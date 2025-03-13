Checking Into The Fifth Avenue Hotel — Spring’s Boldest Fashion Fantasies Find Their Perfect Expression
Shop the Pages of PaperCityBY PaperCity Staff Report // 03.13.25
Loewe nappa Trapeze jacket in brownie $6,700, and nappa draped trouser in black $7,250, at Loewe Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Khristio)
Prada knit cardigan $1,470, shirt $2,250, skirt $1,850, and shoe $1,370, at the Prada boutique. And Michael Kors Collection ribbed raffia-trim dress $2,290, and Catarina raffia-fringe mule $795, at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Khristio)
Prada knit sweaters $1,520 and $1,470 (tied), brief $1,270, skirt, and shoe $1,170, at the Prada boutique. (Photo by Khristio)
Celine by Hedi Slimane chasseur jacket, Triumph tank top $790, Saint Germain pleated skirt $2,450, small Camillie bag $2,950, cap-toe slingback $1,050, Triomphe headband $530, and square silk twill $590, at Celine Highland Park Village, Forty Five Ten. (Photo by Khristio)
Fendi black beaded dress $18,500, at Fendi Highland Park Village. (Photo by Khristio)
Givenchy Antigona cube bag $2,050, at the Givenchy boutique, Neiman Marcus. Swarovski Dulcis cuff $650, Idylia necklace $650, butterfly pendant $400, flower pendant $600, and ear-cuff set $330, at the Swarovski boutique, Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Khristio)
Balenciaga trompe l’oeil Bodytop $5,550, and trompe l’oeil Pantalegging $5,890, at the Balenciaga boutique, Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Khristio)
Moschino knot detail strapless white gown $6,895, at The Conservatory. All jewelry from Tiffany & Co. (Photo by Khristio)
Thom Browne small sheep chain bag $2,900, shirt $520, 4-bar stripe sock $120, tie $370, patch-pocket jacket, mini skirt, pleated-bottom slip dress, and criss-cross Thom John shoe, at Forty Five Ten, Neiman Marcus.(Photo by Khristio)
Hotels are steeped in stories, personalities, and history as much as any season of fashion is. (Photo by Khristio)
Chanel top $1,400, jacket $7,050, skirt $5,150, fancy belt $3,375, earrings $675, and necklaces $3,500 and $3,150, at Chanel Highland Park Village. (Photo by Khristio)
Lafayette 148 New York embroidered fringe knit maxi dress $1,998, at Neiman Marcus, The Conservatory. (Photo by Khristio)
Dior black gown $4,000, at Dior Highland Park Village. (Photo by Khristio)
This spring, we are checking into The Fifth Avenue Hotel. In an enchanting world where sartorial style meets luxurious hospitality, this season’s most captivating looks unfold within the jewel-toned spaces of one of Manhattan’s most stylish destinations.
Hotels are steeped in stories, personalities, and history as much as any season of fashion is. The enchanting Fifth Avenue Hotel, designed by Martin Brudnizki, was set on its course by founder Alex Ohebshalom, who traveled the globe collecting memories, experiences, and treasures – everything a grand hotel should offer. As well as a stoic and sublime butler, of course.
The pages of this issue reveal a mouthwatering visual feast, showcasing how spring’s boldest fashion fantasies find their perfect expression within spaces that tell their own rich stories.
Within the curated walls of the hotel, killer looks and stunning statement pieces from the latest collections of Gucci, Prada, Thom Browne, Dolce and Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Givenchy, and more reveal trends and treasures to don and collect this season.
Playful accessories bring moments of unexpected delight throughout the spread — conversation-worthy keepsakes like Thom Browne’s cheeky sheep chain bag or Chanel’s sparkling chain belt.
Staple trend pieces like the polka-dotted Moschino silk georgette gown, or a floral Chanel Blouse and Pant set, and a sumptuous brownie nappa leather Trapeze jacket by Loewe will top any fashion maven’s shopping list.
Like the hotel itself — where each room boasts new moments of design — the spring fashion collections invite exploration, promising moments of discovery for those willing to venture into style.
Shop the pages of PaperCity’s March Issue below:
PHOTOGRAPHY KHRISTIO. ART DIRECTION MICHELLE AVIÑA. STYLIST DOUG VOISIN FOR IAA. HAIR JENNA IVA WIMMERSTEDT. PHOTO TECHS EMMI YANG, JAE KIM. MAKEUP MOISES RAMIREZ USING DIOR BEAUTY. ASSISTANT STYLIST KYLE SOSA. MODELS FAITH VAUGHN AND NYAJOUK KUETH FOR APM MODELS. EDITORIAL ASSISTANT CHRISTOPHER MACKINNON. PHOTOGRAPHED AT THE FIFTH AVENUE HOTEL, NYC.