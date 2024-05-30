Giorgio Bulgari Debuts His Bespoke, Timeless Designs at de Boulle in Texas

It might be hard to beat the formula utilized recently at de Boulle for a pre-Mother’s Day luncheon. Those magic ingredients: Dallas’ most chic women, a dashing Italian jewelry designer (in this case Giorgio Bulgari), and catering by the beloved Italian restaurant Fachini.

Denis and Karen Boulle founded their namesake boutique in 1983. Their vision was to provide the highest quality jewelry and timepieces with white glove service in a gorgeous environment. Given their loyal client base, they’ve been succeeding these past four decades.

The marquee star was Giorgio Bulgari, whose Palma collection is currently only on offer at Dover Street Market London, the Louisa Guinness gallery, and de Boulle Diamond and Jewelry in Houston and Dallas, Texas. Truly a citizen of the world, he was born in New York, raised in Rome, and came back to study advertising and art history in the US before eventually settling down in Geneva. (If you were wondering, yes he is one of those Bulgaris. His father steered the family business from the 1960s to the 1980s.)

For the past seven years, Bulgari has struck out on his own, designing bespoke pieces for private clients. Giorgio B had two collections on view at de Boulle for the luncheon, Palma and Goccia. (A fun celebrity tidbit, Sharon Stone wore a pair of the former collection’s earrings and ring for the Vanity Fair Oscar party following the 2023 Academy Awards.) Goccia is Italian for “drop” or droplet and the bracelets, rings, and earrings from this collection are studded with cabochons.

I was lucky enough to host an intimate luncheon chat with the designer, and decided to wrap things up with my usual go-to, “9 Questions in 90 Seconds.” The object is to try and answer all of the nine queries within a minute and a half. When posed with the question, “Who would be your two dream dining companions?” without skipping a beat Mr. Bulgari charmingly answered said “My wife … and … my wife.” Perfect response for a Mother’s Day luncheon.

Spotted that day wearing chic day ensembles and trying on Giorgio B earrings, necklaces and rings: Erin Mathews, Maggie Kipp, Dee Dee Lee, Keely Cawley, Samantha Wortley, Sharon Lee Clark, Andrea Cheek, Debbie Nickel, Madeline Lam, Yuni Lang, and Sowon Yun.