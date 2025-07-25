Chili_s x Tecovas Booth Boots 2 (Photo by Tecovas x Chili’s)
Chili’s x Tecovas Booth Boots (Photo by Tecovas x Chili’s)
Chili_s x Tecovas Booth Boots – Mens (Photo by Tecovas x Chili’s)
Chili_s x Tecovas Booth Boots Details (Photo by Tecovas x Chili’s)
Chili_s x Tecovas Booth Boots 4 (Photo by Tecovas x Chili’s)
Chili_s x Tecovas Booth Boots – Womens (Photo by Tecovas x Chili’s)
Chili_s x Tecovas Booth Boots 3 (Photo by Tecovas x Chili’s)
Chili_s x Tecovas Booth Boots Belt (Photo by Tecovas x Chili’s)
In a crossover episode that feels like a perfectly conceptualized corporate April Fool's Day stunt, beloved boot maker (and fastest-growing Western brand in the world) Tecovas announced a collaboration with Chili's. (Photo by Tecovas x Chili’s)

Beloved boot maker (and fastest-growing Western brand in the world) Tecovas announced a collaboration with Chili's. (Photo by Tecovas x Chili’s)

A chili is stitched onto the pull tabs of the men's style. (Photo by Tecovas x Chili’s)

The Booth Boots ($345) include styles for both men and women, in addition to a belt ($75). (Photo by Tecovas x Chili’s)

Together, the Texas-born brands created a limited-edition pair of cowboy boots made from the same leather as Chili's iconic red booths. (Photo by Tecovas x Chili’s)

For the women's boot, Tecovas stitched a tonal chili pepper design on their best-selling "Annie" style, which features a snip toe and deep scallop. (Photo by Tecovas x Chili’s)

The collection is a nod to both brands' unmistakable styles, "perfect for fans of both types of ranch." (Photo by Tecovas x Chili’s)

The limited-edition collection also included the Booth Belt ($75). (Photo by Tecovas x Chili’s)

Fashion / Shopping

Tecovas Creates Limited-Edition Collection of Cowboy Boots Made From Leather of Chili’s Iconic Red Booths

The Perfect Texas Collaboration For 'Fans of Both Types of Ranch'

BY // 07.25.25
photography Tecovas x Chili’s
In a crossover episode that feels like a perfectly conceptualized corporate April Fool’s Day stunt, beloved boot maker (and fastest-growing Western brand in the world) Tecovas announced a collaboration with Chili’s. Together, the Texas-born brands created a limited-edition pair of cowboy boots made from the same leather as Chili’s iconic red booths. It sounds like a gimmick until you look at the actual design of the boots. Tecovas nailed it. And I want a pair.

The Booth Boots ($345) include styles for both men and women, in addition to a belt ($75). For the women’s boot, Tecovas stitched a tonal chili pepper design on their best-selling “Annie” style, which features a snip toe and deep scallop. A chili is stitched onto the pull tabs of the men’s style. I personally own several pairs of Tecovas, and I consider them the most comfortable cowboy boots I own, straight out of the box. For anyone looking to purchase their first pair of boots, I always recommend Tecovas.

Continuing to slay the marketing game, the press release describes the collection as a nod to both brands’ unmistakable styles, writing that it’s “perfect for fans of both types of ranch.” (Obsessed.)

If you haven’t heard, Chili’s is experiencing odds-defying growth as “America’s hottest restaurant.” For a nostalgic millennial like me, it makes sense. I was raised on skillet queso.

“There’s no place our guests would rather enjoy a Triple Dipper or frozen margarita than a red Chili’s booth,” says Jesse Johnson, Chili’s Vice President of Marketing. “We thought it would be fun to celebrate this familiar piece of the Chili’s experience by turning it into something truly unexpected for our fans. Our new friends at Tecovas have been the perfect partners in bringing this wild idea to life with their handcrafted boots now reimagined with our booth material.”

Chili’s and the Austin-based boot brand turned the most comfortable seat in the house into the most comfortable pair of boots.

“Our collaboration with Chili’s is a celebration of our Texas roots and shared love for comfort, hospitality, and making people feel welcome,” says Sam Fodrowski, Tecovas’ Vice President, Brand and Product Marketing. “The limited-edition Chili’s x Tecovas collection pays tribute to two American originals, pairing the design and craft of Tecovas with Chili’s iconic red booth, where so many good stories begin. It’s unexpected, fun, and crafted with the same care and attention to detail we bring to everything we do.”

Whoever concocted this fever dream idea for a collab? I hope you got a promotion and a big fat raise.

The Chili’s x Tecovas Booth Boots and Booth Belt will be available exclusively online on July 29 at 10 am.

