Dallas-Based Skincare Brand Storied Beauty Launches Its Debut Product, CONCEALED

Dallas is no stranger to beautiful skin. From some of the world’s most renowned makeup artists to estheticians who give facials that deserve an Oscar, Dallasites are fresh-faced and gorgeous all year long. And now, a Dallas native founder has launched their first product that will even further elevate and simplify skincare routines. Storied Beauty has launched its debut product: CONCEALED Tinted Eye Cream.

This eye cream is a revolutionary skincare-meets-makeup hybrid that’s designed to simplify Dallasites’ routine and elevate their glow. It’s the perfect solution to under-eye dark circles, fine lines, and puffiness. So, basically, it’s magic.

For nearly five years, Storied Beauty has cultivated a loyal community of women seeking beauty that feels both effortless and empowering. CONCEALED is the brand’s first product launch, ushering in a new chapter that celebrates real life, real skin, and products that truly deliver.

After years of research, testing, and real-life wear, founder Lindsay Freedman (a beauty expert and busy mom of four) set out to create a single product that could hydrate, brighten, and conceal in one effortless step. The result? A multitasking must-have that blurs the line between high-performance skincare and flawless makeup. Every multitasking mom’s dream.

CONCEALED is an eye cream, concealer, and skin-perfecting filter all in one intelligent, travel-friendly formula. Whether running out the door in minutes for the entire day, heading into a meeting, or carpooling children around while still wanting to appear refreshed, CONCEALED makes it simple to look well-rested and polished in seconds.

The product is infused with powerhouse ingredients like bakuchiol, resveratrol, niacinamide, and caffeine. CONCEALED works to visibly smooth fine lines, reduce puffiness and darkness, brighten tired eyes, and deliver skin-nourishing benefits. And it does all this while building radiant coverage that lasts from morning to night.

“I wanted one product I could reach for every morning that actually worked in seconds,” says Freedman. “I was seeking an eye cream that not just hydrates and smooths, but truly conceals and brightens the under-eye area. A product that could hide sleepless nights and demanding schedules. As a mom constantly on-the-go, I don’t have time for a five-step eye routine. CONCEALED was designed to make life easier without compromising results.”

To learn more about Storied Beauty and CONCEALED, visit its website here.