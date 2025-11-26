The Best Texas Gifts — Boots, Brisket, Jewelry, Candles, Chocolates, Puzzles and Pure Lone Star State Magic

Texas Made Gifts
Susan Shaw bracelet
tigershaw
Susan Shaw
elaine red miron crosby
Coley-Black_Luxury-Fashion-Cowboy-Boot_Miron-Crosby_1
miron crosby tote
wimberley-puzzle-company-artist-signature-series-jigsaw-puzzle-pedernales-falls-texas-waterfall-puzzle-250-500-1000-pieces-28910098251861
Wimberly eclipse puzzle
mahjong kit Bespoke Mahjong
Luckycharmswhite Bespoke Mahjong
BBQ+Chest+Pocket+View
Texas Heritage woodworker apron
market tote Texas woodworkers
fixins New Braunfels smokehouse
spiral ham
beef brisket new braunfels
open_35_holiday_lifestyle
cropped_25_Weiser
kw_large-chocolate-gift-tower
Classic Holiday Trio $144.00 $118.00
jackson-vaughn-holiday
jackson-vaughn-candles-texas-holidayArtboard14_395aac03-73bb-4112-a187-dbff4fa521be
01
23

The Best Texas Gifts are pure Lone Star State magic.

02
23

This Susan Shaw bracelet is perfect for any Gator fan.

03
23

Tiger Necklace, Susan Shaw.

04
23

Longhorn Toggle Necklace, Susan Shaw

05
23

Miron Crosby's bespoke cowgirl boots in Elaine red.

06
23

A boot for men - Miron Crosby's Coley ostrich in black.

07
23

A generous sized tote from Miron Crosby.

08
23

An original photo of the Pedernales Falls makes for a great puzzle.

09
23

Story pieces are cut in these unique wooden puzzles - each depicts a particular animal found in the region.

10
23

Build a friend a complete mah jong kit from Bespoke Mahnjong.

11
23

A fresh set of Lucky Charms tiles from Bespoke Mahjong makes a perfect gift.

12
23

BBQ APRONS, Texas Heritage Woodworks.

13
23

The classic shop apron is 100% cotton with copper rivets and adjustable leather straps.

14
23

Benchoff Market Tote.

15
23

This is the ultimate - brisket, sausage and ribs, along with BBQ sauce.

16
23

This bone-in ham is hand-trimmed and richly flavored with a deliciously sweet honey glaze.

17
23

Beef Brisket is a great thing to send when you want to remind a Texan of home.

18
23

A 35 piece box of artisan chocolates has something for everyone.

19
23

A 25 piece box of chocolates is a delicious, colorful surprise.

20
23

A tower of chocolates would make any chocolate lover's dreams come true.

21
23

Classic Holiday Trio $144.00 $118.00 Three timeless scents to celebrate the magic of the season! Deck the halls with the Classic Holiday Trio, a special collection crafted for the holiday season. Each candle fills your home with the cozy magic of the holidays. Folklore recalls the warmth of crackling fires, while Kinfolk embodies the spirit of evergreen cheer. Tradition brings a classic blend of seasonal spices and everything holiday.

22
23

Home for the holidays has a trio of scents sure to make any house smell like the season.

23
23

Classic Texas scents will have everyone wishing they were home for the holidays.

Texas Made Gifts
Susan Shaw bracelet
tigershaw
Susan Shaw
elaine red miron crosby
Coley-Black_Luxury-Fashion-Cowboy-Boot_Miron-Crosby_1
miron crosby tote
wimberley-puzzle-company-artist-signature-series-jigsaw-puzzle-pedernales-falls-texas-waterfall-puzzle-250-500-1000-pieces-28910098251861
Wimberly eclipse puzzle
mahjong kit Bespoke Mahjong
Luckycharmswhite Bespoke Mahjong
BBQ+Chest+Pocket+View
Texas Heritage woodworker apron
market tote Texas woodworkers
fixins New Braunfels smokehouse
spiral ham
beef brisket new braunfels
open_35_holiday_lifestyle
cropped_25_Weiser
kw_large-chocolate-gift-tower
Classic Holiday Trio $144.00 $118.00
jackson-vaughn-holiday
jackson-vaughn-candles-texas-holidayArtboard14_395aac03-73bb-4112-a187-dbff4fa521be
Fashion / Shopping

The Best Texas Gifts — Boots, Brisket, Jewelry, Candles, Chocolates, Puzzles and Pure Lone Star State Magic

