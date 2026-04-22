Bespoke Suits Are Not Just For Men — The Studio Mayfair Introduces Fashionable Ladies To Its Suits In The Woodlands

The safari jacket in brushed linen by Studio Mayfair on a model at the Pell 1990 boutique event.

Gabbie Petrosino Ely and Debbie Gullo, in a Studio Mayfair suit, at the Market Street event for Studio Mayfair. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for The Studio Mayfair)

Sterling Dio with Claudine Simmons at the Pell 1990 boutique event. Her husband, chef Austin Simmons, wore a Studio Mayfair suit for their wedding. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for The Studio Mayfair)

Sterling Dio with two models showcasing her spring/summer collection at Pell 1990 boutique. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for The Studio Mayfair)

Sterling Dio with Courtney Pell Wilkerson of Pell 1990 boutique in Studio Mayfair suits. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for The Studio Mayfair)

A room full of tailored silhouettes turned heads in The Woodlands as Texas-based designer Sterling Dio introduced The Studio Mayfair in style. Her bespoke suits made a strong impression at her first private event, showcasing her unique approach to custom suiting.

Dio, alongside Pell 1990 boutique owner Courtney Pell Wilkerson, hosted a private dinner event for 30 women in The Woodlands. The night showcased Dio’s spring/summer collection. Models donned various suits ensembles, giving the fashionable ladies in attendance a first look at the spring styles.

A Texas A&M grad, Dio notes that her new collection is built around rich textiles and seasonal color, including silk, wool and linen. The collection features a range of silhouettes, from cropped jackets to wide-leg trousers and a safari jacket — the first jacket she made.

“The collection you’re going to see tonight is of my favorite textiles,” Dio says. “You’re going to see beautiful color, a lot of silk, a lot of wool, a lot of linen. It just comes together beautifully this time of year. You’re going to see a bunch of different silhouettes, like cropped jackets, wide leg trousers and a safari jacket, which is actually the very first jacket I ever made.

“When I started Mayfair, I wanted something that was quintessentially English. It’s also launching with my ready to wear collection in the next couple of weeks.”

The Studio Mayfair takes its name from a trip to London, where Dio spent time in the city’s charming Mayfair neighborhood.

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Bespoke Fabrics from European Mills

Dio highlighted a distinctive linen with unusual depth, designed to resist wrinkling while maintaining a soft, lightweight feel. The fabric carries a subtle, almost peach-like texture and works across seasons and color ranges.

“If you felt it, you’d realize this doesn’t feel like linen,” she says. “It’s got more depth to it. So it doesn’t wrinkle like cheap linen does. This one has a little bit more depth to the cloth. This is a traditional, lighterweight linen, but still, when it’s made as nice as it is, it’s not going to wrinkle like a traditional something you buy from anywhere else.

“You’ll feel it’s almost got this — like a fuzzy peach feel. It’s still extremely lightweight. And it breathes like nothing else. And you can do dark tones to wear year round, especially (in Texas). Or you can do light tones. And this comes in, quite literally, every color.”

After all, a bespoke suit should bring all the options.

Dio plans to open a storefront for The Studio Mayfair in the coming months. Trunk shows are already planned, offering an early look at the collection. For more information, go here.