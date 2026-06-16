The Best Places To Shop In Houston During the World Cup — The Galleria Mall, River Oaks and More Must-Visit Stores

River Oaks District is one of Houston’s top shopping destinations.

In case you haven’t noticed, Houston’s been rather busy lately. With the World Cup in town, and six matches still on tap at the home of the Texans, this is a great chance to celebrate the best of the Bayou City. Which includes some of the best shopping in America. And world class art museums and meccas.

These are the Best Places To Shop In Houston During the World Cup:

Agua by Agua Bendita at Elizabeth Anthony



Elizabeth Anthony

This 8,000-square-foot, two-story luxury boutique in Uptown Park carries ready to wear and accessories from Akris, Veronica Beard, Max Mara, La DoubleJ, Elie Saab, Giambattista Valle, Etro, Lela Rose, and Johanna Ortiz; jewelry from Silvia Furmanovich, Fernando Jorge, and Goshwara; and handbags from Wandler, Valextra, Mansur Gavriel, and Olympia Le-Tan.

Found

Found

This darling of home design offers everything from light fixtures to furniture and vintage wall tapestries. Found features original work from Texas and international artisans, and places 18th-century vintage in conversation with the avant-garde.

The Galleria

The Galleria mall includes boutiques from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Moncler, Tod’s, Chanel, Balenciaga, Tiffany & Co., Tom Ford, Bulgari, Celine and Etro, as well as Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and an ice- skating rink.

Juliska at Kuhl-Linscomb

Kuhl-Linscomb

This design and lifestyle store covers almost three city blocks, carrying a mind-boggling collection of tabletop, linens, bedding, furniture, apothecary, children’s apparel and more in multiple buildings, many of which were saved from demolition.

Moxie

Moxie

This repository of fantastical and pedigreed antiques and vintage furnishings is a must-see for international designers on a stopgap in Houston.

Perigold

Houston is the home of the first brick-and-mortar Perigold store (a second opened in West Palm Beach). This 20,000-square-foot design paradise in Highland Village Shopping Center carries more than 150 top names spanning lighting, furniture, bath and kitchen, accessories, tabletop, linens, fabric and rugs, all laid out in gallery-like settings.

River Oaks District



River Oaks District

Houston’s newest shopping mecca is home to 60 luxury stores including Hermès, Dior, Cartier, Harry Winston, Van Cleef & Arpels, Brunello Cucinelli, Carolina Herrera, Loewe, Loro Piana, Pucci, Kiton, Patek Philippe and Rolex at de Boulle. Restaurants inclue Le Colonial, Bari Ristorante, Toulouse, Steak 48, Azumi, Loch Bar, Mad Houston and Ojo de Agua.

Tenenbaum Jewelers



Tenenbaum Jewelers

This renowned Houston jeweler stocks exceptional signed estate pieces from David Webb, Cartier, Verdura, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, David Webb, Harry Winston and Belperron, as well as fine vintage watches from Patek Philippe, Rolex, Cartier, Bulgari and Jaeger-LeCoultre. Tenenbaum also carries current collections from Blancpain, Glashütte Original and Girard-Perregaux watches, as well as jewels from Buccellati, Seaman Schepps and Temple St. Clair, among others.

But Oscar Heyman is the jewel in the Tenenbaum crown.

Thom Browne Spring 2026 collection at Tootsies



Tootsies

Tootsies flagship store stocks women’s ready to wear, handbags, shoes and jewelry. Top names include Thom Browne, Bottega Veneta, Veronica Beard, Brandon Maxwell, Emilia Wickstead, Chloé, Saint Laurent, Oscar de la Renta and Monse.

Zadok Jewelers



Zadok Jewelers

This family-owned jewelry business celebrates its 50th anniversary operating from a sparkling two-story, 28,000-square-foot store in Post Oak Place, stocking fine jewelry from Chopard, Mikimoto, Chanel, Pomellato and Spinelli Kilcollin; and watches from Rolex, Vacheron Constantin, A. Lange & Söhne, Breguet, Breitling, Bulgari, Hublot and more.