Something For Everyone Without Ever Leaving Home

BY //
The Best Texas Gifts are pure Lone Star State magic.
This Susan Shaw bracelet is perfect for any Gator fan.
Tiger Necklace, Susan Shaw.
Longhorn Toggle Necklace, Susan Shaw
Miron Crosby's bespoke cowgirl boots in Elaine red.
A boot for men - Miron Crosby's Coley ostrich in black.
A generous sized tote from Miron Crosby.
An original photo of the Pedernales Falls makes for a great puzzle.
Story pieces are cut in these unique wooden puzzles - each depicts a particular animal found in the region.
Build a friend a complete mah jong kit from Bespoke Mahnjong.
A fresh set of Lucky Charms tiles from Bespoke Mahjong makes a perfect gift.
BBQ APRONS, Texas Heritage Woodworks.
The classic shop apron is 100% cotton with copper rivets and adjustable leather straps.
Benchoff Market Tote.
This is the ultimate - brisket, sausage and ribs, along with BBQ sauce.
This bone-in ham is hand-trimmed and richly flavored with a deliciously sweet honey glaze.
Beef Brisket is a great thing to send when you want to remind a Texan of home.
A 35 piece box of artisan chocolates has something for everyone.
A 25 piece box of chocolates is a delicious, colorful surprise.
A tower of chocolates would make any chocolate lover's dreams come true.
Classic Holiday Trio $144.00 $118.00 Three timeless scents to celebrate the magic of the season! Deck the halls with the Classic Holiday Trio, a special collection crafted for the holiday season. Each candle fills your home with the cozy magic of the holidays. Folklore recalls the warmth of crackling fires, while Kinfolk embodies the spirit of evergreen cheer. Tradition brings a classic blend of seasonal spices and everything holiday.
Home for the holidays has a trio of scents sure to make any house smell like the season.
Classic Texas scents will have everyone wishing they were home for the holidays.
1
23

The Best Texas Gifts are pure Lone Star State magic.

2
23

This Susan Shaw bracelet is perfect for any Gator fan.

3
23

Tiger Necklace, Susan Shaw.

4
23

Longhorn Toggle Necklace, Susan Shaw

5
23

Miron Crosby's bespoke cowgirl boots in Elaine red.

6
23

A boot for men - Miron Crosby's Coley ostrich in black.

7
23

A generous sized tote from Miron Crosby.

8
23

An original photo of the Pedernales Falls makes for a great puzzle.

9
23

Story pieces are cut in these unique wooden puzzles - each depicts a particular animal found in the region.

10
23

Build a friend a complete mah jong kit from Bespoke Mahnjong.

11
23

A fresh set of Lucky Charms tiles from Bespoke Mahjong makes a perfect gift.

12
23

BBQ APRONS, Texas Heritage Woodworks.

13
23

The classic shop apron is 100% cotton with copper rivets and adjustable leather straps.

14
23

Benchoff Market Tote.

15
23

This is the ultimate - brisket, sausage and ribs, along with BBQ sauce.

16
23

This bone-in ham is hand-trimmed and richly flavored with a deliciously sweet honey glaze.

17
23

Beef Brisket is a great thing to send when you want to remind a Texan of home.

18
23

A 35 piece box of artisan chocolates has something for everyone.

19
23

A 25 piece box of chocolates is a delicious, colorful surprise.

20
23

A tower of chocolates would make any chocolate lover's dreams come true.

21
23

Classic Holiday Trio $144.00 $118.00 Three timeless scents to celebrate the magic of the season! Deck the halls with the Classic Holiday Trio, a special collection crafted for the holiday season. Each candle fills your home with the cozy magic of the holidays. Folklore recalls the warmth of crackling fires, while Kinfolk embodies the spirit of evergreen cheer. Tradition brings a classic blend of seasonal spices and everything holiday.

22
23

Home for the holidays has a trio of scents sure to make any house smell like the season.

23
23

Classic Texas scents will have everyone wishing they were home for the holidays.

Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through its 2025 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

Next up: Texas Gifts

There is no need to stray far from home when you’re shopping for a gift. In fact, who would want to? Almost everything is bigger and better in the Lone Star State. There is bound to be something for everyone on your list — from foodie to fashionista — from Texas. Whether you want to remind someone of their Lone Star State heritage, or share yours with a loved one, these gifts will have the recipients over the neon moon.

 
Alligator Intaglio Bracelet
Susan Shaw
$106.00
Buy
 
Tiger Necklace
Susan Shaw
$172.00
Buy
 
Longhorn Toggle Necklace
Susan Shaw
$122.00
Buy


Susan Shaw Jewelry

This San Antonio-based jeweler has the SEC covered in an elegant, tasteful collection of game day ready jewelry. These pieces are perfect for any day of the week, giving a nod to an alma mater. Shaw’s pieces are made in Texas too. Choose from a necklace or a bracelet of your favorite Longhorn, Tiger, Gator and more.

 
Elaine Red
Miron Crosby
$2295.00
Buy
 
Coley Black Ostrich
Miron Crosby
$2125.00
Buy
A generous sized tote from Miron Crosby.
 
MC Y'all Tote
Miron Crosby
$295.00
Buy


Miron Crosby

Western fashion is in the spotlight, and Miron Crosby is front and center. This bespoke boot brand was founded in Dallas, and has outposts in Highland Park Village, Houston and Aspen. The line includes boots for men, women and kids, at a variety of price points. There are bound to be several favorites for the fashionista in your life. If boots aren’t in the budget, check out the trendy tote.

An original photo of the Pedernales Falls makes for a great puzzle.
 
Pedernales Falls | Texas Waterfall Puzzle
Wimberly Puzzle Company
$119.95
Buy
Story pieces are cut in these unique wooden puzzles - each depicts a particular animal found in the region.
 
