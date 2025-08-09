A Texas A&M Dream Wedding With a Sweet Diamonds Twist Christens New Wedding Venue — Inside Blue Magnolia’s First

With Aggies on both sides of the family, a Kyle Field grooms' cake was a natural. (Photo by Emma Cate McNew Photography)

Diamonds from both sides of the family were used to create the spectacular ring for Macey. (Photo by Emma Cate McNew Photography)

Macey and JT changed into more casual attire with sneakers during the reception. (Photo by Emma Cate McNew Photography)

Macey and her husband JT were the first couple to tie the knot at The Blue Magnolia, a new venue near The Woodlands.

Macey Sims and John Thomas (JT) Jakubik enjoyed a dreamy wedding at a new venue near The Woodlands. (Photo by Emma Cate McNew Photography)

A leap of faith reach-out message on Instagram, five years after they first met at a football game, connected Macey Sims and John Thomas (JT) Jakubik IV, setting up their first date. The couple soon became inseparable after that, according to Sims, who is the one who sent that Instagram message.

A dreamy wedding proposal in Aggie Park in College Station turned into the perfect start to Macey Sims and JT Jakubik’s life together since both their families are filled with Texas A&M alums and the young couple absolutely loves Aggies football. JT presented Macey with a dazzling, one-of-a-kind engagement ring, made up of diamonds from both her great grandmother and JT’s grandmother.

“My great grandmother left diamonds to me when she passed years ago,” Sims tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “JT’s grandmother passed years ago, and left diamonds to JT’s sister Ryan. She gave them to JT to use for my ring. Both my ring and band are 100 percent made of the diamonds from our grandmothers and the gold is melted together from both of their jewelry collections to make this very unique and stunning engagement ring.”

A Brand New Wedding Venue For a Brand New Life

When it came to time find a wedding venue, this couple explored The Blue Magnolia in. Magnolia, about 10 miles from The Woodlands. They had seen pictures of the yet unbuilt venue on social media, and went for a tour.

“We toured the venue, which at the time was nothing but a metal frame, blueprints and a slideshow in a sales trailer,” Sims says. “(Blue Magnolia owners) Angela and Travis (Kovar) are really what sold us. We knew the wedding venue would be stunning.

“But Angela and Travis went out of their way to be flexible and work with us from the very beginning.”

The venue began to really take shape last summer, on what had been 10 wooded acres near Kuykendahl and FM 1488. The Blue Magnolia officially opened in April with a high school prom, but Macey and JT’s wedding was the first wedding for the new facility.

An hour before the wedding ceremony, the couple connected to exchange vows privately.

“Our private vows were one of my favorite parts of the day,” Sims says. “It was very special to have this private time together and made my entrance to the ceremony everything I’ve ever dreamed of.”

The bride had a surprise for the groom — a personal voiceover played right before Macey walked down the aisle to Bethel Music’s “The Goodness of God.” The couple was met at the end of the aisle by JT’s uncle Mac Stringfellow, their wedding officiant.

And of course no Aggie wedding would be complete without the A&M War Hymn, enjoyed by the couple and a horde of Aggie guests alike. Fittingly, the grooms cake was a full replica of Kyle Field.

A Blue Magnolia Memory

Piney Rose’s floral arrangements also turned out to be one of the details that the couple loved the most.

“We had stunning floral arrangements that lined the aisle and were on risers on the stage,” Macey Sims Jakubik says. “For such a beautifully large chapel, it felt so close, intimate and romantic.”

The Blue Magnolia’s very first wedding turned out to be quite a dream.