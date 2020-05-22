Very Good Memorial Day Weekend Sales in Dallas — Shop Small to Save Big

Believe it or not, we’ve arrived at Memorial Day weekend in the year 2020 (I had to check my calendar a few times to be sure, but it’s true). And though travel plans may have been dashed and our own Dallas weather looks a bit bleak (Rain on Me indeed), there’s still one Memorial Day tradition we can celebrate this year: massive retail discounts.

Here are some of the best Memorial Day sales in Dallas to score solid markdowns and support our local small businesses.

Neighborhood Goods’ Online Sidewalk Sale (with Free Same-Day Shipping)

The one true bummer of online shopping is waiting for your purchase to ship. Neighborhood Goods gets it, so they’re eliminating the problem for those in Austin in Dallas — use the code FREESAMEDAY to have Postmates deliver immediately.

Shop the innovative department store’s excellent assemblage of brands up to 30 percent off (participants include Taschen, Grown Alchemist, R+Co, Hay, Hill City, Colleen Rothschild, and many more) through May 27. 10 percent of sales will be donated to the Mental Health Coalition.

Elements boutique on Dallas’ West Lovers Lane. (courtesy)

Elements

Finally, the elevated, longstanding Dallas boutique has an excellent (and easy-to-shop) website. Score up to 60 percent off brands like Alexis, Zimmermann, and A.L.C.

adidas Superstar sneakers and more are available for 50 percent off at Centre.

Centre’s Better Days Sale

An elusive 50 percent off sale has arrived at Centre, Dallas ultra cool spot for streetwear.

Sandals, handbags, and fine jewelry are all 30 percent off for Memorial Day and beyond at Market Highland Park Village

Market Highland Park

Prepare for the day you can wear shoes, jewelry, and carry handbags with a fervor during Market’s Memorial Day sale. All of the above are 30 percent off through May 28.

Favor the Kind

It’s time for new swimwear and sandals, even if the only person who seems them is you. Find a new set (and an inflatable to bring the fun) priced at 30 percent off by using the code “PoolParty” on Favor the Kind’s website.

Peacock Alley bedding, as seen in PaperCity Dallas’ latest, luminous home feature. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Peacock Alley

From luxurious Turkish towels to spa-like bathrobes, everything on Dallas-based Peacock Alley’s website is currently 25 percent off and can be shipped for free during their Memorial Day sale.