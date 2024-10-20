Brazilian Turned Houston Fashion Force Makes a Splash In The Woodlands — How Jo Malone Showcases Female Entrepreneurs

fbpx
Fashion accessories designer Nadia Schwab visited the Jo Malone London boutique at Market Street in The Woodlands.

Nadia Schwab's collection featured stylish leather bags for fall, available for purchase at the Jo Malone London boutique in Market Street. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Nadia Schwab (right) poses with guests at the Jo Malone London boutique event in Market Street. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Bamboo and leather bags from the Nadia Schwab collection are showcased at the Jo Malone London boutique at Market Street.

A boutique guest and Nadia Schwab chat at the Jo Malone London boutique at Market Street.

Brazilian turned Houstonian fashion designer Nadia Schwab recently made a splash at Market Street’s Jo Malone London boutique in The Woodlands, showcasing her stunning line of handbags and eyewear. The event is part of a new initiative by Jo Malone to spotlight female entrepreneurs.

“Here in The Woodlands, it’s all about philanthropy and helping each other as a community,” Jo Malone store manager Nadia Gill says. “We’re thrilled to invite talented female entrepreneurs like Nadia to the boutique so they can share their unique products that match our luxury standard.”

Schwab is the latest entrepreneur featured in Jo Malone’s initiative, which highlights women-led businesses each quarter. Jo Malone invites both its clients and the honored female entrepreneur’s network to attend these exclusive showcases.

Nadia Schwab Jo Malone Market Street
Nadia Schwab’s collection featured stylish leather bags for fall, available for purchase at the Jo Malone London boutique in Market Street.

Nadia Schwab’s Global Journey

Originally from Brazil, Schwab lived in New York and Saudi Arabia before settling in Houston. Her passion for fashion led her to launch a line of handbags and eyewear. They seamlessly blend elegance, functionality and sophistication. Known for her signature bamboo bags, Schwab’s collection features a variety of styles and materials, each crafted with a meticulous attention to detail.

The partnership between Schwab and Jo Malone London is a natural fit. Both share a commitment to quality, craftsmanship and supporting local businesses. The event provided Schwab with a valuable opportunity to connect with potential customers and showcase her products in a topnotch shopping setting.

In addition to her work in fashion, Schwab is an author. She has written about her seven years living in Saudi Arabia in her book, The Best of My Days – A Story Beyond the Veil. Schwab’s unique perspective blends her experiences in both fashion and writing, making her a multifaceted entrepreneur.

Jo Malone London is dedicated to giving back to the community and supporting local initiatives. This boutique in The Woodlands also participates in The American Cancer Society’s Holiday Shopping Card program. Holiday Shopping Cards give shoppers a 20 percent discount through October 27 at various Houston-area stores.

Jo Malone London is located in Market Street at 9595 Six Pines Drive, Suite 960 in The Woodlands. The store is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am to 9 pm, and Sundays from noon to 6 pm.

