Texas Fashion Designer Rocks the Hamptons With Swoon-Worthy Private Mansion Party — Christy Lynn Lee Keeps It Summer Cool

01
21

Fashion designer Christy Lynn Lee, Houston's public relations whiz Whitney Lawson at the Southampton luncheon. (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

02
21

Co-hostesses philanthropist Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, who shares time between Dallas and Houston, and Houston-based designer Christy Lynn Lee at the designer's luncheon in Southhampton, New York. (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

03
21

Ukranian attorney Olesya Stefanko, Compass real estate agent Chelsea Baetz, both of New York, at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton, New York (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

04
21

Fashion world innovator Fern Mallis, Christy Lynn Lee at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

05
21

Texas-born Devorah Rose, editor in chief at the Hampton's Social Life Magazine, at the Christy Lynn luncheon in Southampton. (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

06
21

Houston's Zinat Ahmed styling at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

07
21

New York based fashion lawyer and brand consultant Elizabeth Kurpis at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

08
21

Florals aby Lilee Fell Flowers at the Christy Lynn Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

09
21

Sydney Sadick styling at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

10
21

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Dallas' Grecia Garza at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

11
21

Designer Christy Lynn Lee addresses guests at her poolside fashion luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

12
21

Fashion brand strategist and fashion editor Lisa Frohlich at the Christy Lynn poolside lunch in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

13
21

Texas native, New York resident Devorah Rose, party co-host Kaleta Blaffer Johnson at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

14
21

Gallerist Patti Ruiz-Healy of San Antonio and New York, style blogger Samantha Smalling at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton, (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

15
21

Ashley Zachem, Carolina Rizk, Katherine Birch at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

16
21

Alie Mitchell styling at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

17
21

Lisa Frohlich, Vanessa Gordon at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

18
21

Alexandra Ritschard at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

19
21

Olesya Stefanko at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

20
21

Parasols for all at the Christy Lynn luncheon held poolside at a private home in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

21
21

Creative place cards at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

Fashion / Style

Texas Fashion Designer Rocks the Hamptons With Swoon-Worthy Private Mansion Party — Christy Lynn Lee Keeps It Summer Cool

Being Poolside Never Looked So Stylish

BY //
photography BFA / Kevin Czopek
Fashion designer Christy Lynn Lee, Houston's public relations whiz Whitney Lawson at the Southampton luncheon. (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Co-hostesses philanthropist Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, who shares time between Dallas and Houston, and Houston-based designer Christy Lynn Lee at the designer's luncheon in Southhampton, New York. (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Ukranian attorney Olesya Stefanko, Compass real estate agent Chelsea Baetz, both of New York, at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton, New York (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Fashion world innovator Fern Mallis, Christy Lynn Lee at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Texas-born Devorah Rose, editor in chief at the Hampton's Social Life Magazine, at the Christy Lynn luncheon in Southampton. (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Houston's Zinat Ahmed styling at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
New York based fashion lawyer and brand consultant Elizabeth Kurpis at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Florals aby Lilee Fell Flowers at the Christy Lynn Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Sydney Sadick styling at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Dallas' Grecia Garza at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Designer Christy Lynn Lee addresses guests at her poolside fashion luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Fashion brand strategist and fashion editor Lisa Frohlich at the Christy Lynn poolside lunch in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Texas native, New York resident Devorah Rose, party co-host Kaleta Blaffer Johnson at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Gallerist Patti Ruiz-Healy of San Antonio and New York, style blogger Samantha Smalling at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton, (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Ashley Zachem, Carolina Rizk, Katherine Birch at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Alie Mitchell styling at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Lisa Frohlich, Vanessa Gordon at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Alexandra Ritschard at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Olesya Stefanko at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Parasols for all at the Christy Lynn luncheon held poolside at a private home in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Creative place cards at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Summer in the Hamptons easily rivals the social allure of Montecito and Aspen as East Coast swells and a handful of Texans escape to Long Island to beat the heat and social vacuum that exists at home June through August. No surprise then that two Texans — philanthropist Kaleta Blaffer Johnson of Dallas and Houston, and Houston based fashion designer Christy Lynn Lee — jet setted to Southhampton to host a poolside fashion-focused luncheon.

Christy Lynn Resort 2026 Poolside Luncheon in the Hamptons (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Parasols for all at the Christy Lynn luncheon held poolside at a private home in Southampton, New York (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

After all Brunello Cucinelli, Balmain and Gucci each hosted lavish affairs across the Hamptons in recent weeks, so why not Lee, whose flowing, feminine and sophisticated designs are carried in 100 boutiques internationally?

More than two dozen swans with their well-manicured toes deep into the fashion, editorial and social swirl were invited to a private Hamptons estate for the midday fête. Bonus for the lucky guests? Pre-event each was invited to select an ensemble of their choosing from the Christy Lynn High Summer/Pre-Fall 2025 collection.

Christy Lynn Resort 2026 Poolside Luncheon in the Hamptons (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Houston’s Zinat Ahmed styling at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton, New York (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

The result was a tableau vivant of the Christy Lynn esthetic presented against a backdrop of towering hedges and mammoth hydrangeas, the fashions beautifully in tune with the summer vibe of the chichi Hamptons.

Cocktails on the lawn and gifts of crisp white parasols preceded the seated luncheon. One long table was dressed in linens and a stream of summer flowers in shades of rose and pink. Each place setting featured a hand-drawn Christy Lynn handheld fan, a nod to the designer’s Korean roots. The fan were designed to match Blaffer Johnson’s dress. Gift bags at each chair contained a custom silk twilly, a small summer bottle of LALO tequila and lip gloss courtesy of FACEFORWARD Cosmetics.

Talk about summer essentials.

Christy Lynn Resort 2026 Poolside Luncheon in the Hamptons (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Ukranian attorney Olesya Stefanko, Compass real estate agent Chelsea Baetz, both of New York, at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton, New York (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

In true Lone Star State fashion, seventh generation Texan Blaffer Johnson and Lee warmly welcomed the clutch thanking them for joining the affair and inviting them to peruse Lee’s Resort 2026 collection. Samples were displayed on racks at the rear of the mansion.

The summer menu from Navigating East catering was light and bright — watermelon salad with avocado, feta, lime and cilantro; herb grilled chicken on a bed of fresh lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and six-minute eggs topped with green goddess dressing. For dessert, a mixed berry tart with Chantilly cream tempted.

Christy Lynn Resort 2026 Poolside Luncheon in the Hamptons (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)
Fashion world innovator Fern Mallis, Christy Lynn Lee at the Christy Lynn poolside luncheon in Southampton, New York (Photo by BFA / Kevin Czopek)

PC Seen: Houston’s Zinat Ahmed, executive vice president of marketing and branding at Cotton Holdings, Inc; Dallas’ Allie Beth Allman & Associates real estate agent Grecia “GG” Garza;  gallerist Patti Ruiz-Healy, who divides her time between namesake galleries in San Antonio and New York; New York Fashion Week creator and fashion industry trailblazer Fern Mallis; editor-in-chief of Social Life magazine, the Texas-born Devorah Rose; New York based fashion lawyer and brand consultant Elizabeth Kurpis; the Hamptons’ Spotlight Magazine founding editor-in-chief and publisher Sydney Sadick; East Coast society scribe and Compass real estate agent Eric Viner; Substack author and style blogger Samantha Smalling; and East End Taste website CEO and publisher Vanessa Gordon.

