Summer Birthstones From Top North Texas Jewelers That Dazzle and Delight

In Dallas and Fort Worth, we are spoiled rotten by the abundance of best-in-class jewelers within a 30-mile radius. If someone you love has a summer birthday rapidly approaching, and you’re struggling with what to gift them, let this be your sign. Buy them jewelry, of course! Today, I’ve rounded up my favorite pieces of summer birthstone jewelry from North Texas retailers. Specifically, I’ve shopped for pearl, ruby, and peridot pieces for our June, July, and August birthdays. Some are quite extravagant. All are guaranteed to dazzle and delight the wearer.

June Birthstone (Pearl)

June babies, you elegant things! For those born in June, you simply must own a strand of pearls. It’s your birthstone, after all! For the crème de la crème in pearls, one name in particular comes to mind — Mikimoto, “the originator of cultured pearls.” For Mikimoto in Dallas, head straight to Bachendorf’s (which is looking more fabulous than ever at Galleria Dallas).

This Mikimoto M Code Pearl Necklace ($6,300) is textbook timeless. You will own it and — more importantly — wear it forever.

From Jo Latham Fine Jewelry in Fort Worth, I love these Sunbeam Crescent Pearl Earrings ($2,250) because they’re different and an unexpected use of the dignified pearl.

Ylang23 curates some of the most interesting jewelry in town, from the coolest designers in the field. Because I am committed to bringing back the pinky ring, this Yvonne Leon Oval Mother of Pearl Cheveliere Yellow Gold Signet Ring ($1,190) remains high on my wish list.

July Birthstone (Ruby)

Both you and America look good in red, which is why your birthstone is a ruby. From Diamonds Direct, I am captivated by this Ruby and Diamond Open Wrap Ring ($7,650), which is simultaneously understated yet bold.

Also, for our precious rubies, what could possibly top this Ruby and Diamond Carpet Bracelet from The Diamond Factory ($15,175)? It tells the recipient that you consider their birthday a national holiday. If it’s a gift from you to you? Well, I love that even more. You deserve a little treat!

The best words in jewelry? “Contact us for pricing.” You KNOW it’s good. I cannot imagine the price tag of these Ruby and Diamond earrings from deBoulle, but I know they are worth every single penny. Big Crown Jewels energy. Pass them down through the generations who will remember, “She was born in July!”

August Birthstone (Peridot)

I can see us lost in the memory, but August won’t slip away into a moment in time with a fabulous new piece of jewelry in your birthstone of peridot. The Fallon B. Alice Necklace ($3,450) is what a girl wants and what a girl needs. Twelve peridots and 12 tsavorites to carry you through 12 months of the year.

I live for a cocktail ring, and this Eiseman Jewels’ Boucheron Peridot and Diamon Cocktail Ring ($19,500) stuns in every imaginable venue.

In Dallas, best BELIEVE we are still bejeweled. Now, go make the whole place shimmer. Happy birthday!