The Woodlands Taps Into Houston Rodeo Fever — Pell 1990 Channels Americana and the Best of the West

Every spring, the Houston Rodeo brings more than bull riding and barbecue. It also kicks off one of the Bayou City’s most stylish seasons. Western fashion is having a moment of its own, from denim-on-denim to turquoise accessories and statement boots. And it’s not fading into the sunset anytime soon.

At Pell 1990, Courtney Wilkerson says the look is everywhere this season.

“It’s constant,” Wilkerson says. “We’re seeing an Americana revival, like a back to the heritage landscape in fashion.”

That shift toward fashion’s roots is showing up across the industry.

“It’s happening with high-end brands like Saint Laurent and Burberry,” Wilkerson says. “They’re going back to their original heritage logos — ornate, beautiful and maximalist.”

She says nostalgia is also fueling the trend, pointing to renewed fascination with 1990s style icons such as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. “The love story between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy taps into Americana,” Wilkerson says. “Everybody loves it.”

In Texas, that aesthetic feels especially natural.

“Living here, it’s easy for us,” Wilkerson says. “It’s a lifestyle.”

That revival is showing up locally as well. Houston designer Christy Lynn recently showcased her Western collection at an exclusive Pell 1990 event.

“She has a stunning Western capsule,” Wilkerson notes. “It features hand-sketched horses on her prints.”

Other designers are also embracing Western influences in their latest collections. Cinq à Sept and Veronica Beard include many classic Western staples.

Houston Rodeo Fashion Tips

Heading to the Houston Rodeo but don’t know what to wear? Wilkerson says not to fear the “Canadian tuxedo,” the classic pairing of denim from head to toe.

“Denim-on-denim is easy to pull off,” she tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “You even see it as streetwear in New York.”

The look also works with almost anything. Pair it with a ballet flat for a polished outfit or cowboy boots for a more traditional Western vibe. The pieces don’t have to match perfectly.

“That’s what’s fun about it,” Wilkerson says. “You can wear vintage Levi’s with a newer piece from Veronica Beard.”

A classic slip dress or simple summer dress is another effortless entry point into Western wear. According to Wilkerson, the magic comes from the accessories. A turquoise belt over a slip dress, paired with boots and a hat, instantly feels Houston Rodeo-ready. Swap out the belt and boots and the look changes completely.

Western Wear Trends to Watch

Wilkerson says several trends are set to stand out this summer and fall.

Suede is having a major moment and shows no signs of slowing down. Designers are incorporating the texture into everything from clothing to handbags and other accessories.

Meanwhile, accessories themselves are getting bigger and bolder. Think chunky bracelets, statement necklaces and show-stopping belts that anchor an entire outfit. Turquoise jewelry is re-emerging as a key staple, paired with nearly every tone of metal.

Long skirts are another trend to watch, especially fringed and broomstick styles making a 1990s-inspired comeback across collections.

Still unsure what to wear?

“Turn a simple black dress into something amazing,” Wilkerson says. “Add an accent belt, a big necklace and a cowboy hat. It’s instantly Western chic.”

Just like that, Houston Rodeo season becomes the perfect excuse to lean into the Western trend.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs through March 23 at NRG Park. For more information, go here.

In The Woodlands, Market Street’s Central Park will host line dancing nights this Wednesday, March 11 and March 18 from 6 pm to 8 pm. Learn more here.