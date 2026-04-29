Your PaperCity Account
Fashion / Shopping

Brian Bolke To Debut Second Outpost of His Beloved Dallas Boutique at The Knox, Auberge Collection

Inside The Conservatory's Cooler, More Forward Sister Concept

By //

1/0
The still-unnamed cocktail and restaurant concept at The Conservatory will have a deck overlooking Knox Street.

The still-unnamed cocktail and restaurant concept at The Conservatory will have a deck overlooking Knox Street.

Brian Bolke (Photo by Misael Rodriguez)

Brian Bolke (Photo by Misael Rodriguez)

Another Tomorrow in-residence collection exclusive in Dallas to The Conservatory on Knox. (Photo by Louise and Maria Thornfeldt)

Another Tomorrow in-residence collection exclusive in Dallas to The Conservatory on Knox. (Photo by Louise and Maria Thornfeldt)

Kelly Wearstler for Serax exclusive in Dallas to The Conservatory on Knox.

Kelly Wearstler for Serax exclusive in Dallas to The Conservatory on Knox.

Maria McManus collection at The Conservatory on Knox.

Maria McManus collection at The Conservatory on Knox.

Sanderlak collection exclusive in Dallas to The Conservatory on Knox.

Sanderlak collection exclusive in Dallas to The Conservatory on Knox.

Fiametta exclusive in Dallas to The Conservatory on Knox.

Fiametta exclusive in Dallas to The Conservatory on Knox.

Perfumehead exclusive in Dallas to The Conservatory on Knox.

Perfumehead exclusive in Dallas to The Conservatory on Knox.

Frama exclusive in Dallas to The Conservatory on Knox.

Frama exclusive in Dallas to The Conservatory on Knox.

When Brian Bolke opened Forty Five Ten in 2000, he envisioned a new retail landscape for Dallas. A quarter century later, Bolke is at it again — let’s call it The Conservatory 2.0.

It’s a cloudy, rainy morning — the type that can morph into a heaven-opening deluge or just an ominous day of London-like drizzle. I’ve asked Brian Bolke to meet me at the Angelika Film Center for a 10:30 am viewing of Marc by Sofia — a film tailored for insiders who know that those names stand for Marc Jacobs and Sofia Coppola.

Afterwards, Bolke and I stroll by the Mockingbird Station storefronts in our rain slickers. We pause for a moment outside Urban Outfitters to discuss his upcoming new concept, a second Conservatory in Dallas — the third in his quiver of boutique arrows alongside New York City and the outpost above Chanel in Highland Park Village. The new store will be at The Knox, Auberge Collection, in the walkable Knox Street neighborhood.

Screenshot
Frama exclusive in Dallas to The Conservatory on Knox.

As the film is fresh on my mind, I riff on a question that Coppola posed to Jacobs on the eve of an upcoming runway show. On the topic of Bolke’s new endeavor, I ask, “Are you nervous?” His quick response: “Every day.” After a thoughtful pause, he adds, “Just like that movie. What’s so fascinating about Marc’s journey is that everything is a process. Something that happens informs something else along the way. It’s never a super linear path. I always start out with ‘I’m going to do something super different,’ then I concede that I always love the same things, and then that seems right … But I have to go through that process of looking at 50 other things before I come back to the realization that it should have been that way all along.”

Yes, it sounds like even though initial renderings have been sent to the media alongside a one-sheet of what will be found at the new boutique (the hoped-for opening date is October 15), we can anticipate something that has always been a part of the retail soothsayer’s DNA.

The 10,000-square-foot concept store will have a 1,000-square-foot main-level entry with botanical and fragrance (Andrea Maack, Lumira, Perfumehead, Nomad Noé). Ascend the staircase to the remaining 9,000 square feet and enter fashion nirvana along with a bar/restaurant and sizable outdoor deck.

ELIZABETH ANTHONY

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
1529 SANDERLAK
Sanderlak collection exclusive in Dallas to The Conservatory on Knox.

“Knox Street is a bit more daring — for sure,” says Bolke, “the more casual sister [of the Highland Park Village store], a bit cooler, but also more forward and unexpected. There will be a bigger focus on art and design throughout, and a ‘come, wander, shop mentality.’ Everything has more room to breathe, and the discovery quotient is very high.”

Women’s and men’s fashion will be spread over 11 galleries. “The collections straddle both the easy to wear and the more avant-garde,” says Bolke. “We’ll learn quickly which direction the customer gravitates, but my gut is they will like seeing both ends of the spectrum … from a casual but luxurious minimalism to the very ‘out there’ that has an emotional pull. It won’t be boring or feel like anything else.” 

