana with Pistola purchases.

— If you’re an aspiring Miu Miu girlie but lack the budget, consider Marc Jacobs, who will be customizing bag charms and shoe charms with any Marc Jacobs purchase on October 27 through 28.

 — Lastly, shoppers can customize their ideal perfectwhitetee with free complimentary embroidery on their perfectwhitetee purchase on October 29 through 30.

Visit Shopbop IRL at 3699 McKinney Avenue, Suite 315, from October 22 through 30 from 11 am to 8 pm. 

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
5 Modern Etiquette Tips for Hosting a Dinner Party
5 Modern Etiquette Tips for Hosting a Dinner Party
A 2025 Wedding Guest Survival Guide — From RSVP’ing and Gifting to Decoding the Dress Code
A 2025 Wedding Guest Survival Guide — From RSVP’ing and Gifting to Decoding the Dress Code
8 Rules of Phone Etiquette — An Exposé of Social Tells in the Digital Age
8 Rules of Phone Etiquette — An Exposé of Social Tells in the Digital Age
The 7 New Dating Trends to Know — A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Romance in 2025
The 7 New Dating Trends to Know — A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Romance in 2025
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2025
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2025
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Gifting and Tipping for The Holiday Season
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Gifting and Tipping for The Holiday Season
read full series
Kwiat
AVAILABLE AT Bachendorf's DISCOVER NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$240,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$294,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$220,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
2818 Chancery Summit Court
City Gate
FOR SALE

2818 Chancery Summit Court
Houston, TX

$357,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2818 Chancery Summit Court
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
5126 Bessies Creek Trace
Fulbrook
FOR SALE

5126 Bessies Creek Trace
Fulshear, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
5126 Bessies Creek Trace
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
6135 Jason Street
Robindell
FOR SALE

6135 Jason Street
Houston, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6135 Jason Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
16019 Old Humble Road
Kohlman
FOR SALE

16019 Old Humble Road
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16019 Old Humble Road
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
10406 Raritan Drive
Shadow Oaks
FOR SALE

10406 Raritan Drive
Houston, TX

$510,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
10406 Raritan Drive
4000 Purdue Street #157
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #157
Houston, TX

$250,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #157
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$489,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,174,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$605,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Houston, TX

$118,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Fairwood | Co-list: Gary Owens-Turftag Group
FOR SALE

14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Cypress, TX

$279,950 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X