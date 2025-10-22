The Nat Note is Ready To Party With New Holiday-Ready Collection for Dillard’s

Steen says, "The pink party pants are my “sleeper” piece. They are fabricated from a kind of holographic glitter jacquard that I can only compare to Xenon." (Photo by Fernanda Rivera)

The collection also includes show-stopping coats, like this belted number in a shocking moss color that's piped in lavender. (Photo by Fernanda Rivera)

Natalie Steen of "The Nat Note" debuts her second collection for Dillard's Antonio Melani line this Monday, October 27. (Photo by Fernanda Rivera)

It seems that anything Houston-based influencer (and former lawyer) Natalie Steen touches turns to gold.

On Cinco de Mayo, we wrote about Steen’s “spicy” and colorful collection with Dallasite Cristina Lynch and her beloved Mexican heritage clothing brand Mi Golondrina.

Now, as we head into the sparkliest time of year, “The Nat Note” debuts her second collection for Dillard’s Antonio Melani line this Monday, October 27. The images practically shout “Let’s party!” across the screen.

In her cheekiest collaboration yet, Steen masterfully injects her singular perception of color into a holiday collection that demands that Santa slip a sable under the tree (for me). It includes show-stopping coats (like a belted number in a shocking moss color that’s piped in lavender, my current fixation), bejeweled mini dresses in saturated jewel tones, tinsel-adorned novelty flats tipped with gift bows, feathery cardigans, and even a celestial smoking jacket with matching pants.

Oh, and did we mention the liquid olive green sequin skirt that’s literally a martini being poured?

Steen continues to shake, not stir, everything she puts her glamorous paws on. Below, she talks to PaperCity and gives us the skinny on how the collection came to life, detailing everything from what she’ll save for her daughter, Nell, to the piece she considers the “sleeper” hit. Grab a martini and sit a spell.

How would you describe the aesthetic of the entire collection?

Festive glamour with a playful wink. The aesthetic is celebratory, colorful, and joyfully indulgent.

Your first collection for Dillard’s with Antonio Melani felt like an homage to your Cuban roots and was perfect for warmer temperatures. This new collection demands a holiday celebration. Which season was more challenging to design for?

I think the challenge of designing any Dillard’s collection is creating something that feels special and unique, reflects my personal taste, appeals to the Dillard’s shopper, and is worthy of being in all 250-plus stores and online — especially without having formally studied fashion production or design. For me, the true challenge lies in meeting all of those expectations at once. Compared to these personal mental hurdles, the difference between seasons feels less daunting and more like an exciting invitation to flex a different creative muscle. The holidays have always been my favorite time of year (my birthday is on Christmas Day, so I feel especially entitled to that sentiment!), and I love scheming and dressing for all the merriment, so that part was easy.

When did you start working on this second collaboration together? Walk us through the timeline.

It takes about a full year from the moment you say “yes” to launch day. In between are many, many rounds of discussions, designing, and revisions with the incredible Dillard’s team. What I love about their approach is that they begin by asking, “What’s something you’ve always wanted in your closet but don’t have? We can make anything.” With the world as your oyster and such talented resources at your fingertips, the possibilities feel endless — though that also means plenty of second-guessing. Part of the process is sampling nearly double the number of pieces that ultimately make the collection, which is always the hardest part for me (and of course, I beg to keep the ones that don’t make the cut). But, there is a method to that madness, and the result is a collection where every clothing piece pairs back to at least one shoe, and when you step back and look at it all together, it feels cohesive — and all very “me.”

I know it’s tough, but pick your favorite child. What is the pièce de résistance of the collection?

I can’t pick a favorite… but I will say the pink party pants are my “sleeper” piece. They are fabricated from a kind of holographic glitter jacquard that I can only compare to Xenon (hello, fellow millennials!). Because of this, you can’t really appreciate them in photos as well as you can in real life. But they are IT!

How do your Miami/Cuban/Texan roots show up in this collaboration?

I associate Miami and Texas (and my romanticized notion of old Cuba) with warmth and boldness — these are cultures that don’t whisper, they shout. The vibrancy of my Cuban heritage, Miami upbringing, and Texas experience comes through in the collection with the festive details and pieces designed for celebration — it’s all about scale and statement.

What do you admire about how women in Texas dress?

I admire that Texas women dress with confidence and aren’t afraid to go big — whether that’s standout clothes or simply the volume of their hair. I think that spirit found its way into the collection, perhaps subconsciously, in the statement pieces designed to invite that same kind of fearless styling.

Based on the response of your followers, which three pieces do you think will be the top three sellers (so that we can be on sellout alert!)?

*Survey says* the martini skirt, tuxedo set, and jacquard jumpsuit may be the fan favorites.

Which piece are you saving to pass down to your daughter, Nell?

All of them! I have kept every piece from all my Dillard’s collections in hopes that one day she might enjoy wearing them. At the very least, she’ll have good BS when someone asks about what she is wearing.

Are we already talking about Round Three? Give us the tea!

After my first collection, I purposely took a two-year break so I could be intentional about what pieces I’d want to include if given a second opportunity. During that time, I kept a folder of inspiration — mostly archival fashion photography and vintage finds — that helped shape my vision. I think it’s important to take a creative pause (especially when designing clothes isn’t your day job)… if nothing else, so you all don’t get sick of me!

Sick of The Nat Note? AS IF!

The Nat Note for Antonio Melani (round two!) launches Monday, October 27, at 10 AM CST in all Dillard’s stores and online at Dillards.com.