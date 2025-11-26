The Best Texas Gifts — Boots, Brisket, Jewelry, Candles, Chocolates, Puzzles and Pure Lone Star State Magic

Classic Texas scents will have everyone wishing they were home for the holidays.

Home for the holidays has a trio of scents sure to make any house smell like the season.

Classic Holiday Trio $144.00 $118.00 Three timeless scents to celebrate the magic of the season! Deck the halls with the Classic Holiday Trio, a special collection crafted for the holiday season. Each candle fills your home with the cozy magic of the holidays. Folklore recalls the warmth of crackling fires, while Kinfolk embodies the spirit of evergreen cheer. Tradition brings a classic blend of seasonal spices and everything holiday.

Beef Brisket is a great thing to send when you want to remind a Texan of home.

Story pieces are cut in these unique wooden puzzles - each depicts a particular animal found in the region.

Next up: Texas Gifts

There is no need to stray far from home when you’re shopping for a gift. In fact, who would want to? Almost everything is bigger and better in the Lone Star State. There is bound to be something for everyone on your list — from foodie to fashionista — from Texas. Whether you want to remind someone of their Lone Star State heritage, or share yours with a loved one, these gifts will have the recipients over the neon moon.

This San Antonio-based jeweler has the SEC covered in an elegant, tasteful collection of game day ready jewelry. These pieces are perfect for any day of the week, giving a nod to an alma mater. Shaw’s pieces are made in Texas too. Choose from a necklace or a bracelet of your favorite Longhorn, Tiger, Gator and more.

Elaine Red Miron Crosby $2295.00 Buy Coley Black Ostrich Miron Crosby $2125.00 Buy MC Y'all Tote Miron Crosby $295.00 Buy



Miron Crosby

Western fashion is in the spotlight, and Miron Crosby is front and center. This bespoke boot brand was founded in Dallas, and has outposts in Highland Park Village, Houston and Aspen. The line includes boots for men, women and kids, at a variety of price points. There are bound to be several favorites for the fashionista in your life. If boots aren’t in the budget, check out the trendy tote.

Pedernales Falls | Texas Waterfall Puzzle Wimberly Puzzle Company $119.95 Buy Eclipse Over Bluebonnet Valley | Wooden Puzzle Wimberly Puzzle Company $29.95 Buy

Original photography of some of Texas’ amazing landscapes are what make these wooden puzzles ($119) stand out. Each image is a fine art print, signed by the artist and turned into a puzzle. Not ready for 1,000 pieces? Smaller puzzles are available too, at a lower price point.

What makes these puzzles extra special are the story pieces in each one — custom figure puzzle pieces shaped like the wildlife from the region.

Lucky Florals Kit - Lucky Lavender Gray Tiles and Choice of Mats & Racks Bespoke Mah jong $695.00 Buy Lucky Charms - Bright White Bespoke Mah Jong $475.00 Buy

Want to start off your bestie with a ready-to-mahj set? Bespoke has created several kits with everything someone needs to host a game – racks, mat, tiles, storage box, dice and dice bag. You can even pick the color scheme.

Just want to refresh the game for someone? This Lucky Charms set is in bold, bright colors and is appropriate for someone just learning the game and veteran players alike.A new set of tiles can be a great way to keep the game fresh.

BBQ Aprons Texas Heritage Woodworks $145.00 Buy Non-Waxed Classic Shop Apron Texas Heritage Woodworks $190.00 Buy Benchoff Market Tote Texas Heritage Woodworks $275.00 Buy

This 10-year old central Menard, Texas business specializes in aprons and leather goods. Because each item is customized, they don’t carry much inventory so shop early. They do each step in-house to create aprons for BBQ, woodworkers and market totes. Belts and billfolds are available as well.

Texas Fixin's New Braunfels Smokehouse $154.95 Buy Hickory Smoked Spiral Sliced Ham New Braunfels Smokehouse $168.95 Buy Texas Beef Brisket New Braunfels Smokehouse $174.95 Buy

The New Braunfels smokehouse turns 80 this year — and this Texas original lets you customize a gift with choices of smoked meats to fit everyone. You can’t go wrong with Texas Fixins — or almost anything on this menu. The smoked, spiral sliced ham is especially tempting, and comes with sweet mustard.

Need to feed a crowd? A smoked brisket is the perfect, easy Texas gift that everyone will love.

Holiday Artist Collection | 35 piece gift box Kate Weiser Chocolates $105.00 Buy Holiday Artist Collection | 25 piece gift box Kate Weiser Chocolates $78.00 Buy Ultimate Gift Tower Kate Weiser Chocolates $155.00 Buy



Kate Weiser Chocolates

This Dallas-based chocolatier has shops in Dallas and Fort Worth, and creates artisan chocolates. While working in Highland Park, owner Kate Weiser created a style of chocolate making that was new to the Dallas area.

Now, her handpainted chocolates are available in many non-traditional flavors and colors. There are 35 piece, 25 piece and ultimate tower choices sure to make any chocolate fan swoon.

Classic Holiday Trio Jackson Vaughn Candles $118.00 Buy Home For The Holidays Bundle Jackson Vaughn Candles $98.00 Buy Texas Holiday Jackson Vaughn Candles $38.00 Buy



Jackson Vaughn Candles

Jackson Vaughn boasts candle shops in Dallas, Houston, Austin and Wimberly. This family-owned and run business pours all its candles in Texas. With holiday scent bundles and home for the holidays scents, these make perfect hostess gifts, or for loved ones far from Texas at the holidays.

With the choices of 16 ounce and nine ounce candles, there’s a scent for every stocking. Choose bundles from one to many to make this a gift that will burn bright throughout the holidays.