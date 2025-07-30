Dallas Native Lindsay Freedman’s ‘Storied’ Resume in Skincare

The heart of Storied Beauty, Freedman still offers her concierge service, which includes a 60-minute session to build a skincare regimen tailored to your lifestyle and goals. The service costs $250, which can be applied towards products purchased within two months of the consultation. (Photo by Storied Beauty)

To meet with Storied Beauty founder Lindsay Freedman recently at their Inwood and Lovers location, I walked past tiny ballerinas in pink tutus practicing their pliés at The Dallas Conservatory and into Storied Beauty’s equally feminine dreamscape. A cup of hot tea and a croissant from nearby Sugar & Sage bakery awaited me. I took a seat next to an elegant wall of beauty products (many with French-looking names).

One look at Freedman’s radiant skin, and you’ll quickly declare, “I’ll have what she’s having.” This is a woman who knows what she’s talking about, and the proof is literally written all over her face.

A Storied Resume

Freedman, a native Dallasite and mother of four, has a, well, storied resume in the beauty business. After she moved to New York City in her early twenties, Freedman worked in the education department at Estée Lauder, which she called “a pioneer in skincare.” She learned the methodology behind creating specific skincare regimens before training and equipping beauty consultants throughout the United States on how to properly assess clients’ needs. As a result, Freedman became somewhat of a skincare architect who built proper routines for all skin types.

After moving back to Dallas (and with three children under the age of three!), Freedman says, “I was itching to get back.” She started a blog focused on skincare, routinely creating content and showcasing a “curated edit of what’s out there.” Within a few months, Freedman’s concierge business “happened organically.” Freedman consulted with friends and friends of friends who were curious about “new, cool, niche European brands.” She met with clients face-to-face (at first, around her kitchen counter!) and then emailed them their plan. From there, she created “a little gem, small e-commerce boutique” to sell her favorite products from these emerging lines, many of which were unavailable elsewhere in Dallas.

The business bloomed, but Freedman’s mission remains steadfast. “I do the work of vetting the world of luxury skincare products and eliminate the fluff,” she said, adding that she “never push[es] things you don’t need.”

The heart of Storied Beauty, Freedman still offers her concierge service, which includes a 60-minute session to build a skincare regimen tailored to your lifestyle and goals. The service costs $250, which can be applied towards products purchased within two months of the consultation.

Storied Beauty’s tightly-edited curation of skincare brands includes Le Prunier, 111 Skin, Environ, Circcell, and Lacrème Beauté. Products range in price but not in efficacy. 111 Skin’s bestselling Repair Serum Mac Y2 retails for $350 for a bottle. At the other end of the spectrum, Storied Beauty also sells $6 Restorative Tonic Mist from January Labs and neck and chest sheet masks for $18 from Exquisite Face and Body.

‘Concealed’ Revealed

Recently, Storied Beauty launched their first proprietary product, CONCEALED. A triple threat, the tinted eye cream hydrates, brightens, and conceals in one foolproof swoop. Talk about a hero product! CONCEALED underscores Storied Beauty’s commitment to a streamlined routine with maximal results. Or, as Freedman would say, “high-performance skincare that fits into real life.” (Who better to trust on efficiency than a mom of four who also runs a burgeoning beauty business?)

As both a skincare minimalist and a busy gal-on-the-go, I fully embrace this move towards skincare as makeup. Point out the multitaskers because I want a few things to accomplish a whole lot. Since my parents gifted me genetically dark under eyes, I eagerly accepted a bottle of CONCEALED. After a few weeks of testing it out, I think the multi-hyphenate hero product delivers on its promises, and I particularly appreciate its buildability. It’s as much (or as little) as you need it to be.

Because “so much in Dallas is events-based,” Storied Beauty routinely hosts skin therapy events, classes, and “Storied Soirées,” which gather women together to learn from skincare experts from around the country. For Freedman, community-building remains an essential ingredient to Storied Beauty’s success.

Everything you need, and nothing you don’t. Sign me up.