Brian Bolke (Photo by Misael Rodriguez)

In-residence collections exclusive in Dallas include Phoebe Philo, Attersee, and Another Tomorrow. Other exclusives: Jean Paul Gaultier, The Row (women and men), Courrèges, Simone Rocha, Malo Cashmere, Anna Sui, Calvin Klein Collection (women and men), MM6, Yohji Yamamoto, Mordecai, and quite a few more selected by Bolke. Other departments include fine jewelry, objects, fragrance, accessories, apothecary, and more.

Personally, I’m excited about the yet-to-be-named bar/restaurant serving wine, cocktails, snacks, small plates — and a frozen champagne-margarita machine. You’ll find me at an outdoor table weekly catching up with a girlfriend, I’m sure.

Trending

  1. 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Crime Comedies, a Popular Book Adaptation, Beef Returns for Round Two, and More Must-Watch Series
  2. Aman Is Finally Coming to Texas — Resort Favorite With a Cult Following Is Bringing Amansanu To the Hill Country
  3. Alperen Şengün Emerges as the Young Leader the Rockets Need — How His Speech Could End Up Stressing LeBron James
  4. Houston’s Best Dressed Of 2026 Revealed — See Which Fashionable Rookies and Stylish Returnees Made the Cut
  5. Tony Robbins Brings His Rock Star Ways To Houston To Promote New AI Health Clinic at the Swanky Park House
NorthPark - Discover shopping
Discover the Art of Shopping

Featured Properties

Swipe
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress Point
FOR SALE

14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Medical Center Area | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Houston, TX

$170,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Imperial Oaks Park
FOR SALE

2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Spring, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
33 Milan Estates
Milan Place
FOR SALE

33 Milan Estates
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
33 Milan Estates
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$424,244 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
5027 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5027 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5027 Heatherglen Drive
30715 Parkside Passage Drive
Fulbrook On Fulshear Creek
FOR SALE

30715 Parkside Passage Drive
Fulshear, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
30715 Parkside Passage Drive
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$554,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
3507 Ridgeway Valley Lane
Somerset Green
FOR SALE

3507 Ridgeway Valley Lane
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3507 Ridgeway Valley Lane
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Astoria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,099,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
5827 Rutherglenn Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5827 Rutherglenn Drive
Houston, TX

$437,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5827 Rutherglenn Drive
12311 Natchez Park Lane
Eagle Springs
FOR SALE

12311 Natchez Park Lane
Humble, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12311 Natchez Park Lane
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
5521 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5521 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$629,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5521 Kiam Street
5305 Gibson Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

5305 Gibson Street
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5305 Gibson Street
10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10801 Long Shadow Lane
215 E 26th Street
Sunset Heights
FOR SALE

215 E 26th Street
Houston, TX

$949,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
215 E 26th Street
18403 Summerland Lake Way
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18403 Summerland Lake Way
Cypress, TX

$638,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18403 Summerland Lake Way
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
240 W 23rd Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

240 W 23rd Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
240 W 23rd Street
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
1214 W 31st Street
Shepherd Forest
FOR SALE

1214 W 31st Street
Houston, TX

$479,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1214 W 31st Street
10718 Longmont Drive
Walnut Bend
FOR SALE

10718 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$714,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10718 Longmont Drive
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,490,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
2323 San Felipe Street #901
London House, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2323 San Felipe Street #901
Houston, TX

$2,575,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2323 San Felipe Street #901
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
5030 Braesheather Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5030 Braesheather Drive
Houston, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5030 Braesheather Drive
3506 Garrow Street
EaDo Area
FOR SALE

3506 Garrow Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
3506 Garrow Street
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
5325 Fayette Street
Lamar Terrace
FOR SALE

5325 Fayette Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5325 Fayette Street
1814 Tattenhall Drive
Lazybrook
FOR SALE

1814 Tattenhall Drive
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1814 Tattenhall Drive
9922 Vintage Villa Drive
Vintage Lakes
FOR SALE

9922 Vintage Villa Drive
Houston, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
9922 Vintage Villa Drive
825 Woodcrest Drive
Shepherd Park Plaza Area
FOR SALE

825 Woodcrest Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
825 Woodcrest Drive
2600 Bellefontaine Street #C22
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

2600 Bellefontaine Street #C22
Houston, TX

$109,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2600 Bellefontaine Street #C22
8800 Brae Acres Road
Braeburn Acres
FOR SALE

8800 Brae Acres Road
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
8800 Brae Acres Road
507 Schweikhardt Street
Denver Harbor
FOR SALE

507 Schweikhardt Street
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
507 Schweikhardt Street
9481 Fondren Road
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

9481 Fondren Road
Houston, TX

$150,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
9481 Fondren Road
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
10226 Briar Forest Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10226 Briar Forest Drive
Houston, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
10226 Briar Forest Drive
963 Del Norte Street
Candlelight Plaza
FOR SALE

963 Del Norte Street
Houston, TX

$950,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
963 Del Norte Street
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
Your home. Our expertise ® | Since 1985
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X