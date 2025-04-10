One Size, 51 Colors and Zero-Effort Elegance — The Woodlands Gets Its Own TINA Stephens Store, Elevating Hughes Landing

Shapewear is available in a wide range of colors, making it easy to mix and match with any outfit. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The signature cashmere wrap is perfect for Texas, providing a light yet warm layer for indoor and outdoor weather. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Dresses, tops, pants and separates are available in natural fabrics. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Shoppers and travelers, take note. There’s a new fashion destination in The Woodlands, and it’s all about effortless style. TINA Stephens has opened in Hughes Landing, bringing travel-friendly fashion that’s as chic as it is easy to wear.

Owner and creative director Tina Stephens began designing her own clothes after noticing gaps in her wardrobe. Her collections include TEES by TINA, a seamless line of elevated basics available in more than 80 colors, and the Made in Italy collection. Made in Italy brings European flair to this new boutique in The Woodlands, featuring natural fibers like linen, cotton and silk. These fabrics are breathable, easy to wear and simple to care for. Everything is designed with travel in mind.

“It’s about packing,” store manager Nicole Jackson notes. “Packing more into fewer suitcases. Being able to put everything in a carry-on, shake it out and have fun.”

Adding to its functionality, the boutique offers one-size clothing.

“Catering to everybody, the TINA Stephens customer is someone headed on a weekend getaway or an overseas trip,” says Angelena Lackovic, vice president of stores. “We also have pieces for those looking for everyday essentials to mix and match. We have something for everyone.”

Finding a Fashionable Fit

The Hughes Landing boutique is the second TINA Stephens store in Texas.

Easter Tabletop Swipe

















Next

“We wanted to open a store in a more community-oriented place like The Woodlands,” Lackovic tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “After opening another store in Plano last year, expanding here made sense. The walkability from nearby hotels and residences, plus a view of The Waterway, makes this the perfect setting for our store.”

TINA Stephens has stores in Dallas, Florida, California, Colorado and North and South Carolina.

The cashmere wrap is one of the boutique’s signature pieces, available in 51 colors. Jackson says it’s a bestseller nationwide and always in stock, with new colors arriving seasonally.

“For our weather in Texas, it’s just light enough but still warm,” she notes. “It’s the perfect topper for chilly office buildings or restaurants.”

The new TINA Stephens is located at 1950 Hughes Landing in The Woodlands. The store is open 10 am to 6 pm daily. For more information, go here.