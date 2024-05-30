Giorgio Bulgari Debuts His Bespoke, Timeless Designs at de Boulle in Texas

Lori Mikles, Denis Boulle, Keely Cawley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
PaperCity and de Boulle's luncheon featuring Giorgio Bulgari. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Soussan Loloi, Giorgio Bulgari, Zoreh Malek (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Karen Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Madeline Lam, Maggie Kipp, Erin Mathews (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Yuni Lang, Sowon Yun (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Billy Fong, Dee Dee Lee (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Giorgio Bulgari, Denis Boulle 1 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Rings from the Giorgio B collection. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Carly Fuhrmann, Brooke Dowdy, Jess Prescott (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
_ZIZ0801 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Debbie Nickel, Emma Boulle, Karen Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Keely Cawley, Billy Fong, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Some of Giorgio Bulgari's beautiful designs. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Madeline Lam, Andrea Cheek, Samantha Worthley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Giorgio Bulgari (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
_ZIZ0756 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Denis Boulle, Lori Mikles (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Yuni Lang, Sowon Yun (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Debbie Nickel, Kathleen Jacobson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Some of Giorgio Bulgari's beautiful designs. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
PaperCity and de Boulle's luncheon featuring Giorgio Bulgari. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
01
26

Lori Mikles, Denis Boulle, Keely Cawley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

02
26

PaperCity and de Boulle's luncheon featuring Giorgio Bulgari. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

03
26

Soussan Loloi, Giorgio Bulgari, Zoreh Malek (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

04
26

Karen Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

05
26

Madeline Lam, Maggie Kipp, Erin Mathews (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

06
26

Yuni Lang, Sowon Yun (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

07
26

Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

08
26

Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Billy Fong, Dee Dee Lee (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

09
26

Giorgio Bulgari, Denis Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

10
26

Rings from the Giorgio B collection. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

11
26

Carly Fuhrmann, Brooke Dowdy, Jess Prescott (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

12
26

(Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

13
26

Debbie Nickel, Emma Boulle, Karen Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

14
26

Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

15
26

Keely Cawley, Billy Fong, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

16
26

Some of Giorgio Bulgari's beautiful designs. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

17
26

Madeline Lam, Andrea Cheek, Samantha Worthley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

18
26

Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Giorgio Bulgari (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

19
26

(Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

20
26

Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

21
26

Denis Boulle, Lori Mikles (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

22
26

Yuni Lang, Sowon Yun (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

23
26

Debbie Nickel, Kathleen Jacobson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

24
26

Some of Giorgio Bulgari's beautiful designs. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

25
26

PaperCity and de Boulle's luncheon featuring Giorgio Bulgari. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

26
26

Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Lori Mikles, Denis Boulle, Keely Cawley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
PaperCity and de Boulle's luncheon featuring Giorgio Bulgari. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Soussan Loloi, Giorgio Bulgari, Zoreh Malek (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Karen Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Madeline Lam, Maggie Kipp, Erin Mathews (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Yuni Lang, Sowon Yun (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Billy Fong, Dee Dee Lee (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Giorgio Bulgari, Denis Boulle 1 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Rings from the Giorgio B collection. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Carly Fuhrmann, Brooke Dowdy, Jess Prescott (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
_ZIZ0801 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Debbie Nickel, Emma Boulle, Karen Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Keely Cawley, Billy Fong, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Some of Giorgio Bulgari's beautiful designs. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Madeline Lam, Andrea Cheek, Samantha Worthley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Giorgio Bulgari (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
_ZIZ0756 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Denis Boulle, Lori Mikles (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Yuni Lang, Sowon Yun (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Debbie Nickel, Kathleen Jacobson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Some of Giorgio Bulgari's beautiful designs. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
PaperCity and de Boulle's luncheon featuring Giorgio Bulgari. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fashion / Shopping

Giorgio Bulgari Debuts His Bespoke, Timeless Designs at de Boulle in Texas

Inside the Glittering Celebration in Dallas

BY Billy Fong // 05.30.24
photography Jonathan Zizzo
Lori Mikles, Denis Boulle, Keely Cawley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
PaperCity and de Boulle's luncheon featuring Giorgio Bulgari. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Soussan Loloi, Giorgio Bulgari, Zoreh Malek (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Karen Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Madeline Lam, Maggie Kipp, Erin Mathews (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Yuni Lang, Sowon Yun (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Billy Fong, Dee Dee Lee (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Giorgio Bulgari, Denis Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Rings from the Giorgio B collection. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Carly Fuhrmann, Brooke Dowdy, Jess Prescott (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
(Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Debbie Nickel, Emma Boulle, Karen Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Keely Cawley, Billy Fong, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Some of Giorgio Bulgari's beautiful designs. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Madeline Lam, Andrea Cheek, Samantha Worthley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Giorgio Bulgari (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
(Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Denis Boulle, Lori Mikles (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Yuni Lang, Sowon Yun (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Debbie Nickel, Kathleen Jacobson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Some of Giorgio Bulgari's beautiful designs. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
PaperCity and de Boulle's luncheon featuring Giorgio Bulgari. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
1
26

