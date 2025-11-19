PINK CHICKEN STOREPINK CHICKEN STORE Woodlands Market Street
In addition to clothing, Pink Chicken carries accessories, books and gifts.

The Pink Chicken store uses the brand's signature block print as wallpaper in the store.

Pink Chicken goes all-in on holidays with clothing and pajamas for kids and mom alike.

The newest store on Market Street is Pink Chicken, which carries children's wear and Mommy-and-me lines.

Pink Chicken is known for joyful design details, soft fabrics, and signature prints.

Fashion / Shopping

Kids’ Clothing Favorite Opens In The Woodlands, Giving Market Street a Texas First — Pink Chicken Is Here

Vintage Inspirations and Surprises Aimed to Delight

BY //
Beloved kids’ clothes favorite Pink Chicken has brought its vintage-inspired clothes and fun, cheerful prints to The Woodlands. Specifically, the Market Street mixed-use land. This marks Pink Chicken’s first store in Texas and its 11th store overall.

Pink Chicken founder and creative director Stacey Fraser appreciated the community spirit that her team felt when they visited The Woodlands about a year ago. And now her new store is open.

“When we stepped foot in the Market Street area, we knew immediately this could be home for us,” Fraser tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “It’s just so idyllic and such a beautiful place. It looked like it was just swarming with community. We can’t wait to get to know everyone and contribute.”

The Pink Chicken store uses the brand’s signature block print as wallpaper in the store.

The retailer has several stores that carry part of the Pink Chicken line in the area, and felt the love from Texas customers.

“We have been focused kind of on the Southeast, and we also have one on the West Coast, but we’ve always had a really loyal and enthusiastic customer in Houston and in Texas as a whole. But in Houston also particularly,” Fraser notes. “So as we were looking at the next best place to open, we really felt like Houston and The Woodlands would would be our next home.”

A Fabric Family

Both of Fraser’s grandmothers used fabric in their businesses. Her love of textiles grew from her early exposure.

“My grandmother Mimi had a clothing store in Delaware, Ohio, and then my other grandmother Mimers did bridesmaids dresses out of her home in Nyack, outside of New York,” Fraser says. “So she was a designer and Mimi was a shop owner. So I kind of had both angles, which was my initial look into the industry, and also gave me the love for textiles and creating clothes for people.”

Pink Chicken is known for its colorful prints and patterns.

“We start with color and pattern first,” Fraser says. “That’s really the heart of what we do, and we do take a nod to the past. We always try to have some kind of vintage inspiration when we’re looking at what we’re designing, and then our community is what we think about. That’s really at the heart of what we do.

“And it’s ‘How can we surprise and delight our community?’ at each collection. That’s really where we start.”

PINK CHICKEN STORE Woodlands Market Street
Pink Chicken goes all-in on holidays with clothing and pajamas for kids and mom alike.

There are four main collections with Pink Chicken — two each in fall and spring. Throughout the year, the brand also releases smaller capsules.

“We are known for our holidays, and so we do drop small capsule collections throughout the year, whether it’s Valentine’s Day, Easter, Fourth of July, Halloween, Christmas, or Hanukkah,” Fraser says.

Mommy-and-me dressing is in full swing for the holidays at Pink Chicken —  boys included.

“We have a feeling for what mom wants,” Fraser says. “She wants to look polished and put together, and we like to say no fuss. But stylish, so that she could go to drop off, or she could go to dinner that night and still feel put together and matching her daughter or son at the same time.”

For at home time, matching pajama sets are available too.

Pink Chicken also carries lines of accessories, gifts and books.

“We like to be known as a birthday gift destination,” Fraser says.  “So there’s everything from crafts to books to toys to hair accessories, for both boys and girls from a birthday party selection. In addition, we have a cute little book nook where people can come and we have an amazing selection of books that they can sit on the floor and read or have a moment.

“We’re hoping it’s a joyful experience.”

Pink Chicken is located next to Johnny Was on Market Street. Market Street shops are open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sundays from noon to 6 pm.

