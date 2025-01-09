Dallas-Based The Pillow Bar Champions Sleep As the Ultimate Wellness Tool — Everything You Need to Know For Quality Slumber

The Pillow Bar monograms each pillow right in their Dallas factory, with endless options for gifting or style needs.

The Dr. Mary Side Sleeper Pillow is designed in collaboration with a renowned chiropractor to be a game changer for optimizing great rest.

The Pillow Bar can fully customize pillow shape, style, fill and monogram to fit whatever sleep or style need.

Sleep has become the ultimate wellness tool, and the path to perfect rest is not one size fits all. Like a nutrition plan or bespoke workout routine, optimal sleep requires personalized solutions. This is a reality Dallas-based luxury brand The Pillow Bar has championed for decades.

The locally-owned brand specializes in custom-designed luxury pillows and sleep essentials designed and constructed right here in North Texas. Founded on the principle of customized comfort, The Pillow Bar specializes in luxury pillows and sleep essentials engineered for individual needs. From the sumptuous classic down pillows to signature products like the Dr. Mary Side Sleeper to the Slumberlicious Body Pillow – they cater to every sleep, style, and comfort requirement.

Under President Connie Babikian’s leadership since acquiring the brand from founder Merrimac Dillon in 2021, Babikian has expanded the female-led business to new heights — beyond pillows into premium bedding, loungewear, bath linens, and travel accessories. Babikian’s business acumen runs deep. She’s the granddaughter of oil magnate Ray Hunt.

The brand recently captured viral attention when Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy posted his Pillow Bar haul on X, after complaining about his hotel pillows during a Dallas visit for the Texas-OU football game, gushing his appreciation for his delivery of The Pillow Bar’s signature best-seller, the Dr Mary’s Side Sleeper. The post racked up over one million views on X.

This surge in popularity coincides with a broader wellness movement centered on “sleep hygiene” – the meticulous optimization of sleep environments and habits. As sleep science takes center stage in wellness discussions, The Pillow Bar’s bespoke approach resonates more than ever.

We sat down with Babikian to explore The Pillow Bar’s evolution and uncover the secrets to superior sleep.

The Pillow Bar has spent almost two decades studying the art of the pillow. What makes a great pillow?

First and foremost, customization is key. We offer the ability to choose between hypoallergenic Down Alternative or Down fill, along with a variety of luxurious fabric options like cotton or satin. The most important element is that each pillow is tailored to individual needs based on sleep style and physical size. Every person is unique. Your pillow should be too!

Support is another critical element. A great pillow should provide the right alignment for the neck and spine, no matter your sleep position — whether you’re a side, back, or stomach sleeper. At The Pillow Bar, we design our pillows to provide lasting support and comfort, helping our customers wake up feeling rejuvenated and ready to take on the day.

What unique technology does your team use to develop and build its products?

At The Pillow Bar, we blend traditional craftsmanship with innovative technology to create products that provide exceptional comfort and support. A cornerstone of our approach is our proprietary pillow-fitting process, powered by our patented Pillow Bar machine. This freestanding machine allows our team to handcraft each pillow individually, using precise measurements based on a customer’s height, weight, and sleep style. To add a personal touch, we also do all of our embroidery and monogramming in-house, ensuring every detail reflects the quality and care we put into our products. The result is a custom-designed pillow tailored to meet each customer’s exact needs, offering the perfect balance of support, comfort, and personalization.

Can you explain why Dr. Mary Side Sleeper is one of the top-selling products for The Pillow Bar?

The Dr. Mary Side Sleeper Pillow is one of our best-selling products because it truly delivers comfort, quality, and innovative design. Created in collaboration with Dr. Mary Collings, a renowned sports chiropractor in Dallas, this pillow is expertly crafted to provide optimal neck and spine alignment for dedicated side sleepers. Its unique boomerang shape offers a one-pillow solution for those who previously needed separate pillows for head support and arm positioning. By resting your head on one end and draping your arm over the other, the pillow helps maintain perfect alignment throughout the night, eliminating that “crunched” feeling and letting you wake up feeling truly rested and relaxed.

As a side sleeper myself, I can confidently say that the Dr. Mary Side Sleeper Pillow is a game-changer — it was my absolute favorite during my pregnancies as well (three times over four years!). Its unique design provided perfect support, even for a growing bump.

The Pillow Bar has expanded beyond pillows to include other sleep products like loungewear and bedding. How do you decide which new products to develop?

I can confidently say that our approach to developing new products is rooted in collaboration, practicality, and a deep commitment to quality. As a small business, we work closely with our entire team daily, and with ages spanning from 22 to 60+, we’re fortunate to have diverse perspectives and ideas shaping our decisions. We ask ourselves key questions: Would I buy that? Would it improve my sleep? Who could I gift it to? If a product checks all those boxes, we know it’s worth pursuing.

The Pillow Bar does adorable monogramming. What are some unique monogram styles you’ve seen?

This is one of my favorite parts of working at The Pillow Bar and we have truly seen it all! I’m always touched by the words of encouragement we see embroidered on those undergoing or recovering from medical treatment (“Stronger Every Day”, “You Got This”, etc.). It’s also very special to monogram something for a new baby — it’s often the first embroidered present they receive!

What is your advice for someone who has trouble sleeping?

My best advice for anyone struggling with sleep is to start by ensuring you have the right pillow — it makes a world of difference. At The Pillow Bar, we always recommend designing a custom pillow tailored to your physical size and sleep style. Unlike stacking pillows, which can misalign your neck and spine, our pillows are designed to be used one at a time, providing the perfect level of support and comfort for your unique needs.

Another tip is to pay attention to your sleeping posture. Try to sleep with your arms by your sides rather than under your head. This simple adjustment can improve circulation and help you wake up feeling more refreshed. Quality sleep is so important, and often, small changes like these can make a big difference.

What is your evening/pre-sleep routine?

I have three small children (ranging from almost 2 to 5 years old) and my evening starts with their bedtime routine. After dinner and baths, I love reading them each a bedtime story. If all goes according to schedule (which is a big IF, IYKYK), my husband and I end the night with hot tea and an occasional chess game.

How often should we be replacing our pillows?

We recommend replacing your pillows every two to three years to ensure optimal support, cleanliness, and comfort. Over time, pillows accumulate allergens, lose their shape, and may no longer provide proper alignment, which can impact sleep quality. Regular maintenance, like washing pillow protectors, can extend their lifespan, but replacement is key for the best sleep experience.

Best pillow(s) to buy as a gift?

We’re big believers in having one pillow for home and one for on the go, which also makes for a perfect gift pairing. For home, a pillow tailored to their sleep style is ideal — our Dr. Mary Side Sleeper is perfect for side sleepers, but if you’re unsure of their sleep style, our Standard Pillow works beautifully for those who sleep on their stomach, back, or side (choose “Classic Comfort”).

For travel, our Pillow Petite is a must-have. It fits easily in a suitcase, fluffs right back up when you get to your destination, and brings a touch of home wherever you go. We love adding a colored pillowcase to make it easy to spot when packing up your hotel room. Whether it’s for a loved one, a friend, or even yourself, this combination of a personalized home pillow and a portable travel pillow makes for a practical and luxurious gift that anyone will appreciate.

What is next for The Pillow Bar?

We are so excited for the year ahead and to share some of the new things we’ve been working on! 2025 will be a year of growth and new products across all categories. Stay tuned!