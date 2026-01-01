The Woodlands’ Best Fitness Studios and Gyms — Where To Attack Your Fitness Goals In 2026
Making Those New Year's Resolutions and Healthier You Promises LastBY Jillian Richstone //
The Woodlands Lagree Fitness offers high-intensity, low-impact Pilates-inspired workouts designed to build strength, control and muscular endurance. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Lagree Fitness)
A SPENGA class combines indoor cycling, strength training and yoga into a single, structured workout designed to build cardio endurance, strength and flexibility. (Photo courtesy SPENGA)
Participants move through a structured Orangetheory Fitness workout that combines treadmill intervals, rowing and strength training in a coach-led, heart rate-based class. (Photo courtesy Orangetheory Fitness)
Training equipment fills the Relentless Training Facility, a veteran-owned gym in The Woodlands that offers strength training, conditioning classes and 24-hour access. (Photo courtesy Relentless Training Facility)
Villa Sport Athletic Club is a full-service fitness facility in The Woodlands offering group classes, strength training, recovery amenities and indoor and outdoor pools. (Photo courtesy Villa Sport Athletic Club)
January has a way of making big fitness promises feel possible. A new year, a new you? It’s an intoxicating idea. If you’re ready to reset your gym routine or try something new, The Woodlands offers no shortage of options. From strength-driven studios to low-impact classes and full-service fitness clubs, there’s something here for every goal and energy level. Whatever you’re fitness drive is for 2026, you’ll find a fitness center to get it done at in this master planned community.
Whether your chasing a New Year’s resolution you’re determined to make last much longer than February or just want to get healthier, there are options galore. Here are The Woodlands’ Best Fitness Studios and Gyms:
The Woodlands Lagree
207 E Shore Dr , Suite 160
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
The Woodlands Lagree specializes in the Lagree fitness method, a high-intensity, low-impact workout focused on building muscular endurance.
But don’t call it pilates. It’s known for delivering challenging, efficient full-body training with minimal impact on the joints. In fact, the megaformer workout at Lagree Fitness was named the fastest growing fitness trend in the United States by ClassPass.
Each class blends strength, endurance, core work, cardio, balance and flexibility. The format is adaptable for all genders, all ages and all fitness levels, making it approachable and challenging.
Ready to try one of the most talked-about workouts in the country? Go here to explore class schedules and pricing options.
Villa Sport Athletic Club is more than just a gym. It’s a full-scale wellness experience where luxury meets movement. The space is designed to support both physical and mental well-being. Indoor and outdoor pools offer a refreshing way to keep cool too.
With a wide range of group fitness, dance and cycling classes, the Villa Club features low-impact options ideal for beginners or those recovering from injury. Members have access to sports programming and additional training opportunities. Fitness-forward parents can also take advantage of on-site childcare.
Membership options and class schedules are available on Villa Sport Athletic Club’s website.
Blending spin, strength and yoga, SPENGA offers a distinctive studio experience through structured 60-minute classes.
Choose from a variety of group classes based on your fitness goals. While you’ll break a sweat alongside others, each participant enjoys a designated workout space and personalized, one-on-one guidance from trainers throughout the session.
To learn more about class offerings, view schedules and explore membership pricing, go here.
Mōtiv Fitness blends familiar favorites with fresh twists across its diverse class offerings. This studio in The Woodlands offers ever-popular barre, cycling and strength programs. Mōtiv also features trampoline-based jump classes and a range of yoga styles, including classic, hammock and hot yoga.
For more information on class offerings, schedules and membership options, go here.
BFT The Woodlands
Body Fit Training (BFT) has made its way to The Woodlands from down under. The program was founded in 2017 by Australian fitness industry veteran Cameron Falloon. It draws on his experience training elite athletes, including his work as a personal trainer to Princess Diana.
While suitable for elite performers, BFT offers sessions for every fitness level.
To learn more about BFT’s classes and pricing, go here.
Relentless Training Facility is veteran-owned and operated by the husband-and-wife team of Scooter and Bre Turner. The Texas natives bring a combined 30 years of experience in the health and fitness industry.
Committed to inclusivity, Relentless offers training programs and fitness tools designed for every level.
Members can choose individual or family plans with 24-hour gym access. The facility offers a variety of classes, such as Strike Call kickboxing for adults and teens, Relentless Revolution training for all abilities and a women’s self-defense class.
For more information, go here.
Orangetheory has taken the country by storm, and The Woodlands is no exception. With a studio located right in the heart of The Woodlands, there may be no more efficient way to spend 60 minutes. Classes blend strength, cardio and endurance for a comprehensive, full-body workout.
To kick off the new year, The Woodlands location is launching its 2026 Transformation Challenge on January 26. The eight-week program includes 18 classes designed to build consistency and foster accountability.
Curious to see if it’s the right fit? Visit the Orangetheory Fitness in The Woodlands’ website for membership options and pricing.
Pure Barre offers total body workouts programs that incorporate yoga, pilates and ballet. Its classes focus on improving strength, balance, flexibility and endurance. These low-impact classes are accessible to all fitness levels and are designed to be joint friendly.
Pure Barre has locations in Alden Bridge and Hughes Landing. Four class levels offer plenty variety to keep you coming back — and staying on track for your fittest year yet.
To check schedules or to register your first free class, go here.