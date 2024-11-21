The Best Texas Holiday Gifts — 18 Presents Made in Texas for Texans
These Gifts Are So Texas, They’re Practically State TreasuresBY Laura Landsbaum // 11.21.24
The Big Tex puzzle features Warren Paul Harris' photographic composite and is available in multiple sizes and difficulty levels. (Photo courtesy The Puzzled Company)
This set of six stoneware small plates showcases beautiful shino and nuka glazes for a timeless, artisan look. (Photo courtesy Linda Perez Ceramics)
This classic satchel fits a 15" laptop, files, and essentials, with a matching shoulder strap for comfortable carrying. (Photo courtesy Odin Leather Goods)
These handblown large tumblers are durable, dishwasher-safe, and perfect for daily use, combining art and practicality. (Photo courtesy Wimberley Glassworks)
The Nokona Dog Collar is made from full grain black Stampede™ ballglove leather with 24K gold-plated charms and solid brass buckles. (Photo courtesy Nokona Leather Goods Company)
Boyd's TX Lavender Eau de Parfum captures the essence of Texas Hill Country with notes of bergamot, lavender absolute and spiced musk. Handcrafted from 100% natural materials, this fragrance celebrates the region's beauty. (Photo courtesy Boyd's of Texas Fragrances)
The Forever Tote from Odin Leather Goods features solid brass rivets and durable craftsmanship, perfect for everyday use. (Photo courtesy Odin Leather Goods)
The Mardi Gras Puzzle by Trey Bryan showcases his original 2023 pen-and-colored-pencil artwork, available in various sizes and difficulty levels. (Photo courtesy The Puzzled Company)
This set of four stoneware bowls features a stunning faux oil spot finish for a touch of elegance. (Photo courtesy Linda Perez Ceramics)
These small, handblown tumblers are perfect for everyday use, with their dishwasher-safe design and unique artisan craftsmanship. (Photo courtesy Wimberley Glassworks)
The 1/2" Dog Leash is made from full grain Generation™ ballglove leather with solid brass hardware. (Photo courtesy Nokona Leather Goods Company)
Yellow Rose Eau de Parfum blends Egyptian rose with Texas cedar, spiced cumin and smoky sandalwood for a mysterious and sensual scent. (Photo courtesy Boyd's of Texas Fragrances)
The Moleskin Journal cover from Odin Leather Goods keeps your notes protected and organized, perfect for thinkers and doodlers alike. (Photo courtesy Odin Leather Goods)
The Spiral Succulent Puzzle features a 7-inch round design with 61 waterjet-cut wood pieces, elegantly boxed. Inspired by the unique spiral aloe, this puzzle’s artwork offers a vibrant challenge. (Photo courtesy The Puzzled Company)
This large stoneware set includes a serving bowl and four matching bowls, perfect for salads or soups. (Photo courtesy Linda Perez Ceramics)
This handcrafted Oak Grain Whiskey Glass is designed for everyday elegance and durability, making it perfect for sipping in style. (Photo courtesy Wimberley Glassworks)
The 1" Dog Leash is made from full grain black Stampede™ ballglove leather with solid brass hardware. (Photo courtesy Nokona Leather Goods Company)
Cuero Eau de Parfum combines bright citrus, soft florals and smoky leather with warm notes of Texas woods and Mexican vetiver for a modern take on classic androgynous scents. (Photo courtesy Boyd's of Texas Fragrances)
Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through its 2024 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.
Next up — The Best Texas Holiday Gifts:
The stars at night are big and bright, and Texas-made gifts shine just as brilliantly. From handcrafted leather goods to artful ceramics, these Texas holiday gifts capture the heart and soul of the Lone Star State. Whether you’re gifting someone who’s already a devoted Texan or a newcomer to the state, these gifts are sure to make an impact.
Handcrafted Wooden Puzzles
These puzzles from The Puzzled Co. are more than a pastime — they’re works of art. Crafted from Waterjet-cut wood, they feature intricate designs and museum-quality prints. Choose from Texas-themed or holiday-inspired artwork and customize the challenge by selecting the number of pieces. These Texas holiday gifts are the perfect blend of fun and sophistication.
Timeless Leather Accessories
Handmade from high-quality leather, Odin Leather Goods balances durability and elegance. From versatile totes to stylish journal covers, each piece is designed to age well. These Texas holiday gifts are thoughtful and practical, perfect for the Texan who values quality.
Functional Ceramic Art
Linda Perez, a ceramic artist based in San Antonio, turned her passion for cooking into art when she discovered a lack of quality vessels. Her hand-thrown stoneware bowls, plates and serving sets blend artistry with functionality. They elevate casual meals and formal gatherings alike, making them an excellent gift for anyone who appreciates fine craftsmanship.
Artisan Glassware
Wimberley Glassworks has been crafting exclusive glass collections and lighting since 1992, blending artistry with everyday usability. What’s more, their handmade tumblers and whiskey glasses are dishwasher safe and durable enough for daily use. With sleek designs and bold colors, these functional works of art bring a touch of elegance to any bar or table setting. Visit the Wimberley Glassworks studio at 6469 Ranch Road 12, nestled between Wimberley and San Marcos, which is open Wednesdays through Sundays.
Small-Batch Perfumes
Boyd’s is an all-natural, niche fragrance house based in San Antonio, specializing in unisex scents. Each fragrance is handcrafted in small batches, with every detail — from design to packaging — carefully handled in-house. Inspired by the landscapes and experiences of Texas and Mexico, these fragrances evoke a distinct sense of place. From the soft notes of TX Lavender to the earthy richness of Cuero, Boyd’s creations make for luxurious Texas holiday gifts.
Leather Dog Collars and Leashes
Founded in 1926, the Nokona Leather Goods is known for crafting high-quality leather goods. After a trademark dispute in the early 1930s, the company changed the spelling of its name to Nokona, inspired by the nearby city named after Comanche Indian Chief Peta Nocona. Today, Nokona creates handcrafted leather dog collars and leashes with the same commitment to craftsmanship that has defined the brand for decades.
Looking for Texas holiday gifts to add charm to someone’s home or give a unique present? These picks are sure to impress and delight. Celebrate the holidays with something made in the greatest state of them all.