Stanley Korshak and Gittings Photography Collaborate to Showcase Living Love Letter to Dallas

Love is in the air, and in the windows of Stanley Korshak. Dallas’ most luxurious retailer is once again raising the bar, unveiling its portrait exhibit “Love, Korshak Style” alongside beloved Dallas photography studio Gittings Photography who has been capturing Dallasites for generations.

From February 1 to February 28, “Love, Korshak Style” will be a romantic Valentine’s Day portrait exhibit celebrating real-life couples and the timeless elegance of date night fashion on the most romantic day of the year, throughout Stanley Korshak’s 100-foot windows down Maple Avenue at Crescent Court.

The exhibit will transform the windows, always adorned in the latest fashions and trends, into a visual love letter to Dallas, punctuated by authentic moments of love, connection, and style. Of course, this will all be brought to life by 12 real-life couples photographed by Gittings Photography. Captured both in bold colors and stately neutrals, these couples are natural on camera and let their real-life love stories take centerstage.

Starring in their own romance and, of course wearing the latest fashionable date night looks styled by Stanley Korshak, will be: Cary and Dr. Mark Deuber; Leigh and Ryan Friend; Marena and Roger Gault, Kristin and James Hallam; Laura Harris and Patrick Means; Claudia and Preston Hext, Kim and Greg Hext; Lezlie Lowe and David Atkinson; Ali and Chris Mitchell; Jen and Zach Munoz; Sheree J. Wilson and Vince Morella.

“This exhibit is a celebration of love,” says Chuck Steelman, Stanley Korshak Chief Customer and Experience Officer. “Partnering with Gittings Photography allows us to honor couples in our community while showcasing the romance, style, and storytelling that define the Stanley Korshak experience.”

Regardless of the season, from fall to Valentine’s Day and everything in between, Stanley Korshak is always at the cutting edge and frontier of experiential retail, art, and community. The iconic retailer never fails to bring moments of beauty and emotion to Dallas, while continuing to highlight the real-life people who show the true meaning of life and love throughout the city.

For more behind-the-scenes moments from the exhibit (who doesn’t love a sneak peek?), follow along on Stanley Korshak’s social media. Sometimes, the best models are the ones we already know and love. Love is in the air and behind the camera lens at Stanley Korshak this season. Come check them out and get inspired for your own date night looks.