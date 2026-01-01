The Woodlands’ Best Fitness Studios and Gyms — Where To Attack Your Fitness Goals In 2026

Villa Sport Athletic Club is a full-service fitness facility in The Woodlands offering group classes, strength training, recovery amenities and indoor and outdoor pools. (Photo courtesy Villa Sport Athletic Club)

Training equipment fills the Relentless Training Facility, a veteran-owned gym in The Woodlands that offers strength training, conditioning classes and 24-hour access. (Photo courtesy Relentless Training Facility)

Participants move through a structured Orangetheory Fitness workout that combines treadmill intervals, rowing and strength training in a coach-led, heart rate-based class. (Photo courtesy Orangetheory Fitness)

A SPENGA class combines indoor cycling, strength training and yoga into a single, structured workout designed to build cardio endurance, strength and flexibility. (Photo courtesy SPENGA)

The Woodlands Lagree Fitness offers high-intensity, low-impact Pilates-inspired workouts designed to build strength, control and muscular endurance. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Lagree Fitness)

January has a way of making big fitness promises feel possible. A new year, a new you? It’s an intoxicating idea. If you’re ready to reset your gym routine or try something new, The Woodlands offers no shortage of options. From strength-driven studios to low-impact classes and full-service fitness clubs, there’s something here for every goal and energy level. Whatever you’re fitness drive is for 2026, you’ll find a fitness center to get it done at in this master planned community.

Whether your chasing a New Year’s resolution you’re determined to make last much longer than February or just want to get healthier, there are options galore. Here are The Woodlands’ Best Fitness Studios and Gyms: