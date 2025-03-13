Checking Into The Fifth Avenue Hotel — Spring’s Boldest Fashion Fantasies Find Their Perfect Expression

377_e_0325 (Photo by Khristio)
Loewe nappa Trapeze jacket in brownie $6,700, and nappa draped trouser in black $7,250, at Loewe Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Khristio)

Prada knit cardigan $1,470, shirt $2,250, skirt $1,850, and shoe $1,370, at the Prada boutique. And Michael Kors Collection ribbed raffia-trim dress $2,290, and Catarina raffia-fringe mule $795, at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Khristio)

Prada knit sweaters $1,520 and $1,470 (tied), brief $1,270, skirt, and shoe $1,170, at the Prada boutique. (Photo by Khristio)

Celine by Hedi Slimane chasseur jacket, Triumph tank top $790, Saint Germain pleated skirt $2,450, small Camillie bag $2,950, cap-toe slingback $1,050, Triomphe headband $530, and square silk twill $590, at Celine Highland Park Village, Forty Five Ten. (Photo by Khristio)

Fendi black beaded dress $18,500, at Fendi Highland Park Village. (Photo by Khristio)

Givenchy Antigona cube bag $2,050, at the Givenchy boutique, Neiman Marcus. Swarovski Dulcis cuff $650, Idylia necklace $650, butterfly pendant $400, flower pendant $600, and ear-cuff set $330, at the Swarovski boutique, Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Khristio)

Balenciaga trompe l’oeil Bodytop $5,550, and trompe l’oeil Pantalegging $5,890, at the Balenciaga boutique, Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Khristio)

Moschino knot detail strapless white gown $6,895, at The Conservatory. All jewelry from Tiffany & Co. (Photo by Khristio)

Thom Browne small sheep chain bag $2,900, shirt $520, 4-bar stripe sock $120, tie $370, patch-pocket jacket, mini skirt, pleated-bottom slip dress, and criss-cross Thom John shoe, at Forty Five Ten, Neiman Marcus.(Photo by Khristio)

Hotels are steeped in stories, personalities, and history as much as any season of fashion is. (Photo by Khristio)

Chanel top $1,400, jacket $7,050, skirt $5,150, fancy belt $3,375, earrings $675, and necklaces $3,500 and $3,150, at Chanel Highland Park Village. (Photo by Khristio)

Lafayette 148 New York embroidered fringe knit maxi dress $1,998, at Neiman Marcus, The Conservatory. (Photo by Khristio)

Dior black gown $4,000, at Dior Highland Park Village. (Photo by Khristio)

Fashion / Style

Checking Into The Fifth Avenue Hotel — Spring’s Boldest Fashion Fantasies Find Their Perfect Expression

Shop the Pages of PaperCity

BY // 03.13.25
photography Khristio
This spring, we are checking into The Fifth Avenue Hotel. In an enchanting world where sartorial style meets luxurious hospitality, this season’s most captivating looks unfold within the jewel-toned spaces of one of Manhattan’s most stylish destinations.

Hotels are steeped in stories, personalities, and history as much as any season of fashion is. The enchanting Fifth Avenue Hotel, designed by Martin Brudnizki, was set on its course by founder Alex Ohebshalom, who traveled the globe collecting memories, experiences, and treasures – everything a grand hotel should offer. As well as a stoic and sublime butler, of course.

The pages of this issue reveal a mouthwatering visual feast, showcasing how spring’s boldest fashion fantasies find their perfect expression within spaces that tell their own rich stories.

Within the curated walls of the hotel, killer looks and stunning statement pieces from the latest collections of Gucci, Prada, Thom Browne, Dolce and Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Givenchy, and more reveal trends and treasures to don and collect this season.

Playful accessories bring moments of unexpected delight throughout the spread — conversation-worthy keepsakes like Thom Browne’s cheeky sheep chain bag or Chanel’s sparkling chain belt.

Staple trend pieces like the polka-dotted Moschino silk georgette gown, or a floral Chanel Blouse and Pant set, and a sumptuous brownie nappa leather Trapeze jacket by Loewe will top any fashion maven’s shopping list.

Like the hotel itself — where each room boasts new moments of design — the spring fashion collections invite exploration, promising moments of discovery for those willing to venture into style.

Shop the pages of PaperCity’s March Issue below: 

375_e_0325 (Photo by Khristio)
Prada knit cardigan $1,470, shirt $2,250, skirt $1,850, and shoe $1,370, at the Prada boutique. And Michael Kors Collection ribbed raffia-trim dress $2,290, and Catarina raffia-fringe mule $795, at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Khristio)

Louis Vuitton Striped Side-Tie Dress (Photo by Khristio)
 
Striped Side-Tie Dress
Louis Vuitton
$3500.00
Buy
Mini Pleated Slip Dress (Photo by Khristio)
 
Mini Pleated Slip Dress
Thom Browne
$1890.00
Buy
(Photo by Khristio)
 
Shiny Leather Skirt
Prada
$9200.00
Buy
(Photo by Khristio)
 
