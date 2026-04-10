Before The Woodlands Boomed, There Was Always Robichau’s Jewelry — How a $15,000 Family Bet Turned Into a 40-Year Institution

The Robichau family has been in the jewelry business in The Woodlands for 40 years. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Robichau brothers Jason, John and Matt continue what their father started at Robichau's Jewelry. (Photo courtesy John Robichau)

A close look at the craftsmanship behind Robichau’s Jewelry at its Panther Creek location. (Photo courtesy Robichau’s Jewelry)

Jack Robichau at the counter of his Sawdust store on opening day. (Photo courtesy John Robichau)

The Robichau family — John, Matt, Lynda and Jason — with founder Jack Robichau at the Panther Creek location of Robichau's Jewelry. (Photo courtesy John Robichau)

Jack Robichau opened his business, Robichau's Jewelry, on Sawdust in The Woodlands 40 years ago this month. (Photo courtesy John Robichau)

The first customer at Robichau’s Jewelry was Connie Rennenberg, a friend of Lynda Robichau, at the Sawdust location. (Photo courtesy John Robichau)

With a handful of wax molds, 12 pieces of jewelry and borrowed money, Jack Robichau and his wife Lynda opened Robichau’s Jewelry on Sawdust Road in The Woodlands in 1986. Four decades later, the family business is still going strong — now led by his sons and rooted in the same community that helped launch it. Robichau’s Jewelry will celebrate its 40th anniversary this Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11.

One of 13 children from Beaumont, Jack Robichau’s father died at age 54. He dropped out of college and took a job to help support the family. Someone in his circle told him about an opening at Gordon’s Jewelers in the mall. He applied and got the job.

Jack Robichau worked his way up from salesman to sales representative, then to area manager in Beaumont. He later transferred to Houston and worked at Gordon’s Jewelers for several years. After that, he took a job at another jewelry store but faced a long commute from the family home in Timber Ridge.

“He worked 12-hour days, six days a week,” his son John Robichau says. “He slept on Sundays. After a while, he said, ‘If I’m gonna work this hard, I’m gonna do it for myself.’ “

A Store is Born

“Back in 1985, nobody was loaning any money,” John Robichau says. So Jack and Lynda turned to their family with an idea: to open their own jewelry store.

The entire family pitched in and the couple raised $15,000. They opened the store with 12 pieces of finished jewelry. Nine belonged to Lynda Robichau.

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Jack Robichau paid back all the loans back within a year — with interest.

Jack and his brother Ray Robichau ran the store in the early years. Jack’s three sons often helped during busy seasons. They worked holidays, summers and whenever their uncle Ray took vacation. But earning a college degree was required before joining full-time.

“I wanted to do anything else,” John Robichau tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “We had to go to the store when we got in trouble and count batteries.”

After college, John Robichau took a marketing job. When it didn’t feel right, he approached his dad and joined the family business. He officially came on board in 2002, despite his initial reluctance back in the day.

Ray’s daughter Shannon Robichau joined the business around 2006, further expanding the family’s role.

John’s brother Matt Robichau followed a few years later. “I knew in high school I wanted to work in the jewelry store,” he says. “I was fascinated by it.”

All three Robichau brothers — John, Matt and Jason — graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont. While there, Matt Robichau also learned jewelry repair. He brought those skills back to the store when he joined the business in 2007.

From Sawdust to Panther Creek Village Center

The Sawdust location was sandwiched between a mechanic and a convenience store. It was modest and a bit rough around the edges.

“We had bars on our windows,” John Robichau says. “It was a little sketchy.”

In 2007, John Robichau pushed for a move when a sublease opened in Panther Creek Village Center. The new space was the same size, but the rent was triple.

“It took about a month to convince our dad,” John Robichau says. “Then he finally said, ‘OK, let’s do it.’ “

John Robichau sent his parents on a cruise. While they were gone, the family began building out the new space.

Jack Robichau sold the business to his three sons in 2014. They later expanded the store to its current footprint.

The brothers credit much of their success to their father’s approach to customer service. “I think the biggest thing he brought to us is who we are as people and to treat everybody with respect,” Matt Robichau notes. “It’s all about service, integrity and honesty.”

That philosophy became the foundation of the business. It took root in a region that was rapidly growing.

“I don’t even think he could have predicted that Montgomery County or The Woodlands was going to grow into what it did,” Matt Robichau says.

To mark 40 years in business, the Robichau family will celebrate at its Panther Creek store, bringing together the family members who helped build the business. Lynda and Ray Robichau, who played key roles in the early years, will be there for the two-day party. As it should be.

Robichau’s Jewelry will host anniversary events this Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11. A storewide 40 percent sale will run from April 11 through April 30. For more information, go here.