Dallas’ Stanley Korshak Partners With Mitchell Stores For its Next Era

Chris Mitchell and Crawford Brock (Photo by Jake Dockins)
Mitchell Stores operates eight luxury specialty stores on the east and west coasts under four retail brand names: Mitchells (pictured), Richards, Wilkes Bashford, and Marios. (Courtesy)
Stanley Korshak
Crawford Brock, Caroline Rose Hunt, Neil Fox, and Jim Noack at a Stanley Korshak ribbon cutting ceremony. (Courtesy)
A party at The Precious Jewelry Salon at Stanley Korshak in the 1990s. (Courtesy)
Crawford Brock, Caroline Rose Hunt, David Sands, a party guest, and Stanley Marcus attend the opening of the Pratesi Linen shop in the 1990s. (Courtesy)
The Brunello Cucinelli women’s shop at Stanley Korshak. (Courtesy)
The men’s department at Mitchells. (Courtesy)
The jewelry department at Wilkes Bashford in Palo Alto. (Courtesy)
The first Mitchells store, circa 1958. (Courtesy)
The Mitchell’s first store receipt, 1958. (Courtesy)
Jack and Bill Mitchell in the 1980s. (Courtesy)
01
12

Chris Mitchell and Crawford Brock (Photo by Jake Dockins)

02
12

Mitchell Stores operates eight luxury specialty stores on the east and west coasts under four retail brand names: Mitchells (pictured), Richards, Wilkes Bashford, and Marios. (Courtesy)

03
12

Stanley Korshak, which is located at 500 Crescent Court in Dallas, recently merged with Mitchell Stores. (Courtesy)

04
12

Crawford Brock, Caroline Rose Hunt, Neil Fox, and Jim Noack at a Stanley Korshak ribbon cutting ceremony in the early 1990s. (Courtesy)

05
12

A party at The Precious Jewelry Salon at Stanley Korshak in the 1990s. (Courtesy)

06
12

Crawford Brock, Caroline Rose Hunt, David Sands, a party guest, and Stanley Marcus attend the opening of the Pratesi shop at Stanley Korshak in the 1990s. (Courtesy)

07
12

The Brunello Cucinelli women's shop at Stanley Korshak. (Courtesy)

08
12

The men's department at Mitchells. (Courtesy)

09
12

The jewelry department at Wilkes Bashford in Palo Alto. (Courtesy)

10
12

The first Mitchells store, circa 1958. (Courtesy)

11
12

The Mitchell's first store receipt, 1958. (Courtesy)

12
12

Jack and Bill Mitchell in the 1980s. (Courtesy)

Chris Mitchell and Crawford Brock (Photo by Jake Dockins)
Mitchell Stores operates eight luxury specialty stores on the east and west coasts under four retail brand names: Mitchells (pictured), Richards, Wilkes Bashford, and Marios. (Courtesy)
Stanley Korshak
Crawford Brock, Caroline Rose Hunt, Neil Fox, and Jim Noack at a Stanley Korshak ribbon cutting ceremony. (Courtesy)
A party at The Precious Jewelry Salon at Stanley Korshak in the 1990s. (Courtesy)
Crawford Brock, Caroline Rose Hunt, David Sands, a party guest, and Stanley Marcus attend the opening of the Pratesi Linen shop in the 1990s. (Courtesy)
The Brunello Cucinelli women’s shop at Stanley Korshak. (Courtesy)
The men’s department at Mitchells. (Courtesy)
The jewelry department at Wilkes Bashford in Palo Alto. (Courtesy)
The first Mitchells store, circa 1958. (Courtesy)
The Mitchell’s first store receipt, 1958. (Courtesy)
Jack and Bill Mitchell in the 1980s. (Courtesy)
Fashion / Shopping

Dallas’ Stanley Korshak Partners With Mitchell Stores For its Next Era

Two Retail Families Unite

BY // 04.30.25
Chris Mitchell and Crawford Brock (Photo by Jake Dockins)
Mitchell Stores operates eight luxury specialty stores on the east and west coasts under four retail brand names: Mitchells (pictured), Richards, Wilkes Bashford, and Marios. (Courtesy)
Stanley Korshak, which is located at 500 Crescent Court in Dallas, recently merged with Mitchell Stores. (Courtesy)
Crawford Brock, Caroline Rose Hunt, Neil Fox, and Jim Noack at a Stanley Korshak ribbon cutting ceremony in the early 1990s. (Courtesy)
A party at The Precious Jewelry Salon at Stanley Korshak in the 1990s. (Courtesy)
Crawford Brock, Caroline Rose Hunt, David Sands, a party guest, and Stanley Marcus attend the opening of the Pratesi shop at Stanley Korshak in the 1990s. (Courtesy)
The Brunello Cucinelli women's shop at Stanley Korshak. (Courtesy)
The men's department at Mitchells. (Courtesy)
The jewelry department at Wilkes Bashford in Palo Alto. (Courtesy)
The first Mitchells store, circa 1958. (Courtesy)
The Mitchell's first store receipt, 1958. (Courtesy)
Jack and Bill Mitchell in the 1980s. (Courtesy)
1
12

Chris Mitchell and Crawford Brock (Photo by Jake Dockins)

