7 Sneaky Good Spots to Shop for Swimwear in Dallas

It’s the perennial question echoed throughout group chats near and far: “Where’s the best place to buy swimsuits this year?” There are obvious universal sources, like Target, Abercrombie, or Athleta, but in Dallas, there are a number of under-the-radar stores to discover unique, high-quality brands.

We’ve rounded up the best places to shop for bathing suits in Dallas, from swim-focused stores to great boutiques that just so happen to carry killer swimwear. Be a poolside standout.

Gifts for Dad Swipe

















Next