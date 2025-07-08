Popular Local Women’s Clothing Store Moves Into Market Street — Pell 1990 Realizes Its Innovative Owner’s Teenage Dreams

Courtney Pell Wilkerson stands in her new Market Street space. She has worked in fashion retail since she was 15. (Photo courtesy Pell 1990)

Pell 1990 has moved into Market Street in The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Now open in the space formerly occupied by Club Monaco, Pell 1990's interior received fresh paint, lighting and furniture in time for its opening on July 1. (Photo courtesy Pell 1990)

For owner Courtney Pell Wilkerson, opening Pell 1990 at Market Street in The Woodlands wasn’t just a business move. It was a return to where it all began. The boutique may be new to The Woodlands’ mixed-use land, but for Wilkerson the setting is deeply familiar. Market Street is where her passion for retail took root. Where she always hoped to come back to on her own terms.

Wilkerson started her retail career at Abbey Road, an upscale boutique known for its personalized service. She later spent eight years at Hemline, another Market Street staple. But since she was 15, the dream was always to run her own store.

“I knew I wanted to do this since my first day on the job,” Wilkerson says. “Owning a store meant I could buy and style clothes, work directly with clients and build real relationships.”

How Pell 1990 Got Its Start

Pell 1990 opened in October 2021 on Gosling Road, near the Grand Parkway. The goal was a small, curated boutique where service felt personal and the vibe was intimate.

“I intentionally started small to conquer my craft,” Wilkerson tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “We did great there.” But when a space opened up on Market Street — the very heart of The Woodlands shopping scene — Wilkerson jumped. The only problem? She had just a month to prepare for the big move.

“It was a very full circle moment to be at Market Street,” Wilkerson says. “I’d always wanted to be here.”

Pell 1990 took over the former Club Monaco space. Since it was already built as a store, few major changes needed to be made. Wilkerson added her defining touch for an inviting space that felt like stepping into a best friend’s closet. Some pieces even came from her home.

“We moved in and we painted,” Wilkerson says. “We brought chandeliers, art and furniture. I also took a rug and some art pieces from my house.”

On July 1, they transferred inventory from the original Pell 1990 and opened the doors to the new store in Market Street.

New Market Street Store Perks

Fans of Pell 1990 will still find all the brands they love, including A.L.C., Veronica Beard, Staud, Cinq à Sept and Karina Grimaldi. Wilkerson is also expanding the lineup.

“I like to have a diverse group of offerings,” she says. “We have both entry-level and premium brands in the mix. That way, everyone gets a taste of everything.”

L’Agence, a frequently requested brand, joins the collection in August. Pell 1990 will also continue to bring in new styles and fresh products regularly.

With more than 3,000 square feet to work with in the new Market Street store, Wilkerson has plans beyond just offering shopping too.

“I want to do fashion shows and designer meet and greets,” she says. “I’d love to have private showings with our VIP clients. They can see why the designers do what they do firsthand.”

Pell 1990 is more than just a clothing boutique. It also offers handbags, jewelry and accessories. Its home collection includes picture frames, coasters and cocktail napkins.

The boutique will also provide the runway looks for Interfaith’s August fashion event, The Walk. Fashionistas can shop the show in real time using QR codes during the gala.

The new Pell 1990 is located at 9595 Market Street in The Woodlands. The store is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sundays from noon to 6 pm. For more information, go here.