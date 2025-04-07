April Fashion 2025 (Photo by Enmi Yang)
Chanel Jumpsuit with feather color, at Chanel Highland Park Village. (Photo by Enmi Yang)

Tiffany & Co. Knot double row necklace $40,000, and HardWear large link earrings $4,400 at select Tiffany & Co. locations. (Photo by Enmi Yang)

Louis Vuitton jacket $11,500, bodysuit $2,180, short-sleeve lavaliere $3,050, Maya platform sandal $1,170, and side trunk GM $4,400 at Select Louis Vuitton boutiques. (Photo by Enmi Yang)

Stella McCartney dove-printed knotted train mini-dress $2,825, and Elsa slingback $860, at Neiman Marcus, Stanley Korshak. (Photo by Enmi Yang)

Dior fitted jacket $5,700, fitted pant $2,300, D-Vinity choker $2,400, Aime Dior double headband $470, and long Tribales gloves $1,650 at Dior Highland Park Village. (Photo by Enmi Yang)

Bottega Veneta dress, at the Bottega Veneta boutique, Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Enmi Yang)

Burberry ruffled silk-blend dress $2,890, long daisy lightweight zip car coat $3,390, and leather potter clog $990 at the Burberry boutique, Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Enmi Yang)

Ferragamo jumpsuit $2,700, and Eva mule $1,450 at the Ferragamo boutique, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Enmi Yang)

Fashion / Style

Birds of Paradise — A Whimsical Curation of Bold Spring Fashion Showcasing Pieces That Balance Structure with Movement and Delight

Shop the Pages of PaperCity

BY // 04.07.25
photography Enmi Yang
Spring harbingers take note, birds seem to be flying high, with fashion sporting clouds of feathers and chicky silhouettes. Our April editorial spotlights the season’s Birds of Paradise. Within the pages of this month’s issue, you’ll find a whimsical curation of bold spring fashion to inspire.

PaperCity is embracing wings this spring, embracing an avian-inspired aesthetic that transforms sartorialists into whimsical creatures of style. In our April issue, the dazzling fashion editorial captures a flight of fancy, showcasing pieces that balance structure with movement and delight.

Like the natural feathered wonders, this season’s standout pieces from Alexander McQueen, Loewe, Stella McCartney, and more command attention with dramatic silhouettes and technical mastery. Louis Vuitton‘s sculptural pieces juxtapose with Dior’s more fluid offerings, while strategic feather embellishments from McQueen create moments of delicious texture. Jewelry from Tiffany & Co., Dior, and more boast pieces add sparkling punctuation to curated ensembles.

Against dreamlike backdrops of misty purples and painterly landscapes, this spring’s top looks invite us to be ready to take flight most fashionably.

Shop the pages of PaperCity’s April issue below:

Feathered Jumpsuit
Chanel
$10800.00
Buy
Women's Pannier Mini Dress in Black
Alexander McQueen
$3290.00
Buy
Women's Stacked Shoulder Single-Breasted Jacket in Black
Alexander McQueen
$2890.00
Buy
Collaged Fringe Knit Dress
Lafayette 148 New York
Buy
Trapeze Top
LOEWE
$890.00
Buy
Draped Micro Check Jacket
Louis Vuitton
$9450.00
Buy
High Neck Sleeveless Body
Louis Vuitton
$1180.00
Buy
Dove Print Knotted Train Mini Dress
Stella McCartney
$2825.00
Buy
Jacket
Dior
$3998.00
Buy
Leather A-Line Dress
Bottega Veneta
$11200.00
Buy
Ruffled Silk Blend Dress
Burberry
$2890.00
Buy
Long Daisy Lightweight Zip Car Coat
Burberry
$3390.00
Buy
Jumpsuit
Ferragamo
$2700.00
Buy
Women's T-Bar Caged Sandal in Black
Alexander McQueen
$1190.00
Buy
Double Row Necklace
Tiffany & Co.
$40000.00
Buy
Large Link Earrings
Tiffany & Co.
$4400.00
Buy
Maya Heeled Platform Sandal
Louis Vuitton
$1170.00
Buy
Side Trunk GM
Louis Vuitton
$4400.00
Buy
Elsa Pointed Toe Slingbacks
Stella McCartney
$860.00
Buy
D-Vinity Choker
Dior
$2400.00
Buy
AimeDior Headband
Dior
$470.00
Buy
Leather Potter Clogs
Burberry
$990.00
Buy
Eva Mule
Ferragamo
$1450.00
Buy

PHOTOGRAPHY ENMI YANG. ART DIRECTION MICHELLE AVIÑA. STYLIST DOUG VOISIN FOR IAA. HAIR JENNI IVA WIMMERSTEDT. MAKEUP MOISES RAMIREZ USING DIOR BEAUTY. PHOTO TECH JAE KIM. ASSISTANT STYLIST KYLE SOSA. MODELS PARKER FOUBERT AND ALEYA ALI FOR WILHELMINA MODELS. SET DESIGNER LAURA HUGHES. ASSISTANT SET DESIGNER BAILEY LECAT. EDITORIAL ASSISTANT CHRISTOPHER MACKINNON.

X