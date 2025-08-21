The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth Announce New Retailers — Luxury Clothing, Home Stores, and More

Known for their iconic shift in a rainbow of bright hues and cheeky patterns, Lilly Pulitzer's dresses remain classic, year after year. (Courtesy)

Whether you’re a true prep, a midmod design enthusiast, or simply favor “quiet luxury,” The Shops at Clearfork are adding retailers with you in mind. The open-air shopping destination in the heart of Fort Worth recently announced that it added Lilly Pulitzer, Design Within Reach, and Lindsay Nicholas New York to its ever-growing roster of tenants.

Lilly Pulitzer

If you’re unfamiliar with Lilly Pulitzer’s brand origin story, well, “it all started with a juice stand.” In 1959, Pulitzer, an heiress with too much free time and an abundance of citrus, opened a juice stand. She needed a uniform that would hide the juice stains, so she worked with a dressmaker to create a simple shift from a brightly-colored, printed fabric. When her schoolmate and friend Jackie Kennedy wore “a Lilly” on the cover of LIFE magazine in 1962, “it took off like ZINGO!”

Even today, you know “a Lilly” when you see one; the brand has been outfitting “generations of well-dressed, spirited women and girls” for more than 65 years. Known for their iconic shift in a rainbow of bright hues and cheeky patterns, Lilly Pulitzer’s dresses remain classic, year after year. Lilly Pulitzer is coming soon to The Shops at Clearfork and will be located between Psycho Bunny and Luke’s Locker.

Design Within Reach

It’s all in the name. In 1998, when Rob Forbes tried to furnish his apartment, he struggled to find the “clean, simple classics” he loved while living in London. So, he did what anyone would do — Forbes “bought 20 containers of inventory, mailed a catalog, and waited for the phone to ring.” Thankfully, it rang, and 27 years later, Design Within Reach continues to source (and now create) pieces “that are meant to be enjoyed over a lifetime — from home to home, generation to generation.”

Design Within Reach carries everything from the heavy hitters (e.g., Herman Miller and Thayer Coggin) to the cool girl brands like HAY, ferm LIVING, Gubi, and Muuto. If you’re a MCM enthusiast like me, you probably already own a Herman Miller Nelson Saucer Bubble Pendant that you bought from Design Within Reach. It’s practically mandatory!

Design Within Reach will open at The Shops at Clearfork this winter between rise n°3 and milk + honey. A spa day, followed by home shopping and finished with an Oreo soufflé from rise? Don’t threaten me with a good time!

Lindsay Nicholas New York

Popping up in Fort Worth for the first time in a space between UNTUCKit and Amorino Gelato at The Shops at Clearfork, Lindsay Nicholas New York is now open. The luxury womenswear brand provides elevated basics for those seeking quiet luxury. (Calling Shiv Roy!) The brand describes their aesthetic as “minimalist-meets-modern,” which appeals to women who “move through the world with purpose and style.”

Looking forward to fall, I’m eyeing the Disco Glitter Pant ($279) and the Newbury Trench ($629). That’s how I want to move through the world, indeed!

BAM Blowouts & Makeup

Also now open and located between B&B Butcher’s and Francesca’s, BAM Blowouts & Makeup offers expert blowouts and professional makeup services. Might be worth it to go ahead and get that Jewel Charity Ball glam appointment on the books now!

Clear(fork) your schedule. We have some shopping to do in Fort Worth!