2
12

Mitchell Stores operates eight luxury specialty stores on the east and west coasts under four retail brand names: Mitchells (pictured), Richards, Wilkes Bashford, and Marios. (Courtesy)

3
12

Stanley Korshak, which is located at 500 Crescent Court in Dallas, recently merged with Mitchell Stores. (Courtesy)

4
12

Crawford Brock, Caroline Rose Hunt, Neil Fox, and Jim Noack at a Stanley Korshak ribbon cutting ceremony in the early 1990s. (Courtesy)

5
12

A party at The Precious Jewelry Salon at Stanley Korshak in the 1990s. (Courtesy)

6
12

Crawford Brock, Caroline Rose Hunt, David Sands, a party guest, and Stanley Marcus attend the opening of the Pratesi shop at Stanley Korshak in the 1990s. (Courtesy)

7
12

The Brunello Cucinelli women's shop at Stanley Korshak. (Courtesy)

8
12

The men's department at Mitchells. (Courtesy)

9
12

The jewelry department at Wilkes Bashford in Palo Alto. (Courtesy)

10
12

The first Mitchells store, circa 1958. (Courtesy)

11
12

The Mitchell's first store receipt, 1958. (Courtesy)

12
12

Jack and Bill Mitchell in the 1980s. (Courtesy)

In 1909, long before luxury was the go-to adjective, Stanley Korshak founded his fine goods store in Chicago. In the 1980s, that store closed, but Dallas entrepreneurial oil heiress Caroline Rose Hunt saw an opportunity and purchased the rights to the name. In 1986, she opened Stanley Korshak, a glittering emporium in the courtyard of the Crescent Hotel in Dallas. She hired Crawford Brock (who previously worked as a men’s clothing buyer for Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills) to manage the store, and in 2002, he and his family bought the business from Hunt. 

During the 23 years since, Stanley Korshak grew to become one of the largest independent specialty stores in Dallas. Now a new family name joins that celebrated history, with Mitchell Stores’ new strategic partnership with Stanley Korshak. The merger ensures that Brock isn’t going anywhere soon, and neither is the level of pampering that customers expect. 

Stanley Korshak
Stanley Korshak, which is located at 500 Crescent Court in Dallas, recently merged with Mitchell Stores. (Courtesy)

For Brock, this strategic partnership seems predestined. Twenty years ago, he was seated next to Jack Mitchell on an airplane. While talking shop, Mitchell asked him a pointed question: “What’s your exit strategy?” Without missing a beat, Brock replied, “Probably you. You’d buy us.” Mitchell replied with a grin, “We’d like that.” Two decades later, their family-run businesses have finally united. 

Mitchell Stores operates eight luxury specialty stores on the east and west coasts under four retail brand names: Mitchells, Richards, Wilkes Bashford, and Marios. Combined with Stanley Korshak, they’re a $250 million family-run business. As Brock says, “Who would want to take us on? We are going to kill it.” 

The acquisition provides Stanley Korshak with access to 10 times their current product selection. Customers can also expect an expanded and integrated e-commerce world that includes shopping with their current sales associate through a seamless app complete with a virtual closet. Brock knows this technology is a game changer for the store, which only fully ramped up their online service in 2020 due to COVID. 

Moving forward, third-generation owner Chris Mitchell will spend half his time in Dallas. Brock is already envisioning Mitchell and his wife setting up home in Highland Park after their youngest graduates from high school. Brock describes Mitchell as “Me, just 30 years younger!”

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025

It’s been a turbulent spring for the big names in Dallas retail (cough, Neiman Marcus). Calling Neiman’s “a formidable competitor,” it was Stanley Marcus himself who taught Brock not to be afraid of competition, because “it makes everybody better.” Brock, as energetic and inspired about Stanley Korshak’s future as ever, ended our conversation with, “Tee it up. Let’s go!”

NOW LEASING
The Address Uptown Looks Up To
2811maple.com     |    888.548.2811
View Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
2402 Briar Ridge Drive
Briar Grove Court
FOR SALE

2402 Briar Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
2402 Briar Ridge Drive
3514 Suffolk Drive
Open House
Highland Village | Mid Lane
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/3 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tracey Smith
This property is listed by: Tracey Smith (912) 222-5128 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
6402 Brookside Drive
EADO
FOR SALE

6402 Brookside Drive
Houston, TX

$349,500 Learn More about this property
Danny Pleason
This property is listed by: Danny Pleason (832) 661-1502 Email Realtor
6402 Brookside Drive
1509 Colorado Street
Washington East | Sabine
FOR SALE

1509 Colorado Street
Houston, TX

$649,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Hrncir
This property is listed by: Rachel Hrncir (214) 962-0000 Email Realtor
1509 Colorado Street
2308 Briarglen Drive
Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

2308 Briarglen Drive
Houston, TX

$1,199,993 Learn More about this property
Rachel Hrncir
This property is listed by: Rachel Hrncir (214) 962-0000 Email Realtor
2308 Briarglen Drive
3224 Alabama Court
Open House
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/4 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

3224 Alabama Court
Houston, TX

$1,275,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Callan
This property is listed by: Debbie Callan (713) 851-5100 Email Realtor
3224 Alabama Court
5079 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5079 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
Melanie Shaper
This property is listed by: Melanie Shaper (713) 594-6082 Email Realtor
5079 Cedar Creek Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X