Eclipse Over Bluebonnet Valley | Wooden Puzzle
Wimberly Puzzle Company
$29.95
Buy

Wimberly Puzzle Company

Original photography of some of Texas’ amazing landscapes are what make these wooden puzzles ($119) stand out. Each image is a fine art print, signed by the artist and turned into a puzzle. Not ready for 1,000 pieces? Smaller puzzles are available too, at a lower price point.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 November 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 November 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 November 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 November 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 November 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 November 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 November 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 November 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 November 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 November 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 November 2025

What makes these puzzles extra special are the story pieces in each one — custom figure puzzle pieces shaped like the wildlife from the region.  

 
Lucky Florals Kit - Lucky Lavender Gray Tiles and Choice of Mats & Racks
Bespoke Mah jong
$695.00
Buy
 
Lucky Charms - Bright White
Bespoke Mah Jong
$475.00
Buy

Bespoke Mah Jong

Want to start off your bestie with a ready-to-mahj set? Bespoke has created several kits with everything someone needs to host a game – racks, mat, tiles, storage box, dice and dice bag.  You can even pick the color scheme.

Just want to refresh the game for someone? This Lucky Charms set is in bold, bright colors and is appropriate for someone just learning the game and veteran players alike.A new set of tiles can be a great way to keep the game fresh.

 
BBQ Aprons
Texas Heritage Woodworks
$145.00
Buy
 
Non-Waxed Classic Shop Apron
Texas Heritage Woodworks
$190.00
Buy
 
Benchoff Market Tote
Texas Heritage Woodworks
$275.00
Buy

Texas Heritage Woodworks

This 10-year old central Menard, Texas business specializes in aprons and leather goods. Because each item is customized, they don’t carry much inventory so shop early. They do each step in-house to create aprons for BBQ, woodworkers and market totes.  Belts and billfolds are available as well.

 
Texas Fixin's
New Braunfels Smokehouse
$154.95
Buy
 
Hickory Smoked Spiral Sliced Ham
New Braunfels Smokehouse
$168.95
Buy
 
Texas Beef Brisket
New Braunfels Smokehouse
$174.95
Buy

New Braunfels Smokehouse

The New Braunfels smokehouse turns 80 this year — and this Texas original lets you customize a gift with choices of smoked meats to fit everyone. You can’t go wrong with Texas Fixins — or almost anything on this menu.  The smoked, spiral sliced ham is especially tempting, and comes with sweet mustard.

Need to feed a crowd? A smoked brisket is the perfect, easy Texas gift that everyone will love.

 
Holiday Artist Collection | 35 piece gift box
Kate Weiser Chocolates
$105.00
Buy
 
Holiday Artist Collection | 25 piece gift box
Kate Weiser Chocolates
$78.00
Buy
 
Ultimate Gift Tower
Kate Weiser Chocolates
$155.00
Buy


Kate Weiser Chocolates

This Dallas-based chocolatier has shops in Dallas and Fort Worth, and creates artisan chocolates. While working in Highland Park, owner Kate Weiser created a style of chocolate making that was new to the Dallas area.

Now, her handpainted chocolates are available in many non-traditional flavors and colors.  There are 35 piece, 25 piece and ultimate tower choices sure to make any chocolate fan swoon.

 
Classic Holiday Trio
Jackson Vaughn Candles
$118.00
Buy
 
Home For The Holidays Bundle
Jackson Vaughn Candles
$98.00
Buy
 
Texas Holiday
Jackson Vaughn Candles
$38.00
Buy


Jackson Vaughn Candles

Jackson Vaughn boasts candle shops in Dallas, Houston, Austin and Wimberly. This family-owned and run business pours all its candles in Texas. With holiday scent bundles and home for the holidays scents, these make perfect hostess gifts, or for loved ones far from Texas at the holidays.

With the choices of 16 ounce and nine ounce candles, there’s a scent for every stocking.  Choose bundles from one to many to make this a gift that will burn bright throughout the holidays.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - 2025 PaperCity Gift Guide
Schedule a 1:1 Consultation
Book Now
Wolf Sub-Zero & Cove

Advertisement

Featured Properties

Swipe
6635 Wanita Place #B
Memorial Park / Wanita Estates
FOR SALE

6635 Wanita Place #B
Houston, TX

$869,000 Learn More about this property
Jay Monroe
This property is listed by: Jay Monroe (713) 504-6936 Email Realtor
6635 Wanita Place #B
4911 Tamarisk Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4911 Tamarisk Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Kindi Scartaccini
This property is listed by: Kindi Scartaccini (713) 539-8828 Email Realtor
4911 Tamarisk Street
7 N Raintree Hollow Lane
Raintree Hollow
FOR SALE

7 N Raintree Hollow Lane
Houston, TX

$1,645,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Lozmack
This property is listed by: Estelle Lozmack (713) 724-4304 Email Realtor
7 N Raintree Hollow Lane
5820 Winsome Lane #B
Galleria
FOR SALE

5820 Winsome Lane #B
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Shayna Andrews
This property is listed by: Shayna Andrews (713) 367-8906 Email Realtor
5820 Winsome Lane #B
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X