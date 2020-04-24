View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Visiting Your Favorite Dallas Shopping Destinations This Weekend? Here’s What You Need to Know

Spanning Sprawling NorthPark Center to Neighborhood Boutiques, "Retail To-Go" is Here

BY // 04.24.20
NorthPark Center sets up for retail to-go

Starting today, April 24, Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s “retail to-go” stage of slowly reopening our economy has arrived, allowing stores to offer pick-up and delivery while following guidelines outlined by the Texas Department of State Health. And although you can’t browse the shelves of your favorite local shops or power walk through NorthPark, the new phase does allow you to pick up online orders directly from the stores you love (no need to wait on extended shipping time frames).

Of course, not all retailers are completely prepared for this new stage or have received the adequate government funding to get a retail to-go operation up and running. Several stores, including Coco & Dash on Henderson Avenue, have decided to remain closed and are encouraging their shoppers to continue purchasing online.

If you’re planning on visiting some of Dallas’ favorite shopping destinations as soon as this weekend, here’s what you need to know.

 

West Lovers Lane 

Several cottages-cum-shops along West Lovers Lane are opening their doors for retail to-go today. Gift and stationery store Ellis Hill is launching contact-free curbside service today, along with sister stores Cabana and Canary, both of which are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for drive-thru service (and iced tea). Call 214-351-4400 (Canary) or 214-350-2462 (Cabana) to have employees come to your car show you pieces in your size. You can then take them home to try.

 

Bishop Arts

From noon to 4 p.m., All Good Things will open its West Davis doors (though you can’t walk inside). “I don’t know if any of y’all are going to swing by or not, but I definitely want you to have that option if you’re looking for it,” owner Kristen Miller explained on Instagram, where she encouraged shoppers to place their pick-up orders online.

 

Highland Park Village

The Park Cities shopping center, which for weeks has hosted eerily empty store displays, has outlined the safety procedures they’ve put in place on their site, in addition to providing the limited hours of each store currently participating in retail to-go. Currently, those 14 retailers include locally-based Hadleigh’s, Madison, St. Michael’s Women’s Exchange, Miron Crosby, and Market, as well as Veronica Beard, Alice + Olivia, and Celine.

 

The Shops at Clearfork

The new Fort Worth shopping destination details the hours of its participating tenants online. The 11 Shops at Clearfork stores currently offering retail to-go include Kendra Scott, Wrare, and Neiman Marcus.

 

Uptown

Furniture boutique Blue Print is now offering “front porch pick up.” To coordinate, email the shop, send a message on Instagram, or call 214-954-9511 to schedule curbside.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by blue print store & gallery (@blue_print_store) on

 

NorthPark Center

NorthPark Center remains closed, but they have outlined how to shop from participating tenants, including Neiman Marcus, Shinola, Williams Sonoma, and Louis Vuitton. Pick-ups can be made at designated, color-coded areas of NorthPark’s parking lot.

IMG_9108
NorthPark Center sets up for retail to-go

Galleria Dallas

Not many of the Galleria’s retailers are participating in retail to-go, but the shopping center has provided details about the few that are.

