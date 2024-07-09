Kendra Scott’s New NorthPark Store Has Something for Everyone in Dallas

On Friday, July 5, Kendra Scott quietly opened her eighth store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area — her 140th nationwide. But even for a retail dynasty as influential and lucrative as Kendra Scott’s, opening a boutique in the hallowed halls of NorthPark Center can be a pinch-me moment. “Our brand has shared a special bond with the Dallas community since I founded Kendra Scott in 2002,” the entrepreneur tells PaperCity via email. “The [new store] is uniquely positioned in one of Dallas’s most iconic shopping destinations.”

The new, 2,894-square-foot store is a comprehensive showcase for the Texas jeweler’s expansive and ever-evolving jewelry portfolio. There are the fashion, demi, fine, and men’s lines, as well as the harder-to-find Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott collection (inspired by Texas of course). Shoppers can design personalized pieces at The Color Bar or lend their hand to The Sparked Experience, where a “forever chain” of 14K gold can be welded to your size. Both the Kendra Scott Fragrance Collection and the Watch Collection are on display, as well as the latest buzzy brand partnerships (recent hits include collabs with LoveShackFancy, Barbie, and Wrangler).

PaperCity spoke with Scott about the new NorthPark Center store, hyper-local retail experiences, and what Texans are loving most from the beloved brand.

PaperCity: Kendra Scott always has so many great brand collaborations. Which ones are resonating most with Dallasites?

Kendra Scott: Every collaboration we take on is designed to surprise and delight our customers while also ensuring we partner with brands that share our values. Our most recent collaboration with LoveShackFancy, a brand beloved by the Dallas shopper, resulted in a remarkable 6-piece capsule collection and became one of our most successful launches to date – it sold out in under an hour! We’re also thrilled about our newly announced Disney collection, which we believe the Dallas community will adore. Plus, we have an exciting launch coming later this year that we know the city will love. Be sure to stay tuned to our social channels for that announcement!

How have those brand collaborations (like Barbie, Wrangler, and Love Shack Fancy) helped to grow brand awareness?

We are always exploring new ways to meet our customers where they are, whether through our hyper-local, retail experiential approach or through our exciting collaborations. We have a multi-generational customer, who comes to us when celebrating huge life milestones or purchasing gifts for loved ones, we want to make sure we can access our customer at every price point. Partnering with incredible brands like Barbie, Target, and LoveShackFancy allows us to connect with our existing customers while also introducing new ones to the Kendra Scott experience through these unique product collaborations.

What other styles or pieces are most popular in Texas?

Our customizable Color Bar pieces and engravable items have always been fan favorites here in Texas, especially when getting game day ready. This year, we have Game Day surprises in store for Cowboys, SMU, and TCU fans, and we can’t wait to roll them out as we get closer to the fall. Our Texas customers also love the versatility of our pieces, whether for everyday wear or a night out. For example, our new summer demi-fine piece, the Greer Convertible 18K Gold Vermeil Huggie Earrings or the Ember Vintage Gold Crystal Strand Necklace in White Crystal from my latest western-inspired brand Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott – honoring my love for Texas.

How will the new NorthPark Center store build on Kendra Scott’s philanthropic efforts?

Family, fashion, and philanthropy are at the core of everything we do, especially in our stores where we interact with our customers daily. Our Kendra Gives Back (KGB) events, which we host at every location, let non-profits and individuals in-need partner with us and receive 20% of all proceeds for their cause. In 2023 alone, our amazing regional marketing team hosted over 21,000 regional events across our 130+ stores. We make sure to include a KGB component with every new store opening. (For our opening weekend, we are partnering with Make-A-Wish Dallas, Genesis Women’s Shelter, and Children’s Health.)

We invite all Dallas organizations to join us at our new NorthPark location.