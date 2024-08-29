New Wedding Venue With Texas Roots, Ralph Lauren Elegance & Equestrian Flair Rises Near The Woodlands — Blue Magnolia Is Coming

A rendering of The Blue Magnolia’s front exterior, showcases the all-in-one roof covering the bride’s area, chapel and reception space. (Courtesy of Blue Magnolia)

The bride's space upstairs at The Blue Magnolia features furnishings from Bartholet Home Furnishings and a space for bouquets to rest. (Rendering courtesy of The Blue Magnolia)

The Blue Magnolia's chapel features restored church pews, now elegantly finished for a fresh, refined look. (Rendering courtesy of The Blue Magnolia)

The chapel, to the far right, has large windows that can open when seasonally appropriate. A bridge over the pond will be a lovely setting for photos. (Rendering courtesy of The Blue Magnolia)

A catering area and buffet line are tucked behind the fireplace at The Blue Magnolia wedding and events venue. (Courtesy of The Blue Magnolia)

Nestled near The Woodlands, a new wedding and events land dubbed The Blue Magnolia is poised for a grand opening in April 2025. Currently under construction, the project is six months in and progressing on schedule, despite delays caused by Hurricane Beryl, according to co-owner Angela Kovar. The Blue Magnolia promises an elegant, equestrian-inspired ambiance with a touch of Ralph Lauren sophistication.

The Kovars, along with their two young children, have called the 10-acre property home since April of 2020. Situated near the Alden Bridge water towers and Mitchell Intermediate School, the property offers easy access from 1488.

At the heart of this project beats a strong family connection. Angela Kovar’s father Randy is not only a co-owner, but also a hands-on presence during the construction, ensuring that every detail aligns with their shared vision. Alongside the main event building, the plans include a groom’s cabin, which should add to the new wedding venue’s unique charm.

The design of The Blue Magnolia is the work of renowned The Woodlands-based architect Mark Todd. He has a history with the Kovar family, having designed two previous homes for Angela Kovar’s parents.

“This used to be a fully wooded property, so it’s crazy to see the difference from what it was originally,” Angela Kovar tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “It used to be an old equestrian horse farm. Our inspiration was lead from a winery up north. And we’re not your typical wedding barn.

“We are very much an equestrian farmhouse with Ralph Lauren vibes throughout.”

For Angela Kovar, event planning is a natural fit. She spent almost nine years organizing corporate events in Houston’s oil and gas sector.

“I’m that person who loves to host,” she says. “I’m known to be the party person of the group. So anytime is a good time to have a fun celebration.”

An All-In-One Wedding Sanctuary

At The Blue Magnolia, weather won’t stand in the way of a bride’s big day. Every key space — from the bride’s dressing area to the chapel and reception hall — is conveniently housed under one roof. The chapel, with seating for 250 guests, offers an elegant setting for the ceremony. The dressing area provides a comfortable space for friends and family to gather with the bride as she prepares for her walk down the aisle.

“With our weather, we felt it was important to have an all-weather facility, ” Angela Kovar explains. “Once the bride is in for the day, she’s covered. She can move from the upstairs dressing area to the chapel to an interior cocktail space to the reception. She can pop out for photos as she likes. But at the end of the day, she’s never worried about the humidity impacting her hair.”

The groom’s area, just steps away from the main building, offers a sophisticated retreat for the husband-to-be and his party. Originally an RV barn, the space is being transformed into a stylish man cave, featuring wood paneling sourced from a Utah-based company that specializes in ski resort materials. Though the renovation is still in progress, with an estimated 70 percent completed, it promises to be a perfect complement to the bride’s luxurious quarters.

Distinctive Touches at The Blue Magnolia

What truly sets The Blue Magnolia apart is its attention to detail, starting with the furnishings. Unlike typical venue rentals, all the furniture comes from nearby Bartholet Home Furnishings. The dining tables, whether dressed with linens or not, feature beautiful craftsmanship and add a touch of elegance to every event.

Another standout feature promises to be an innovative approach to beverages. Wines and cocktails will be served on tap from a three-sided bar that opens to an outdoor patio area, offering guests a unique and upscale experience.

“We want to have that upscale hotel or bar feel, or that Sixty-Vines-restaurant feel,” Angela Kovar says.

The venue’s name, The Blue Magnolia, is a nod to its heritage. The original house on the property was painted blue. With the land situated in Magnolia, the family found it fitting to combine these elements into a name that honors both its past and present.

With its event calendar now open, The Blue Magnolia is quickly making bookings. The venue will host its very first event— a prom— on April 26 of 2025, followed by the inaugural wedding on May 2, 2025.

The response has been enthusiastic, with 16 more weddings already on the books. To celebrate the couples who have reserved their dates already, Angela Kovar organized a unique “building signing” event allowing these first couples to leave a personal mark on the new venue.

The Blue Magnolia will be joining existing high-profile venues in The Woodlands area— including Addison Woods, Peach Orchard and Madera Estates — to help create something of a wedding epicenter.

However, The Blue Magnolia will not just be for weddings. “We’re hoping to engage with corporations throughout The Woodlands for holiday parties and events,” Angela Kovar says. “We want to give them a different environment for corporate learning, too.”

The Blue Magnolia is located at 1 Whispering Pines Street in Magnolia.