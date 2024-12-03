fbpx
Fashion / Shopping

12 Charitable Gifts That Give Back — Thoughtful Finds They’ll Love That Spread a Much Greater Cheer

Presents That Make a Real Difference This Holiday Season

BY // 12.02.24
The 12 Charitable Gifts That Give Back are more than just meaningful — they’re a way to make a positive impact this holiday season.
The Eight Flavored Blend Sample Kit is a collection of organic coffee blends, with a portion of proceeds benefiting dog rescue efforts. (Photo courtesy Grounds & Hounds)
The Protect The Planet Gift Box includes eco-friendly socks, with proceeds supporting conservation efforts for oceans and forests. (Photo courtesy Conscious Step)
Glow Recipe’s 12 days of glow advent calendar
The Dôme Figure Hoops are elegant, long-wear earrings, with proceeds supporting programs that empower women and non-binary individuals. (Photo courtesy Mejuri)
The Stevie Hoops are timeless, statement earrings, with proceeds supporting programs that empower women and non-binary individuals. (Photo courtesy Mejuri)
The Dôme Figure Ring is a sleek, minimalist piece, with proceeds supporting programs that empower women and non-binary individuals. (Photo courtesy Mejuri)
The Bold Pavé Diamond Huggie Hoops are stunning, high-quality earrings, with proceeds supporting programs that empower women and non-binary individuals. (Photo courtesy Mejuri)
The Holiday Peace Lily Plant is a beautifully lush plant that promotes peace and tranquility, with a portion of proceeds supporting environmental causes. (Photo courtesy Lula's Garden)
The 400 Hours Gift Box features hand-blown glass candles, with proceeds supporting organizations focused on cancer recovery and wellness. (Photo courtesy glassybaby)
The Women's Sunday Slipper is a cozy, stylish slipper made for comfort, with proceeds supporting fair labor practices and sustainability. (Photo courtesy BOMBAS)
The Elio Sunglasses feature a chic, lightweight design, with proceeds supporting vision-related charities. (Photo courtesy Warby Parker)
The LeVar Burton "Read the Books They Don’t Want You to Read" Unisex T-Shirt, $32, features a distressed print of Burton’s powerful quote about book bans. Made from 100% cotton, this indigo tee supports We Need Diverse Books, with 1% of net sales donated to literacy initiatives. (Photo courtesy Out of Print)
Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through its 2024 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of your loved ones living their very best life.

Next up — 12 Charitable Gifts That Give Back:

There’s nothing quite like the joy of giving a gift that truly lights up someone’s face. This holiday season, you can go beyond spreading happiness to your loved ones. With gifts from companies that give back, your generosity can extend to those less fortunate as well.

These charitable gifts can make the holiday season even more meaningful.

Grounds & Hounds: Caffeinate for a Cause

Wake up to good vibes with Grounds & Hounds’ Eight Flavored Blend Sample Kit. This organic coffee company donates 20 percent of its profits to dog rescue efforts. Your purchase helps provide shelter dogs with meals, vaccines and toys. Each kit includes unique flavors, like Italian Hazelnut and Cinnamon Roll, so your loved one can discover their own new favorite morning brew. 

Grounds & Hounds’ Eight Flavored Blend Sample Kit
The Eight Flavored Blend Sample Kit is a collection of organic coffee blends, with a portion of proceeds benefiting dog rescue efforts. (Photo courtesy Grounds & Hounds)

Out of Print: Change the Narrative

Out of Print makes fashion a page turner with apparel that celebrates literature and supports literacy. Known for its literary-inspired designs, the company donates a portion of proceeds to initiatives like We Need Diverse Books, helping to ensure all voices are heard. The LeVar Burton “Read the Books They Don’t Want You to Read” tee is a perfect example — blending meaningful artwork with a commitment to fostering diverse representation in the literary world.

With each purchase, you’re helping make books more accessible to all.

Out of Print LeVar Burton
The LeVar Burton “Read the Books They Don’t Want You to Read” tee features a distressed print of Burton’s powerful quote about book bans. (Photo courtesy Out of Print)

Glow Recipe: Glow Big or Glow Home

This TikTok-viral brand is celebrated for its hydrating skincare products, especially the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops. Glow Recipe’s new advent calendar includes its iconic dew drops alongside 11 other soothing products. Plus, the carbon-neutral brand donates one percent of every purchase to a charity partner of your choice through the Glow for Good campaign. 