Of course, you can’t leave Texas without a pair of cowboy boots. Great stores to find for Western boots include City Boots, Lucchese Bootmaker, Miron Crosby and Tecovas.

Where to See Art

Asia Society Texas Center

This Texas outpost for Asia Society is housed in the only Yoshio Taniguchi freestanding structure in the United States. On view, “Vian Sora: Outerworlds “ and “Nevine Mahmoud: Second Nature.” And don’t miss the Green Garden covered in Asian jasmine and the Water Garden Terrace with waterspouts and artificial fog.



Blaffer Art Museum

What began as a teaching institution built on promised works in the Blaffer family’s collection has become Houston’s most prestigious public university museum and a premier non-collecting institution, organizing exhibitions of world-renowned international contemporary artists, including “Erika Blumenfeld: Sky Stone Cycle.”

Exterior View of CAMH Building 2021 (Photo by Leonid Furmansky; Courtesy Contemporary Arts Museum Houston)



Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

CAMH is one of the oldest non-collecting museums in the country devoted to contemporary art. Founded in 1948, it is located in a distinctive stainless-steel parallelogram building by Gunnar Birkerts, a totemic temple to the avant-garde. On view now are “Mario Ayala: Seven Vans,” and “Mary

Ellen Carroll: How to Talk Dirty and Influence People.”

Sojourner Truth, Untitled (I Sell the Shadow to Support the Substance), 1864, at the Houston Museum of African American Culture



Houston Museum of African American Culture

As both a museum and a nonprofit, HMAAC celebrates African-American arts and history. Permanent exhibitions include the Jazz Church of Houston, a secular project that chronicles Houston’s jazz history, and the Stairwell of Memory, a tribute to Black victims of police brutality. Currently on view: “Bayou City

Stewards: America from Our Perspective.” It runs through August 29.

The Menil Collection, main building gallery (Photo by Paul Hester)



The Menil Collection and Rothko Chapel

Architect Renzo Piano’s first commission in America is considered his finest, thanks to a collaborative dialogue between the architect and patron Dominique de Menil. Currently on view at The Menil Collection: “The Gift of Drawing: Cy Twombly,” runs through August 9, and “Photography from The Menil Collection: Curated by Wendy Watriss,” runs through August 16. Also on the Menil campus is the Rothko Chapel, which is considered the magnum opus of Color Field painter Mark Rothko’s career and houses 14 of his contemplative panels.

Philip Johnson was lead architect. Within walking distance, Cy Twombly Gallery, Menil Drawing Institute and Dan Flavin Installation at Richmond Hall.

Moody Center for the Arts

The Moody Center connects Rice University with the greater Houston community with a permanent Rice Public Art collection, which currently has more than 85 works installed across the Rice campus. Currently on view is the exhibition “Masako Miki: Shapeshifters, Sprites, and Spirits,” which runs through August 15.

Ernesto Neto, SunForceOceanLife, 2020, at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston



Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

One of the top art museums in the country, the MFAH collection has almost 80,000 works of art spanning European, North American, Asian, African, Latin American, Islamic and pre-Columbian backgrounds, as well as decorative arts, photography, video, costumes and textiles. Don’t miss the interactive installation “Ernesto Neto: SunForceOceanLife,” which runs through September 7.

Carlos Cruz-Diez, Double Physichromie, 2009, at Public Art UHS (Photo by Morris Malakoff)



Public Art UHS

This collecting arts organization enriches the lives of more than 70,000 students and 10,000 faculty and staff across the University of Houston System — the fourth-largest university system in Texas. Its exhibitions, programs and permanent collection of artworks are open to the public. One of these works is Carlos Cruz-Diez’s Double Physichromie, 2009, a 648-inch-long perambulating sculpture in painted aluminum and steel, located at the north exterior of UH’s Graduate College of Social Work.

Additional Reporting for this story came from Catherine D. Anspon and Danielle N. Bartholet