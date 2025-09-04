What to Wear This Fall With Dallas’ Stanley Korshak — 2025 Zoo To Do Edition

Stanley Korshak is ready to help you make the Dallas Zoo your runway, all in the name of an excellent cause: engaging people and saving wildlife.

(Left) Leopard dress by L’Agence, styled with matching leopard shoes from Santoni. A bold orange necklace from Patricia Von Musulin, chic Tom Ford sunglasses, and a sculptural Rocío bag complete the statement.(Right) A leopard jacket-and-short set by L’Agence, layered over a brown/bronze button-up shirt from L’Agence. Paired with a sleek Valentino bag and modern frames by Thierry Lasry.

Fall is around the corner, which means our social calendars are bursting at the seams with some of the city’s best annual fundraisers. One that always tops the list? The Dallas Zoo’s annual Zoo To Do event. Scheduled for November 1, 2025, the Nocturne-themed event is co-chaired by by Robbie Kruithoff and Ryan Ross, with Lois Finkelman and Joan Walne serving as Honorary Co-Chairs, and is the Zoo’s largest fundraising event of the year. Get additional information about Zoo To Do here.

Always a night to remember under the stars full of fashion, fun, and purpose, Zoo To Do is one of the city’s hottest soirees. Not sure what to wear this year? Not to fret. Iconic retailer and Dallas institution Stanley Korshak is here to help you look your best.

Coincidentally and just in time for the big night, animal prints continue to roar in fashion this season. They bring bold patterns and a touch of untamed elegance to any look. From sleek leopard to striking cheetah prints, Stanley Korshak offers curated pieces that perfectly capture this wild sophistication.

For the Dallas Zoo’s annual Zoo To Do, these statement styles pair glamour with a playful nod to nature. Whether in a flowing dress or tailored jacket, animal prints make the ultimate chic tribute to the evening’s exotic theme. Plus, you never quite know what November weather will bring in Dallas.

Luckily for Dallasites, animal prints are on-trend this season. Check out Stanley Korshak’s curated collection, Animal Instinct. Stun the crowd in the Balmain Leopard Mini Dress, or go a bit more casual in a Sara Roka Leopard Midi Shirtdress. For a warmer evening, we love this Zimmermann Leopard print halterneck playsuit. Accessorize with a Saint Laurent leopard shoulder bag or the Sylvia & Cie coin pendant. The best part of Santoni Kitten Heel pump in leopard? They’re versatile enough that you can wear them again beyond this event.

Stanley Korshak is ready to help you make the Dallas Zoo your runway, all in the name of an excellent cause: engaging people and saving wildlife.