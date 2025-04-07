Birds of Paradise — A Whimsical Curation of Bold Spring Fashion Showcasing Pieces That Balance Structure with Movement and Delight

Ferragamo jumpsuit $2,700, and Eva mule $1,450 at the Ferragamo boutique, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Enmi Yang)

Burberry ruffled silk-blend dress $2,890, long daisy lightweight zip car coat $3,390, and leather potter clog $990 at the Burberry boutique, Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Enmi Yang)

Tiffany & Co. Knot double row necklace $40,000, and HardWear large link earrings $4,400 at select Tiffany & Co. locations. (Photo by Enmi Yang)

Spring harbingers take note, birds seem to be flying high, with fashion sporting clouds of feathers and chicky silhouettes. Our April editorial spotlights the season’s Birds of Paradise. Within the pages of this month’s issue, you’ll find a whimsical curation of bold spring fashion to inspire.

PaperCity is embracing wings this spring, embracing an avian-inspired aesthetic that transforms sartorialists into whimsical creatures of style. In our April issue, the dazzling fashion editorial captures a flight of fancy, showcasing pieces that balance structure with movement and delight.

Like the natural feathered wonders, this season’s standout pieces from Alexander McQueen, Loewe, Stella McCartney, and more command attention with dramatic silhouettes and technical mastery. Louis Vuitton‘s sculptural pieces juxtapose with Dior’s more fluid offerings, while strategic feather embellishments from McQueen create moments of delicious texture. Jewelry from Tiffany & Co., Dior, and more boast pieces add sparkling punctuation to curated ensembles.

Against dreamlike backdrops of misty purples and painterly landscapes, this spring’s top looks invite us to be ready to take flight most fashionably.

Shop the pages of PaperCity’s April issue below:

PHOTOGRAPHY ENMI YANG. ART DIRECTION MICHELLE AVIÑA. STYLIST DOUG VOISIN FOR IAA. HAIR JENNI IVA WIMMERSTEDT. MAKEUP MOISES RAMIREZ USING DIOR BEAUTY. PHOTO TECH JAE KIM. ASSISTANT STYLIST KYLE SOSA. MODELS PARKER FOUBERT AND ALEYA ALI FOR WILHELMINA MODELS. SET DESIGNER LAURA HUGHES. ASSISTANT SET DESIGNER BAILEY LECAT. EDITORIAL ASSISTANT CHRISTOPHER MACKINNON.