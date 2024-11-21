The Best Texas Holiday Gifts — 18 Presents Made in Texas for Texans

Cuero Eau de Parfum combines bright citrus, soft florals and smoky leather with warm notes of Texas woods and Mexican vetiver for a modern take on classic androgynous scents. (Photo courtesy Boyd's of Texas Fragrances)

This handcrafted Oak Grain Whiskey Glass is designed for everyday elegance and durability, making it perfect for sipping in style. (Photo courtesy Wimberley Glassworks)

The Moleskin Journal cover from Odin Leather Goods keeps your notes protected and organized, perfect for thinkers and doodlers alike. (Photo courtesy Odin Leather Goods)

These small, handblown tumblers are perfect for everyday use, with their dishwasher-safe design and unique artisan craftsmanship. (Photo courtesy Wimberley Glassworks)

The Mardi Gras Puzzle by Trey Bryan showcases his original 2023 pen-and-colored-pencil artwork, available in various sizes and difficulty levels. (Photo courtesy The Puzzled Company)

Boyd's TX Lavender Eau de Parfum captures the essence of Texas Hill Country with notes of bergamot, lavender absolute and spiced musk. Handcrafted from 100% natural materials, this fragrance celebrates the region's beauty. (Photo courtesy Boyd's of Texas Fragrances)

The Big Tex puzzle features Warren Paul Harris' photographic composite and is available in multiple sizes and difficulty levels. (Photo courtesy The Puzzled Company)

Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through its 2024 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

Next up — The Best Texas Holiday Gifts:

The stars at night are big and bright, and Texas-made gifts shine just as brilliantly. From handcrafted leather goods to artful ceramics, these Texas holiday gifts capture the heart and soul of the Lone Star State. Whether you’re gifting someone who’s already a devoted Texan or a newcomer to the state, these gifts are sure to make an impact.

Handcrafted Wooden Puzzles Spiral Succulent: Wood Puzzle Edition The Puzzled Company $160.00 Buy Big Tex: Photographic Composite Puzzle The Puzzled Company $95.00 Buy The Mardi Gras Puzzle The Puzzled Company $95.00 Buy

These puzzles from The Puzzled Co. are more than a pastime — they’re works of art. Crafted from Waterjet-cut wood, they feature intricate designs and museum-quality prints. Choose from Texas-themed or holiday-inspired artwork and customize the challenge by selecting the number of pieces. These Texas holiday gifts are the perfect blend of fun and sophistication.

Timeless Leather Accessories Forever Tote Odin Leather Goods $300.00 Buy Classic Odin Satchel Odin Leather Goods $450.00 Buy Moleskin Journal Cover Odin Leather Goods $85.00 Buy

Handmade from high-quality leather, Odin Leather Goods balances durability and elegance. From versatile totes to stylish journal covers, each piece is designed to age well. These Texas holiday gifts are thoughtful and practical, perfect for the Texan who values quality.

Functional Ceramic Art Large Stoneware Salad or Soup Set Linda Perez Ceramics $190.00 Buy Set of 4 Stoneware, Faux Oil Spot Bowls Linda Perez Ceramics $190.00 Buy Set of 6 Stoneware Small Plates Linda Perez Ceramics $185.00 Buy

Linda Perez, a ceramic artist based in San Antonio, turned her passion for cooking into art when she discovered a lack of quality vessels. Her hand-thrown stoneware bowls, plates and serving sets blend artistry with functionality. They elevate casual meals and formal gatherings alike, making them an excellent gift for anyone who appreciates fine craftsmanship.

Set Your Holiday Table Swipe



















Next

Artisan Glassware Oak Grain Whiskey Glass Wimberley Glassworks $84.00 Buy Large Tumblers Wimberley Glassworks $39.00 Buy Small Tumblers Wimberley Glassworks $29.00 Buy

Wimberley Glassworks has been crafting exclusive glass collections and lighting since 1992, blending artistry with everyday usability. What’s more, their handmade tumblers and whiskey glasses are dishwasher safe and durable enough for daily use. With sleek designs and bold colors, these functional works of art bring a touch of elegance to any bar or table setting. Visit the Wimberley Glassworks studio at 6469 Ranch Road 12, nestled between Wimberley and San Marcos, which is open Wednesdays through Sundays.

Small-Batch Perfumes TX Lavender: Eau de Parfum Boyd's of Texas Fragrances $128.00 Buy Yellow Rose: Eau de Parfum Boyd's of Texas Fragrances $128.00 Buy Cuero: Eau de Parfum Boyd's of Texas Fragrances $128.00 Buy

Boyd’s is an all-natural, niche fragrance house based in San Antonio, specializing in unisex scents. Each fragrance is handcrafted in small batches, with every detail — from design to packaging — carefully handled in-house. Inspired by the landscapes and experiences of Texas and Mexico, these fragrances evoke a distinct sense of place. From the soft notes of TX Lavender to the earthy richness of Cuero, Boyd’s creations make for luxurious Texas holiday gifts.

Leather Dog Collars and Leashes Nokona Dog Collar Nokona Leather Goods Company $85.00 Buy 1" Dog Leash Nokona Leather Goods Company $150.00 Buy 1/2" Dog Leash Nokona Leather Goods Company $100.00 Buy

Founded in 1926, the Nokona Leather Goods is known for crafting high-quality leather goods. After a trademark dispute in the early 1930s, the company changed the spelling of its name to Nokona, inspired by the nearby city named after Comanche Indian Chief Peta Nocona. Today, Nokona creates handcrafted leather dog collars and leashes with the same commitment to craftsmanship that has defined the brand for decades.

Looking for Texas holiday gifts to add charm to someone’s home or give a unique present? These picks are sure to impress and delight. Celebrate the holidays with something made in the greatest state of them all.