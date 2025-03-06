The Best Western Wear Stores In The Woodlands — For Rodeo Or Any Other Texas Season
Design your own unique rodeo hat at Martha Gene Boutique & Hat Bar. (Photo courtesy of Martha Gene)
It is almost always Western season in Texas, whether the Rodeo is around or not. Wearing great cowboy boots and Western duds is always in style. Luckily for those in The Woodlands, great Western wear stores abound.
Why not sparkle and shine and channel all your inner cowgirl, or cowboy vibes? These are The Best Western Wear Stores In The Woodlands:
Nestled in The Woodlands’ bustling Market Street development, the Golden Gray Boutique brings Western styles galore. Whether your style leans more toward feminine denim rompers and dresses or is more spicy with leather skirts and tops, there’s something for almost everyone at the Golden Gray.
This includes finishing touches and accessories, including various styles of a season-favorite white cowgirl boot and a variety of cowgirl hats.
Golden Gray Boutique is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm, and noon to 6 pm on Sundays.
2. Martha Gene Boutique & Hat Bar
202 Main Street
Spring, TX 77373 | Map
Looking for something that will set you apart from what everyone else is wearing in Western wear? Take a drive to Old Town Spring and check out Martha Gene Boutique & Hat Bar. This store offers a variety of clothing and accessories, including boots and purses, most of it distinct.
What Martha Gene is most known for is its unique hat bar, which creates custom creations.
To book a reservation to design a hat, go here. Its $20 to hold a time slot for one hour of personalized service with a hat bar-tender (aka stylist), providing 10 percent off your purchases and an alcoholic beverage (if you’re over 21). If you have a party of five or more, you can even book your own hat party.
During the creative consultation, you get to choose your hat plus embellishments such as charms, jewels, feathers, ribbons or scarves. The boutique also offers hat burning and branding in-store.
Martha Gene is open from noon to 5 pm Mondays, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 am to 7 pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 am to 5 pm on Sundays.
3. Lucchese Bootmaker
1201 Lake Woodlands Drive , Suite 3021
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
With a store right in The Woodlands Mall, Lucchese Boot Store offers so much more than just the perfect boots for any Western outfit. There is also men’s and women’s apparel, boots and accessories such as hats and belts. Lucchese is known for its impressive craftsmanship and items that will last for years to come.
You can check out the website and filter by location to see all they have in stock locally.
Lucchese is open from 11 am to 8 pm Mondays through Thursdays, 11 am to 9 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 6 pm on Sundays.
4. Tumbleweeds & Notions
Tumbleweeds & Notions is an established Woodlands boutique and gift shop located off Research Forest. Known for having unique items for any occasion, this local store can make all your denim fantasies come to life, making it a great Western wear pick.
Check out its website or pop by the store to see everything Tumbleweeds & Notions has available.
Tumbleweeds & Notions is open from 10 am to 5 pm Mondays through Fridays, 1o am to 3 pm on Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays.
Are you a Western diva? Then check out the Diva Boutique. Located in Montgomery, this store has been serving The Woodlands region for more than 25 years. The shop carries dresses, jackets and hats that can be combined for an amazing Western look.
Visit the website to check more of the in-store styles.
Diva Boutique is open from 11 am to 5:30 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays. It is closed Sundays and Mondays.
6. Cavender’s Boot City
6760 N Grand Pkwy
Spring, TX 77389 | Map
Of course Cavender’s is always a win when it comes to year-round Western wear for Rodeo season or any season. With a location off Grand Parkway, it’s easy to swing by and shop a wide variety of Western clothing, boots, hats and accessories for men, women and even kids.
While there is a large selection of clothes, Cavender’s is also well-known for its boots. To get an idea of what your options are before you go, check out the website.
Cavender’s in Spring is open from 9 am to 9 pm Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 6 pm on Sundays.
7. The Woodlands Resort
The Woodlands Resort is going full rodeo for the month of March. In addition to unique touches added to your stay at the resort, including Western decor, a special take-home gift, and themed snacks and drinks, there will also be pop-ups and special vendors at the resort where you can get Rodeo wear.
All of March, The Woodlands Resort is featuring Western wear from local artisans. From classic cowboy boots to stylish hats and statement pieces, you can find everything you need for the ultimate Western outfit.
On this Sunday, March 9, you stop by for the ‘Rodeo Royals’ event from noon to 2 pm where you can purchase custom cowboy hats from Carter & Co Hat Works while sipping on spirits from the Crown Royal pop up.
For more information on all the Western themed events and specials The Woodlands Resort is offering, go here.