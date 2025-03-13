Checking Into The Fifth Avenue Hotel — Spring’s Boldest Fashion Fantasies Find Their Perfect Expression

Lafayette 148 New York embroidered fringe knit maxi dress $1,998, at Neiman Marcus, The Conservatory. (Photo by Khristio)

Chanel top $1,400, jacket $7,050, skirt $5,150, fancy belt $3,375, earrings $675, and necklaces $3,500 and $3,150, at Chanel Highland Park Village. (Photo by Khristio)

Hotels are steeped in stories, personalities, and history as much as any season of fashion is. (Photo by Khristio)

Thom Browne small sheep chain bag $2,900, shirt $520, 4-bar stripe sock $120, tie $370, patch-pocket jacket, mini skirt, pleated-bottom slip dress, and criss-cross Thom John shoe, at Forty Five Ten, Neiman Marcus.(Photo by Khristio)

Moschino knot detail strapless white gown $6,895, at The Conservatory. All jewelry from Tiffany & Co. (Photo by Khristio)

Balenciaga trompe l’oeil Bodytop $5,550, and trompe l’oeil Pantalegging $5,890, at the Balenciaga boutique, Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Khristio)

Givenchy Antigona cube bag $2,050, at the Givenchy boutique, Neiman Marcus. Swarovski Dulcis cuff $650, Idylia necklace $650, butterfly pendant $400, flower pendant $600, and ear-cuff set $330, at the Swarovski boutique, Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Khristio)

Celine by Hedi Slimane chasseur jacket, Triumph tank top $790, Saint Germain pleated skirt $2,450, small Camillie bag $2,950, cap-toe slingback $1,050, Triomphe headband $530, and square silk twill $590, at Celine Highland Park Village, Forty Five Ten. (Photo by Khristio)

Prada knit sweaters $1,520 and $1,470 (tied), brief $1,270, skirt, and shoe $1,170, at the Prada boutique. (Photo by Khristio)

Prada knit cardigan $1,470, shirt $2,250, skirt $1,850, and shoe $1,370, at the Prada boutique. And Michael Kors Collection ribbed raffia-trim dress $2,290, and Catarina raffia-fringe mule $795, at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Khristio)

Loewe nappa Trapeze jacket in brownie $6,700, and nappa draped trouser in black $7,250, at Loewe Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Khristio)

This spring, we are checking into The Fifth Avenue Hotel. In an enchanting world where sartorial style meets luxurious hospitality, this season’s most captivating looks unfold within the jewel-toned spaces of one of Manhattan’s most stylish destinations.

Hotels are steeped in stories, personalities, and history as much as any season of fashion is. The enchanting Fifth Avenue Hotel, designed by Martin Brudnizki, was set on its course by founder Alex Ohebshalom, who traveled the globe collecting memories, experiences, and treasures – everything a grand hotel should offer. As well as a stoic and sublime butler, of course.

The pages of this issue reveal a mouthwatering visual feast, showcasing how spring’s boldest fashion fantasies find their perfect expression within spaces that tell their own rich stories.

Within the curated walls of the hotel, killer looks and stunning statement pieces from the latest collections of Gucci, Prada, Thom Browne, Dolce and Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Givenchy, and more reveal trends and treasures to don and collect this season.

Playful accessories bring moments of unexpected delight throughout the spread — conversation-worthy keepsakes like Thom Browne’s cheeky sheep chain bag or Chanel’s sparkling chain belt.

Staple trend pieces like the polka-dotted Moschino silk georgette gown, or a floral Chanel Blouse and Pant set, and a sumptuous brownie nappa leather Trapeze jacket by Loewe will top any fashion maven’s shopping list.

Like the hotel itself — where each room boasts new moments of design — the spring fashion collections invite exploration, promising moments of discovery for those willing to venture into style.

Shop the pages of PaperCity’s March Issue below:

Striped Side-Tie Dress Louis Vuitton $3500.00 Buy Mini Pleated Slip Dress Thom Browne $1890.00 Buy Shiny Leather Skirt Prada $9200.00 Buy Wool crew-neck sweater Prada $1470.00 Buy crepe de Chine mini skirt Prada $1850.00 Buy Ribbed-Raffia Trim Dress Michael Kors $2290.00 Buy Satin Slip Dress With Bra Detail And Floral Print Dolce Gabbana $3745.00 Buy Polka dot Maxi Dress Moschino $5526.00 Buy Chasseur Jacket Celine $4750.00 Buy Pleated Skirt Celine $2150.00 Buy

Fendi Black tulle dress with fringes Fendi $18500.00 Buy Body Top Balenciaga $3490.00 Buy Pantaleggings Balenciaga $5890.00 Buy Trapeze jacket in nappa lambskin LOEWE $6700.00 Buy Cropped draped trousers in nappa lambskin LOEWE $6990.00 Buy Embroidered Fringe Dress Lafayette 148 $1998.00 Buy Glittered Tweed Skirt Chanel $3900.00 Buy Glittered Tweed Vest Chanel $6900.00 Buy Long Asymmetric Dress Dior $4000.00 Buy

Col Petales Louis Vuitton $2390.00 Buy Legacy Slingback Pump Louis Vuitton $2010.00 Buy Small Sheep Chain Bag Thom Browne $2900.00 Buy Criss Cross Mary Jane Thom Browne $850.00 Buy Saffiano patent leather slingback pumps Prada $1200.00 Buy Shuffle mules Prada $1250.00 Buy Catarina Leather and Fringe Mule Michael Kors $795.00 Buy Jackie Bag Gucci $3800.00 Buy Ciao Ciao Bottega Veneta $5900.00 Buy

Small Camille Bag Celine $2950.00 Buy Headband Celine $670.00 Buy Antigona Cube Nano Top-Handle Bag in Shiny Tumbled Leather Givenchy $1800.00 Buy Womens Serpenti Cuore 1968 Leather Top Handle Bag In Pink BVLGARI $4850.00 Buy Chain Belt Chanel $2075.00 Buy Coco Single Earring Chanel $2500.00 Buy Coco Crush Necklace Chanel $2600.00 Buy Coco Necklace Chanel $5800.00 Buy

PHOTOGRAPHY KHRISTIO. ART DIRECTION MICHELLE AVIÑA. STYLIST DOUG VOISIN FOR IAA. HAIR JENNA IVA WIMMERSTEDT. PHOTO TECHS EMMI YANG, JAE KIM. MAKEUP MOISES RAMIREZ USING DIOR BEAUTY. ASSISTANT STYLIST KYLE SOSA. MODELS FAITH VAUGHN AND NYAJOUK KUETH FOR APM MODELS. EDITORIAL ASSISTANT CHRISTOPHER MACKINNON. PHOTOGRAPHED AT THE FIFTH AVENUE HOTEL, NYC.