Texas Fashion Designer Rocks the Hamptons With Swoon-Worthy Private Mansion Party — Christy Lynn Lee Keeps It Summer Cool

Summer in the Hamptons easily rivals the social allure of Montecito and Aspen as East Coast swells and a handful of Texans escape to Long Island to beat the heat and social vacuum that exists at home June through August. No surprise then that two Texans — philanthropist Kaleta Blaffer Johnson of Dallas and Houston, and Houston based fashion designer Christy Lynn Lee — jet setted to Southhampton to host a poolside fashion-focused luncheon.

After all Brunello Cucinelli, Balmain and Gucci each hosted lavish affairs across the Hamptons in recent weeks, so why not Lee, whose flowing, feminine and sophisticated designs are carried in 100 boutiques internationally?

More than two dozen swans with their well-manicured toes deep into the fashion, editorial and social swirl were invited to a private Hamptons estate for the midday fête. Bonus for the lucky guests? Pre-event each was invited to select an ensemble of their choosing from the Christy Lynn High Summer/Pre-Fall 2025 collection.

The result was a tableau vivant of the Christy Lynn esthetic presented against a backdrop of towering hedges and mammoth hydrangeas, the fashions beautifully in tune with the summer vibe of the chichi Hamptons.

Cocktails on the lawn and gifts of crisp white parasols preceded the seated luncheon. One long table was dressed in linens and a stream of summer flowers in shades of rose and pink. Each place setting featured a hand-drawn Christy Lynn handheld fan, a nod to the designer’s Korean roots. The fan were designed to match Blaffer Johnson’s dress. Gift bags at each chair contained a custom silk twilly, a small summer bottle of LALO tequila and lip gloss courtesy of FACEFORWARD Cosmetics.

Talk about summer essentials.

In true Lone Star State fashion, seventh generation Texan Blaffer Johnson and Lee warmly welcomed the clutch thanking them for joining the affair and inviting them to peruse Lee’s Resort 2026 collection. Samples were displayed on racks at the rear of the mansion.

The summer menu from Navigating East catering was light and bright — watermelon salad with avocado, feta, lime and cilantro; herb grilled chicken on a bed of fresh lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and six-minute eggs topped with green goddess dressing. For dessert, a mixed berry tart with Chantilly cream tempted.

PC Seen: Houston’s Zinat Ahmed, executive vice president of marketing and branding at Cotton Holdings, Inc; Dallas’ Allie Beth Allman & Associates real estate agent Grecia “GG” Garza; gallerist Patti Ruiz-Healy, who divides her time between namesake galleries in San Antonio and New York; New York Fashion Week creator and fashion industry trailblazer Fern Mallis; editor-in-chief of Social Life magazine, the Texas-born Devorah Rose; New York based fashion lawyer and brand consultant Elizabeth Kurpis; the Hamptons’ Spotlight Magazine founding editor-in-chief and publisher Sydney Sadick; East Coast society scribe and Compass real estate agent Eric Viner; Substack author and style blogger Samantha Smalling; and East End Taste website CEO and publisher Vanessa Gordon.