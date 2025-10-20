Fan-Favorite Online Retailer Shopbop Pops Up in Dallas’ West Village

The Charleston-based jewelry brand with the big heart, HART will be hosting shoppers for a charm bar on October 23-24. Charms are all the rage right now, so hop onboard and create your own charm bracelets and necklaces. (Photo courtesy of HART)

If there is one online retailer where almost everyone I know shops, it’s Shopbop. It helps that Shopbop delivers via Amazon Prime.

I’m just spitballing here, but if you, say, procrastinated and now desperately need a dress for Post Malone’s performance at Cattle Baron’s Ball this Saturday, you could order from Shopbop and have it delivered in two days. But enough about me!

As convenient as clicking “add to cart” can be, nothing beats shopping brands IRL. It hits different. So, Shopbop is coming to town!

Good news for the girlies on the social circuit this fall, the beloved international fashion destination is headed to Dallas’ West Village from October 22 through 30. The nine-day pop-up allows Dallasites the opportunity to shop a variety of Shopbop’s favorite brands in person. Oh, and they’re making it a party, with all kinds of fun activations sure to attract their loyal fanbase.

The Shopbop hive will recognize the lineup of buzzy brands:

— Enjoy a shopping sesh with Shopbop’s Senior Fashion Director Caroline Maguire at Schutz. During the gathering on October 22, Shopbop will be offering complimentary tarot card readings with purchase. (Could also help determine which pair of shoes from their new collection you should buy? I’m personally eyeing this chestnut brown suede Julie Kitten Heel Mules.)

— Also on October 22, Alex Mill is offering complimentary personalization when you purchase a tote bag. I like The Perfect Weekend Tote in Natural as a classic carry-all when traveling.

— The Charleston-based jewelry brand with the big heart, HART will be hosting shoppers for a charm bar on October 23-24. Charms are all the rage right now, so hop onboard and create your own charm bracelets and necklaces. (I love the cord necklaces, like this White Scallop Shell Cord Necklace.)

— Kiki with Dallas native Jojo Fletcher as she hosts shoppers for an exclusive cocktail party on October 25.

— “Get Personal with Pistola” as the brand offers complimentary denim embroidery and a bandana with Pistola purchases.

— If you’re an aspiring Miu Miu girlie but lack the budget, consider Marc Jacobs, who will be customizing bag charms and shoe charms with any Marc Jacobs purchase on October 27 through 28.

— Lastly, shoppers can customize their ideal perfectwhitetee with free complimentary embroidery on their perfectwhitetee purchase on October 29 through 30.

Visit Shopbop IRL at 3699 McKinney Avenue, Suite 315, from October 22 through 30 from 11 am to 8 pm.