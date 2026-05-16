Swoon Worthy Jewelry Is Rolling Into Houston — Sneha Merchant’s New Collections Are Set to Dazzle the Park House Crowd

Sneha Merchant with her art piece at Sneha Merchant exhibition at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

The striking mandala, designed by Sneha Merchant, that led to the creation of Maison Merchant (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

Maison Merchant medallions come in six signature color ways allowing shoppers to customize the design (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

Sneha Merchant discusses the mandala that was inspiration for her Maison Merchant jewelry collection which has just launched. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

We have been in awe of Sneha Merchant’s artistic talent since her first exhibition in a pop-up gallery in River Oaks District some 18 months ago and her showing at Neiman Marcus more recently. Now her Maison Merchant jewelry line is launching this weekend.

Inspired by her remarkable mandalas, Merchant has created three swoon-worthy collections that combine her sense of high style and extraordinary attention to detail in three areas of design:

— Cœur du Monde (Heart of the Universe) is inspired by the symmetry and balance found within mandala forms.

— Muse D’Art draws directly from Sneha’s original artwork, transforming art into wearable fine jewelry.

— Renaître d’Or (Rebirth in Gold) explores the idea of transformation through sculptural gold forms illuminated with diamonds.

“Maison Merchant is a fine jewelry collection inspired by my artwork, intricate circular motifs, and timeless craftsmanship, blending high jewelry with meaningful design and storytelling,” Merchant says in a statement. “This launch represents a deeply personal evolution of my creative journey, expanding my world as an artist into the realm of fine jewelry through pieces that feel luxurious, wearable and enduring.”

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Each piece is beautifully ceramic-based, framed in 18 karat gold, and imbued with natural diamonds. The end result harkens nods to the natural harmony between art and adornment.

“Every Maison Merchant piece begins as a hand sketch, which is often one of the most time intensive parts of the process,” Merchant notes. “As an artist, translating a two dimensional artwork into a wearable three dimensional form requires immense detail, proportion and refinement before the design ever moves into production.”

Born and raised in Mumbai, Sneha Merchant, now a Houstonian, has employed master artisans in India to give life to her designs. Other elements of the jewelry are produced in France.

Beyond the existing collections, which can be personalized through color and material selections, customization is an integral part of Maison Merchant’s body of work.

The unique, truly beautiful pieces — the full gamut of rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings — will be unveiled this Saturday, May 16 at an invitation-only event at Houston’s Park House club. More Maison Merchant shopping opportunities in Houston will be coming and the website is live.