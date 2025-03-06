The Best Western Wear Stores In The Woodlands — For Rodeo Or Any Other Texas Season

Looking for something that will set you apart from what everyone else is wearing in Western wear? Take a drive to Old Town Spring and check out Martha Gene Boutique & Hat Bar. This store offers a variety of clothing and accessories, including boots and purses, most of it distinct.

What Martha Gene is most known for is its unique hat bar, which creates custom creations.

To book a reservation to design a hat, go here. Its $20 to hold a time slot for one hour of personalized service with a hat bar-tender (aka stylist), providing 10 percent off your purchases and an alcoholic beverage (if you’re over 21). If you have a party of five or more, you can even book your own hat party.

During the creative consultation, you get to choose your hat plus embellishments such as charms, jewels, feathers, ribbons or scarves. The boutique also offers hat burning and branding in-store.

Martha Gene is open from noon to 5 pm Mondays, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 am to 7 pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 am to 5 pm on Sundays.