Chloé Announces Its First Texas Store in Dallas — And Other Dallas Retail News to Know

Another luxury fashion house is making its Texas debut not just in Dallas, but within the hallowed halls of Highland Park Village. Chloé, the beloved French fashion house, joins Audemars Piguet, Carolina Herrera, Goyard, and more companies that opened their first Lone Star boutiques within the storied shopping center. Scheduled to open this fall 2024 at 8 Highland Park Village (between Alice + Olivia and Celine), Chloé Dallas will be the brand’s seventh standalone store in the US.

Founded by Egyptian-born Parisian Gaby Aghion in 1952, Chloé became known for an ahead-of-its-time blend of haute couture and ready to wear. The brand reached icon status in the 1970s, a decade when Karl Lagerfeld served as the house’s main designer and loyal customers included Jackie Kennedy, Grace Kelly, and Brigitte Bardot.

Little is known about the architecture and design of the upcoming Dallas store, but it will mark the first Chloé boutique to be opened under new creative director Chemena Kamali, who joined the company in October 2023 and has already breathed fun new life into the French fashion house. (And even more “it” bags.)

More June Retail News in Dallas

Bachendorf’s Launches a Rolex Certified Pre-Owned Program

Last fall, the largest fine jewelry brand in Dallas opened its biggest boutique yet in the Galleria. Situated in a prime center spot between Louis Vuitton and Gucci, Bachendorf’s at the Galleria includes an enhanced bridal atelier and curated displays for brand partners such as David Yurman, Roberto Coin, Cartier, and more. But the most notable draw may be the Rolex shop-in-shop, which occupies 1,500 square feet of the glittering new store and has just become a rare certified pre-owned retailer. Now, shoppers can explore a wealth of the coveted timepieces (at an even more coveted price) with a two-year international guarantee and warranty card.

Dude, Sweet Chocolate Makes a Move

Dallas’ coolest chocolate shop has been a fixture of the Bishop Arts District — and the city — since it opened on Eighth Street in 2009. This summer, however, owner Katherine Clapner is packing up the little shop and heading to bigger digs just down the street. Dude, Sweet Chocolate finds its new home in a quaint Victorian charmer on the corner of Eighth and Bishops Avenue, where Clapner will surely be taking advantage of the front lawn and welcoming porch. “People who know me know I go a little berserk. You’ll never know what I’m going to do to the house,” Clapner tells the Dallas Morning News.