Wool crew-neck sweater
Prada
$1470.00
Buy
(Photo by Khristio)
 
crepe de Chine mini skirt
Prada
$1850.00
Buy
(Photo by Khristio)
 
Ribbed-Raffia Trim Dress
Michael Kors
$2290.00
Buy
(Photo by Khristio)
 
Satin Slip Dress With Bra Detail And Floral Print
Dolce Gabbana
$3745.00
Buy
(Photo by Khristio)
 
Polka dot Maxi Dress
Moschino
$5526.00
Buy
Celine Chasseur Jacket (Photo by Khristio)
 
Chasseur Jacket
Celine
$4750.00
Buy
Celine Pleated Skirt (Photo by Khristio)
 
Pleated Skirt
Celine
$2150.00
Buy
299_e_0325 (Photo by Khristio)
Within the curated walls of the hotel, killer looks and stunning statement pieces from the latest collections of Gucci, Prada, Thom Browne, Dolce and Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Givenchy, and more reveal trends and treasures to don and collect this season. (Photo by Khristio)

Fendi Black tulle dress with fringes (Photo by Khristio)
 
Fendi Black tulle dress with fringes
Fendi
$18500.00
Buy
(Photo by Khristio)
 
Body Top
Balenciaga
$3490.00
Buy
(Photo by Khristio)
 
Pantaleggings
Balenciaga
$5890.00
Buy
(Photo by Khristio)
 
Trapeze jacket in nappa lambskin
LOEWE
$6700.00
Buy
Loewe Cropped draped trousers in nappa lambskin (Photo by Khristio)
 
Cropped draped trousers in nappa lambskin
LOEWE
$6990.00
Buy
Lafayette 148 Fringe Dress (Photo by Khristio)
 
Embroidered Fringe Dress
Lafayette 148
$1998.00
Buy
(Photo by Khristio)
 
Glittered Tweed Skirt
Chanel
$3900.00
Buy
Chanel Tweed Vest (Photo by Khristio)
 
Glittered Tweed Vest
Chanel
$6900.00
Buy
Dior Long Asymmetric Dress (Photo by Khristio)
 
Long Asymmetric Dress
Dior
$4000.00
Buy
spring fashion
Thom Browne small sheep chain bag $2,900, shirt $520, 4-bar stripe sock $120, tie $370, patch-pocket jacket, mini skirt, pleated-bottom slip dress, and criss-cross Thom John shoe, at Forty Five Ten, Neiman Marcus.(Photo by Khristio)

(Photo by Khristio)
 
Col Petales
Louis Vuitton
$2390.00
Buy
Louis Vuitton Legacy Slingback Pump (Photo by Khristio)
 
Legacy Slingback Pump
Louis Vuitton
$2010.00
Buy
(Photo by Khristio)
 
Small Sheep Chain Bag
Thom Browne
$2900.00
Buy
(Photo by Khristio)
 
Criss Cross Mary Jane
Thom Browne
$850.00
Buy
(Photo by Khristio)
 
Saffiano patent leather slingback pumps
Prada
$1200.00
Buy
(Photo by Khristio)
 
Shuffle mules
Prada
$1250.00
Buy
(Photo by Khristio)
 
Catarina Leather and Fringe Mule
Michael Kors
$795.00
Buy
(Photo by Khristio)
 
Jackie Bag
Gucci
$3800.00
Buy
(Photo by Khristio)
 
Ciao Ciao
Bottega Veneta
$5900.00
Buy
spring fashion
Hotels are steeped in stories, personalities, and history as much as any season of fashion is. (Photo by Khristio)

(Photo by Khristio)
 
Small Camille Bag
Celine
$2950.00
Buy
Celine Headband (Photo by Khristio)
 
Headband
Celine
$670.00
Buy
Givenchy Antigona Cube Nano Top-Handle Bag in Shiny Tumbled Leather (Photo by Khristio)
 
Antigona Cube Nano Top-Handle Bag in Shiny Tumbled Leather
Givenchy
$1800.00
Buy
(Photo by Khristio)
 
Womens Serpenti Cuore 1968 Leather Top Handle Bag In Pink
BVLGARI
$4850.00
Buy
(Photo by Khristio)
 
Chain Belt
Chanel
$2075.00
Buy
(Photo by Khristio)
 
Coco Single Earring
Chanel
$2500.00
Buy
Chanel Coco Crush Necklace (Photo by Khristio)
 
Coco Crush Necklace
Chanel
$2600.00
Buy
(Photo by Khristio)
 
Coco Necklace
Chanel
$5800.00
Buy

PHOTOGRAPHY KHRISTIO. ART DIRECTION MICHELLE AVIÑA. STYLIST DOUG VOISIN FOR IAA. HAIR JENNA IVA WIMMERSTEDT. PHOTO TECHS EMMI YANG, JAE KIM. MAKEUP MOISES RAMIREZ USING DIOR BEAUTY. ASSISTANT STYLIST KYLE SOSA. MODELS FAITH VAUGHN AND NYAJOUK KUETH FOR APM MODELS. EDITORIAL ASSISTANT CHRISTOPHER MACKINNON. PHOTOGRAPHED AT THE FIFTH AVENUE HOTEL, NYC.

