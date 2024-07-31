An Innovative Fort Worth Retail Market Expands to Aledo — Featuring Local Makers in The Cowtown Suburb

Well Gifted will be one of the local businesses inside the new Market at Aledo.

At The Market at Aledo, Cowtown Couture is even stocked with "Aledo" slides for $54.

Amanda Wear originally launched her first cooperative retail collection ― The Market at Ridglea, with a collection of over 40 local makers in May of 2021. It was soon joined by a second location ― The Market at Roanoke in August of that year. Now, her third location is set to open on Thursday, August 1 in Aledo at 108 South Ranch House Road.

This cooperative retail concept affords local artisans and designers the chance to display their goods, with less overhead than striking out on their own. It was Wear’s desire from the start to grow local businesses and has become a small business incubator for these local brands, which remain mostly women-owned businesses. The Market at Aledo will bring the same collection of finds to a brand-new arena.

Wear knows a little something about starting a small business and all the obstacles that come with it. She also owns Cowtown Couture, a women’s boutique, which she originally started as an online business. It maintains a prominent spot inside all three Market locations.

What’s Inside The Market at Aledo

While The Market at Ridglea has about 25 vendors and The Market at Roanoke is inhabited by about 30, the Aledo location will launch with about eight vendors, and expectations are that it will grow from there. They range from home goods, and entertaining must-haves, to fashion finds.

Among the new shops are Well Gifted by Heather Pittman and Andi Longsworth which customizes gift boxes from themes like summer camp, pickleball, mahjong, and wedding. Baby and toddler boutique, Overall Fun will bring fresh styles, gifts, and accessories. And, the Cashmere Bouquet will arrive in Aledo with seasonally inspired women’s fashions as well.

Now Aledo has a new shopping experience filled with one-of-a-kind brands to explore.

When The Market at Aledo debuts, shoppers will be able to walk out stocked with a new wardrobe, the perfect accessories to keep or to give, children’s and toddler’s clothing and play items, and unique home décor accents and gifts. Best of all, they’ll know they are supporting local start-ups with every purchase.