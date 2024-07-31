Market at Aledo – Cowtown Couture
Market at Aledo – Aledo is one of the fastest growing suburbs of Fort Worth.
Market at Aledo – Well Gifted
Market at Aledo arrives August 1
Market at Aledo – Cowtown Couture
01
05

At The Market at Aledo, Cowtown Couture is even stocked with "Aledo" slides for $54.

02
05

Aledo is one of the fastest growing suburbs of Fort Worth.

03
05

Well Gifted will be one of the local businesses inside the new Market at Aledo.

04
05

The Market at Aledo arrives on August 1 near Railhead Barbecue on Ranch House Road.

05
05

Cowtown Couture is inside each of The Market locations, including Aledo.

Market at Aledo – Cowtown Couture
Market at Aledo – Aledo is one of the fastest growing suburbs of Fort Worth.
Market at Aledo – Well Gifted
Market at Aledo arrives August 1
Market at Aledo – Cowtown Couture
Fashion / Shopping

An Innovative Fort Worth Retail Market Expands to Aledo — Featuring Local Makers in The Cowtown Suburb

Shop One-of-a-Kind Brands at The Market at Aledo

BY // 07.31.24
At The Market at Aledo, Cowtown Couture is even stocked with "Aledo" slides for $54.
Aledo is one of the fastest growing suburbs of Fort Worth.
Well Gifted will be one of the local businesses inside the new Market at Aledo.
The Market at Aledo arrives on August 1 near Railhead Barbecue on Ranch House Road.
Cowtown Couture is inside each of The Market locations, including Aledo.
1
5

At The Market at Aledo, Cowtown Couture is even stocked with "Aledo" slides for $54.

2
5

Aledo is one of the fastest growing suburbs of Fort Worth.

3
5

Well Gifted will be one of the local businesses inside the new Market at Aledo.

4
5

The Market at Aledo arrives on August 1 near Railhead Barbecue on Ranch House Road.

5
5

Cowtown Couture is inside each of The Market locations, including Aledo.

Amanda Wear originally launched her first cooperative retail collection ― The Market at Ridglea, with a collection of over 40 local makers in May of 2021. It was soon joined by a second location ― The Market at Roanoke in August of that year. Now, her third location is set to open on Thursday, August 1 in Aledo at 108 South Ranch House Road.

This cooperative retail concept affords local artisans and designers the chance to display their goods, with less overhead than striking out on their own. It was Wear’s desire from the start to grow local businesses and has become a small business incubator for these local brands, which remain mostly women-owned businesses. The Market at Aledo will bring the same collection of finds to a brand-new arena.

Wear knows a little something about starting a small business and all the obstacles that come with it. She also owns Cowtown Couture, a women’s boutique, which she originally started as an online business. It maintains a prominent spot inside all three Market locations.

Aledo is one of the fastest growing suburbs of Fort Worth.
Aledo is one of the fastest-growing suburbs of Fort Worth.

What’s Inside The Market at Aledo

While The Market at Ridglea has about 25 vendors and The Market at Roanoke is inhabited by about 30, the Aledo location will launch with about eight vendors, and expectations are that it will grow from there. They range from home goods, and entertaining must-haves, to fashion finds.

Among the new shops are Well Gifted by Heather Pittman and Andi Longsworth which customizes gift boxes from themes like summer camp, pickleball, mahjong, and wedding. Baby and toddler boutique, Overall Fun will bring fresh styles, gifts, and accessories. And, the Cashmere Bouquet will arrive in Aledo with seasonally inspired women’s fashions as well.

Now Aledo has a new shopping experience filled with one-of-a-kind brands to explore.

Get Tailgate Ready

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024

When The Market at Aledo debuts, shoppers will be able to walk out stocked with a new wardrobe, the perfect accessories to keep or to give, children’s and toddler’s clothing and play items, and unique home décor accents and gifts. Best of all, they’ll know they are supporting local start-ups with every purchase.

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Highland Park Village Launches Its Spring 2024 Lookbook Featuring Ready-To-Wear Fashions and Accessories
Highland Park Village Launches Its Spring 2024 Lookbook Featuring Ready-To-Wear Fashions and Accessories
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
Hotel-Inspired Living
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
1902 Greenwich Terrace
FOR SALE

1902 Greenwich Terrace
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
1902 Greenwich Terrace
5554 Longmont Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5554 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5554 Longmont Drive
1923 Woodhead
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1923 Woodhead
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
1923 Woodhead
14454 Spyglass
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE

14454 Spyglass
Galveston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
14454 Spyglass
28 River Hollow
River Hollow
FOR SALE

28 River Hollow
Houston, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
28 River Hollow
2118 Westgate
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2118 Westgate
Houston, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
2118 Westgate
2002 Dunstan
Southampton Place
FOR SALE

2002 Dunstan
Houston, TX

$3,475,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2002 Dunstan
https://www.greenwoodking.com/real-estate/208-aurora-a-houston-tx-77008/39064302/156512004
Sunset Heights
FOR SALE

https://www.greenwoodking.com/real-estate/208-aurora-a-houston-tx-77008/39064302/156512004
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
https://www.greenwoodking.com/real-estate/208-aurora-a-houston-tx-77008/39064302/156512004
507 Patchester
Wilchester West
FOR SALE

507 Patchester
Houston, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Cassandra Emerson
This property is listed by: Cassandra Emerson (832) 659-7492 Email Realtor
507 Patchester
2708 Colquitt
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2708 Colquitt
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2708 Colquitt
4415 Wendell
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4415 Wendell
Houston, TX

$1,069,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
4415 Wendell
3715 Graustark
Montrose
FOR SALE

3715 Graustark
Houston, TX

$4,750 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
3715 Graustark
8012 Woodway
Charnwood Area
FOR SALE

8012 Woodway
Houston, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
8012 Woodway
3738 Nottingham
West Wniversity
FOR SALE

3738 Nottingham
West University, TX

$2,725,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3738 Nottingham
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X