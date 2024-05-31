Fashion / Shopping

7 Sneaky Good Spots to Shop for Swimwear in Dallas

Dive In

BY // 05.31.24
where to buy swimsuits dallas

It’s the perennial question echoed throughout group chats near and far: “Where’s the best place to buy swimsuits this year?” There are obvious universal sources, like Target, Abercrombie, or Athleta, but in Dallas, there are a number of under-the-radar stores to discover unique, high-quality brands.

We’ve rounded up the best places to shop for bathing suits in Dallas, from swim-focused stores to great boutiques that just so happen to carry killer swimwear. Be a poolside standout.

 

 

 

 

1. Bask Boutique

Park Cities

 

bask boutique

Bask Boutique in Inwood Village

Bask Boutique first debuted its killer collection of contemporary swimwear, cover ups, and accessories in 2014 within Snider Plaza. After a 2022 move to Inwood Village, the Dallas-based store now has more room to stock popular modern poolside names such as For Love and Lemons, Beach Riot, Frankie’s Bikinis, and more.

2. Cabana x Canary

Park Cities

4711 W Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

Website

cabana canary dallas retail news

Cabana and Canary will welcome a sister store, Clover, on West Lovers Lane this spring.

Each of Merry Vose’s trio of West Lovers Lane shops — Cabana, Canary, and Clover — has its own distinct personality and aesthetic, but Cabana, in particular, caters more to the poolside crowd. (The concept first launched out of Vose’s Devonshire pool house after all.) Beyond its lavender doors, discover chic sets and standout one-pieces from Lisa Marie Fernandez and Ulla Johnson.

3. Everything But Water

Preston Hollow

6139 Luther Lane
Dallas, TX 75225  |  Map

 

where to buy swimsuits dallas

While more obvious than most, Everything But Water remains one of the best spots to shop for swimwear in Dallas

Since its founding in the 1980s, Everything But Water has remained one of the most comprehensive places to shop swimwear Dallas — or the many other cities that claim a store by the resortwear chain. It helps that EBW keeps things current, with contemporary brands like Tropic of C, Farm Rio, and Hunza blending in with Becca and Ralph Lauren.

4. Kat + Noelle

Park Cities

5710 W Lovers Ln Suite 102
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

945-225-8709

Website

Lifestyle boutique Kat + Noelle the Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

Lifestyle boutique Kat + Noelle the Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

Named after the owner’s two daughters, Kat + Noelle carries a thoughtfully curated selection of apparel, shoes, and home goods by brands you won’t often see in Dallas. In addition to chic cowboy boots by Toral and Columbian womenswear label Atelier 1756, the Lovers Lane boutique stocks EMI’s sustainable Brazilian swimwear and eye-catching one-pieces by Visual Mood.

5. Nicole Kwon

Uptown

3699 McKinney Ave Suite 530
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

Website

nicole kwon dallas

Nicole Kwon Concept Shop in Dallas' West Village (courtesy)

Designer Nicole Kwon has an eye for what works and a knack for curating under-the-radar, cool girl brands like Paloma Wool and R.G. Kane (along with her own private label made in Korea). At her West Village flagship, Kwon uses her talents to showcase distinctive swimwear labels like Tori Praver, Agua Bendita, and Simon Miller.

6. Reformation

Knox-Henderson NorthPark

2815 N Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

469-409-5369

Website

Reformation is an eco-friendly women's clothing store on Henderson.

Fresh off the California cool brand’s months-long pop-up at Highland Park Village, NorthPark Center welcomed Reformation’s second Dallas outpost — the first opened on Henderson Avenue in 2017. Innovative touch screens and carefully arranged racks of sustainability made clothing (including a selection of streamlined swimwear) make for a futuristic shopping utopia.

7. St. Bernard

Park Cities

5570 W. Lovers Lane #388
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

St. Bernard Texas store

Years after dropping the “Sports” from its name, the Texas retail stalwart still carries its fair share of snowboards, Yetis, and ski boots. But you’ll also find a wide variety of apparel for men, women, and kids at St. Bernard, including a robust swimwear category that includes sets from Hunza, Maygel Coronel, and Solid & Striped.

