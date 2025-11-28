Stocking Stuffers
PaperCity Gift Guide 2025.

Charbonell et Walker, Milk Sea Salt Caramel Thins.

BANG & OLUFSEN Wireless Earphones

Bering's, Tocca Wonders Collection – Mini Perfume Deluxe Set.

A Lake Austin Spa Resort gift card is a transcendent stocking stuffer.

Rolling Smart Ruler by Sharper Image

Storied Beauty, Concealed Tinted Eye Cream.

Shinola Watch

FALKE socks

Celine Sun Specs

Anthropologie, Beaded Dog Ornament.

U Beauty Trio

Heatless Curling Set.

L'OBJET Fortuny Playing Card Set

BOMBAS Women's Holiday Ankle Sock 3-Pack Gift Box

SKIMS, Pure Slip Contour Sleep Mask.

Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Wellness Club + Spa, Gift card.

La Double J Candle

humanrace skincare for men

Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Fashion / Shopping

The Most Stylish Stocking Stuffers Ever — 21 Tiny Presents That Pack In Some Serious Wows

Gifting With Care

BY //
PaperCity Gift Guide 2025.
Charbonell et Walker, Milk Sea Salt Caramel Thins.
BANG & OLUFSEN Wireless Earphones
Bering's, Tocca Wonders Collection – Mini Perfume Deluxe Set.
A Lake Austin Spa Resort gift card is a transcendent stocking stuffer.
Rolling Smart Ruler by Sharper Image
Storied Beauty, Concealed Tinted Eye Cream.
Shinola Watch
FALKE socks
Celine Sun Specs
Anthropologie, Beaded Dog Ornament.
U Beauty Trio
Heatless Curling Set.
L'OBJET Fortuny Playing Card Set
BOMBAS Women's Holiday Ankle Sock 3-Pack Gift Box
SKIMS, Pure Slip Contour Sleep Mask.
Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Wellness Club + Spa, Gift card.
La Double J Candle
humanrace skincare for men
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
PaperCity Gift Guide 2025.

Charbonell et Walker, Milk Sea Salt Caramel Thins.

BANG & OLUFSEN Wireless Earphones

Bering's, Tocca Wonders Collection – Mini Perfume Deluxe Set.

A Lake Austin Spa Resort gift card is a transcendent stocking stuffer.

Rolling Smart Ruler by Sharper Image

Storied Beauty, Concealed Tinted Eye Cream.

Shinola Watch

FALKE socks

Celine Sun Specs

Anthropologie, Beaded Dog Ornament.

U Beauty Trio

Heatless Curling Set.

L'OBJET Fortuny Playing Card Set

BOMBAS Women's Holiday Ankle Sock 3-Pack Gift Box

SKIMS, Pure Slip Contour Sleep Mask.

Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Wellness Club + Spa, Gift card.

La Double J Candle

humanrace skincare for men

Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through its 2025 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

Next up: Stylish Stocking Stuffers

Some of the most memorable gifts come in the smallest boxes. Stocking stuffers may be petite in scale, but when chosen with care, they can feel just at special as the grandest presents under the tree. This year’s Stocking Stuffer Gift Guide is filled with treasures that prove it’s not about size. It is about the essentials, with some added luxury flair.

Think soft cashmere or wool socks that transform winter mornings, skincare picks that make travel and everyday rituals more beautiful, and a candle so fragrant and design-forward it becomes its own centerpiece. These are the small luxuries that bring a moment of calm, pleasure, or indulgence to the holiday season.

For those with a taste for tradition, Charbonnel et Walker, Britain’s first luxury chocolatier, celebrates 150 years this holiday season. Established in 1875, the brand remains beloved for its classics, from indulgent Milk Sea Salt Caramel Truffles to 70% Dark Chocolate Mint Thins, all beautifully boxed and ready for gifting. Talk about a heritage treat that never goes out of style.

Fragrance lovers will adore a festive gift set featuring six of Tocca’s best-selling perfumes, each one a journey in scent and memory, elegantly displayed in a windowed keepsake box that’s as beautiful as what’s inside.

SHOP

Bering’s, Tocca Wonders Collection – Mini Perfume Deluxe Set.
Bering’s, Tocca Wonders Collection – Mini Perfume Deluxe Set.

And for the gift that truly restores, consider a Lake Austin Spa Resort gift card. Named Condé Nast Traveler’s No. 1 Destination Spa Resort in the United States, this resort offers lakeside luxury and effortless renewal just a three hours drive from Houston or Dallas, but a world away from the holiday rush. This is a gift they’ll treasure, or perhaps, a well-deserved treat for yourself.

Lake Austin Spa Resort gift card.
A Lake Austin Spa Resort gift card is a transcendent stocking stuffer.

From L’Objet’s gilded playing cards to a beautifully wrapped purfume or a single box of perfect truffles, these stocking stuffers are designed to make the season shine.

Charbonell et Walker, Milk Sea Salt Caramel Thins.
 
Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Thins
Charbonell et Walker
$29.95
Buy
Bering's, Tocca Wonders Collection – Mini Perfume Deluxe Set.
 
Tocca Wonders Collection – Mini Perfume Deluxe Set
Bering's
$58.00
Buy
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
 
OUD Satin Mood Eau de Parfum
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Buy
L'OBJET Fortuny Playing Card Set
 
Fortuny set of two playing cards
L'Objet
Buy
Celine Sun Specs
 
D-Frame acetate sunglasses
Celine
Buy
BANG & OLUFSEN Wireless Earphones
 
Beoplay EX Wireless Earphones
BANG & OLUFSEN
Buy
FALKE socks
 
N7 Finest Two-Pack Ribbed Virgin Wool-Blend Socks
FALKE
Buy
A Lake Austin Spa Resort gift card is a transcendent stocking stuffer.
 
Gift Card
Lake Austin Spa
$0.00
Buy
Storied Beauty, Concealed Tinted Eye Cream.
 
Concealed Tinted Eye Cream
Storied Beauty
$98.00
Buy
Shinola Watch
 
Duck 3hd 40mm, Blue Rubber Strap Watch
Shinola
Buy
 
Rose Glow
La Vache
$28.00
Buy
 
Beaded Dog Ornament
Anthropologie
$24.00
Buy
Heatless Curling Set.
 
Heatless Curling Set
Target
$17.99
Buy
BOMBAS Women's Holiday Ankle Sock 3-Pack Gift Box
 
Women's Holiday Ankle Sock 3-Pack Gift Box
BOMBAS
$45.00
Buy
SKIMS, Pure Slip Contour Sleep Mask.
 
Pure Slip Contour Sleep Mask
SKIMS
$90.00
Buy
Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Wellness Club + Spa, Gift card.
 
Gift Card
Canyon Ranch Fort Worth
$0.00
Buy
 
Gemstoned Lighter Case
Edie Parker
Buy
humanrace skincare for men
 
7D Gel Set
humanrace+
Buy
La Double J Candle
 
Capri Scented Candle, 320g
LA DOUBLE J
Buy
U Beauty Trio
 
The Trio Set
U Beauty
Buy
Rolling Smart Ruler by Sharper Image
 
Rolling Smart Ruler
Sharper Image
Buy

PaperCity - 2025 PaperCity Gift Guide