12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar, $95.
The 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar features hydrating skincare products, with 1% of proceeds donated to charity partners. (Photo courtesy Glow Recipe)

Bombas: Step Into Giving

The Women’s Sunday Slipper is the perfect combination of style and comfort. Made from soft, durable materials, these slippers are designed to keep anyone’s feet cozy all season long. Plus, Bombas donates a pair of socks for every pair of slippers sold, supporting fair labor practices and sustainability. This is a charitable holiday gift that gives back while keeping your lucky gift recipient oh so comfortable.

Women’s Sunday Slipper, $80.
The Women’s Sunday Slipper is a cozy, stylish slipper made for comfort, with proceeds supporting fair labor practices and sustainability. (Photo courtesy BOMBAS)

Mejuri: Spark Change

Mejuri is beloved for its long-wear jewelry and something of a heart of gold. Through its empowerment fund, Mejuri supports scholarships and advocacy programs for women and non-binary individuals. The latest collection features standout pieces that include the Dôme Figure Hoops and Stevie Hoops, adding a chic touch to both everyday looks and special occasions.

Mejuri’s Stevie hoops
The Stevie Hoops are timeless, statement earrings, with proceeds supporting programs that empower women and non-binary individuals. (Photo courtesy Mejuri)

This holiday season, charitable gifts that give back offer a meaningful way to spread joy and support important causes. Whether you’re shopping for coffee lovers, skincare enthusiasts or jewelry aficionados, these gifts not only delight but also make a positive impact. By choosing gifts that give back, you’re helping to create a brighter, more compassionate world for everyone.

And what’s more of the holiday spirit than that?

The Eight Flavored Blend Sample Kit is a collection of organic coffee blends, with a portion of proceeds benefiting dog rescue efforts. (Photo courtesy Grounds & Hounds)
 
Eight Flavored Blend Sample Kit
Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.
$29.99
Buy
Protect The Planet Gift Box, $44.95.
 
Protect The Planet Gift Box
Conscious Step
$44.95
Buy
The LeVar Burton "Read the Books They Don’t Want You to Read" Unisex T-Shirt, $32, features a distressed print of Burton’s powerful quote about book bans. Made from 100% cotton, this indigo tee supports We Need Diverse Books, with 1% of net sales donated to literacy initiatives. (Photo courtesy Out of Print)
 
LeVar Burton, "Read the Books They Don't Want You to Read" Unisex T-Shirt
Out of Print
$32.00
Buy
The 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar features hydrating skincare products, with 1% of proceeds donated to charity partners. (Photo courtesy Glow Recipe)
 
12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar
Glow Recipe
$95.00
Buy
The Dôme Figure Hoops are elegant, long-wear earrings, with proceeds supporting programs that empower women and non-binary individuals. (Photo courtesy Mejuri)
 
Dôme Figure Hoops
Mejuri
$198.00
Buy
The Stevie Hoops are timeless, statement earrings, with proceeds supporting programs that empower women and non-binary individuals. (Photo courtesy Mejuri)
 
Stevie Hoops
Mejuri
$215.00
Buy
The Dôme Figure Ring is a sleek, minimalist piece, with proceeds supporting programs that empower women and non-binary individuals. (Photo courtesy Mejuri)
 
Dôme Figure Ring
Mejuri
$78.00
Buy
The Bold Pavé Diamond Huggie Hoops are stunning, high-quality earrings, with proceeds supporting programs that empower women and non-binary individuals. (Photo courtesy Mejuri)
 
Bold Pavé Diamond Huggie Hoops
Mejuri
$578.00
Buy
The Holiday Peace Lily Plant is a beautifully lush plant that promotes peace and tranquility, with a portion of proceeds supporting environmental causes. (Photo courtesy Lula's Garden)
 
Holiday Peace Lily Plant
Lula's Garden
$74.00
Buy
The 400 Hours Gift Box features hand-blown glass candles, with proceeds supporting organizations focused on cancer recovery and wellness. (Photo courtesy glassybaby)
 
400 Hours Gift Box
glassybaby
$20.00
Buy
The Women's Sunday Slipper is a cozy, stylish slipper made for comfort, with proceeds supporting fair labor practices and sustainability. (Photo courtesy BOMBAS)
 
Women's Sunday Slipper
Bombas
$80.00
Buy
The Elio Sunglasses feature a chic, lightweight design, with proceeds supporting vision-related charities. (Photo courtesy Warby Parker)
 
Elio Sunglasses
Warby Parker
$95.00
Buy

