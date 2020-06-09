1
Fashion / Shopping

A Dallas Father’s Day Gift for Every Type of Dad

We’ve Got You Covered

BY // 06.09.20
fathers day dallas header

This year, give the father figure in your life something he’ll truly love. A gift that feels both tailor made for him and — even better — was made or sourced right here in Dallas. Dads love shopping local, and that’s a fact.

 

For the dad who’s still planning on getting his pilot’s license someday.

Pursuit Automatic, $299 at Jack Mason

 

For the dad who always compliments a dish that has “a little extra kick to it.”

The Fit Cook Spice and Seasoning Set, $39.99

 

For the dad who’s not afraid to rock a print.

Gabe Jade Gold Bow Tie, $30

 

For the dad who’s gone to bizarre lengths to break in his raw denim.

Momotaro’s Texas Cotton Selvedge, $315 at Deep Ellum Denim

 

For the dad who appreciates the classics.

Royal Deluxe Open Road Stetson, $235 at Commerce

 

For the dad who knows what a hypebeast is.

Air Force 1 Low Travis Scott Cactus Jack, $550 at Nollege

For the dad who properly cares for his cuticles.

Ultimate At-Home Pedicure Kit, $29.95 at Verbena Parlor

 

For the dad who refuses to sit on a regular chair at the park.

Fatboy Bean Bag, $219

For the dad who appreciates a slow burn.

Kemet Silk Candle, $32 from Olphactory Candlesolphactory

 

For the loud and proud dad.

Dad Cap by Ron Dorff, $105 at The ConservatoryThe Conservatory_RONDORFF_DADCAP_GREY_$55

 

For the dad who’s totally over his Rainbows.

Hari Mari’s Pier Sandals in Navy, $75

 

For the dad who really thinks he could be a CBD guy.

Mineral Maison Salve, $70 at Neiman Marcus

For the dad who unabashedly binges Bravo’s “Below Deck.”

Funboy Yacht Float, $119 at Madison 214

For the dad who stays cognizant of Instagrammable moments on vacation.

Baboon to the Moon Small Go-Bag, $149 at Neighborhood Goods (the Dallas-based store is currently donating 10 percent off all sitewide sales to Black Lives Matter)

For the dad who never misses an opportunity to say, “Thank you. It’s custom made.”

Wool and Cashmere Blend Overcoats, Pricing Details Available from Don Morphy

 

For the dad forever perfecting his ranch water recipe.

Casa Dragones Blanco (crafted for both sipping and cocktails), $75 and available at Pogo’s, Sigel’s, and other Dallas area liquor stores.

 

For the dad that only does hand-lasted.

Ryan Boot, $995 at Miron Crosby

ryan cowboy boot miron crosby

 

For the dad who likes to travel light.

Leatherology Monogrammable Magnetic Money Clip, $40Magnetic-Money-Clip-Black-Italian-112-505_fullsize

Another fact: dads also love food. Treat him to something he’ll love this Father’s Day weekend.

Featured Properties