Lori Mikles, Denis Boulle, Keely Cawley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

2
26

PaperCity and de Boulle's luncheon featuring Giorgio Bulgari. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

3
26

Soussan Loloi, Giorgio Bulgari, Zoreh Malek (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

4
26

Karen Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

5
26

Madeline Lam, Maggie Kipp, Erin Mathews (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

6
26

Yuni Lang, Sowon Yun (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

7
26

Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

8
26

Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Billy Fong, Dee Dee Lee (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

9
26

Giorgio Bulgari, Denis Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

10
26

Rings from the Giorgio B collection. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

11
26

Carly Fuhrmann, Brooke Dowdy, Jess Prescott (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

12
26

(Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

13
26

Debbie Nickel, Emma Boulle, Karen Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

14
26

Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

15
26

Keely Cawley, Billy Fong, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

16
26

Some of Giorgio Bulgari's beautiful designs. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

17
26

Madeline Lam, Andrea Cheek, Samantha Worthley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

18
26

Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Giorgio Bulgari (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

19
26

(Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

20
26

Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

21
26

Denis Boulle, Lori Mikles (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

22
26

Yuni Lang, Sowon Yun (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

23
26

Debbie Nickel, Kathleen Jacobson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

24
26

Some of Giorgio Bulgari's beautiful designs. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

25
26

PaperCity and de Boulle's luncheon featuring Giorgio Bulgari. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

26
26

Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

It might be hard to beat the formula utilized recently at de Boulle for a pre-Mother’s Day luncheon. Those magic ingredients: Dallas’ most chic women, a dashing Italian jewelry designer (in this case Giorgio Bulgari), and catering by the beloved Italian restaurant Fachini.

Denis and Karen Boulle founded their namesake boutique in 1983. Their vision was to provide the highest quality jewelry and timepieces with white glove service in a gorgeous environment. Given their loyal client base, they’ve been succeeding these past four decades.

Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Giorgio Bulgari (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Giorgio Bulgari (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

The marquee star was Giorgio Bulgari, whose Palma collection is currently only on offer at Dover Street Market London, the Louisa Guinness gallery, and de Boulle Diamond and Jewelry in Houston and Dallas, Texas. Truly a citizen of the world, he was born in New York, raised in Rome, and came back to study advertising and art history in the US before eventually settling down in Geneva. (If you were wondering, yes he is one of those Bulgaris. His father steered the family business from the 1960s to the 1980s.)

For the past seven years, Bulgari has struck out on his own, designing bespoke pieces for private clients. Giorgio B had two collections on view at de Boulle for the luncheon, Palma and Goccia. (A fun celebrity tidbit, Sharon Stone wore a pair of the former collection’s earrings and ring for the Vanity Fair Oscar party following the 2023 Academy Awards.) Goccia is Italian for “drop” or droplet and the bracelets, rings, and earrings from this collection are studded with cabochons.

I was lucky enough to host an intimate luncheon chat with the designer, and decided to wrap things up with my usual go-to, “9 Questions in 90 Seconds.” The object is to try and answer all of the nine queries within a minute and a half. When posed with the question, “Who would be your two dream dining companions?” without skipping a beat Mr. Bulgari charmingly answered said “My wife … and … my wife.” Perfect response for a Mother’s Day luncheon.

Spotted that day wearing chic day ensembles and trying on Giorgio B earrings, necklaces and rings: Erin Mathews, Maggie Kipp, Dee Dee Lee, Keely Cawley, Samantha Wortley, Sharon Lee Clark, Andrea Cheek, Debbie Nickel, Madeline Lam, Yuni Lang, and Sowon Yun.

Introducing Pêche

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024

Special Series

read full series
Stay in the Moment with JW Marriot
JW Marriott Dallas Arts District
Learn More

Featured Properties

Swipe
318 Pine Shadows Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

318 Pine Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$3,175,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
318 Pine Shadows Drive
6604 Vanderbilt
West University
FOR SALE

6604 Vanderbilt
West University, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
6604 Vanderbilt
3906 Coleridge
West University
FOR SALE

3906 Coleridge
West University, TX

$2,690,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
3906 Coleridge
6158 Inwood Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6158 Inwood Drive
Houston, TX

$1,080,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
6158 Inwood Drive
2314 Mimosa Drive
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2314 Mimosa Drive
Houston, TX

$900,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2314 Mimosa Drive
1561 Kirby Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1561 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX

$5,200,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
1561 Kirby Drive
1014 Montrose Boulevard #B
Montrose
FOR SALE

1014 Montrose Boulevard #B
Houston, TX

$519,000 Learn More about this property
Beverly Berry
This property is listed by: Beverly Berry (713) 302-6999 Email Realtor
1014 Montrose Boulevard #B
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X