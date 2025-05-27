The Woodlands’ Market Street Adds Even More New Stores and a Canadian Restaurant Fave — Embracing The Shopping Currents

The Vuori store will be next to Vineyard Vines in Market Street. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Market Street's central splash pad and concert area help keep things cool all year long. But it's new stores and restaurants keep things current

Market Street celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, and this shopping epicenter in The Woodlands is still evolving, bringing even more new stores and restaurants to its mix. In this latest round, that means a supersized kitchen staple, athleisure wear with a West Coast vibe and a Canadian restaurant favorite.

Let’s dive into what’s coming next to Market Street:

Sur La Table

Sur La Table is already in Market Street, but it’s moving to a new space within the mixed-use land and reopening in June. With this move, Sur La Table is adding a variety of its hands-on culinary experiences. You can look forward to cooking classes for all skill levels, including Date Night classes, global cuisine explorations, family cooking classes and more. The new store will now be next to Yeti, across from Thomas Markle Jewelers

“Bringing our culinary programming to The Woodlands and sharing our passion for cooking with the community has been long overdue,” Sur La Table CEO Jordan Voloshin says. “Our new location offers everything you need to cook exceptionally, all in one place.”

In addition to its in-store offerings, Sur La Table’s relocated Woodlands store will still have services to help customers get the most out of their kitchen tools. Sur La Table’s Return to Learn program will also offer personalized in-store appointments with brand specialists to help customers master advanced techniques and get the most out of any products they buy. A Try It Before You Buy It program lets customers test and demo products right in-store.

“It is really just another experience that people can book in Market Street,” store general manager Noemi Gonzales tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “We’re really excited about that.

“It’s nice that they saw the need in the community. And that they’re choosing to expand.”

This new Market Street store will also feature Sur La Table’s in-demand Kids and Teens Summer Series Cooking Classes. These sessions, for kids aged 7 to 11 and teens aged 12 to 17, offer hands-on cooking experiences with individualized instruction.

The current Sur La Table store in The Woodlands will remain open until Sunday, June 15. The new store will open in late June and its hours will run Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sundays from 10 am to 6 pm. For the complete list of kitchen class schedules, go here.

Vuori

Market Street will add a Vuori active and athleisure wear clothing store in July, between Alo and Lululemon. Vuori boasts more than 80 stores nationwide, and several overseas. Although Vuori products are available in other stores, including Nordstrom and REI, this new store in The Woodlands will have its full range of clothes available.

Local Public Eatery

Construction delays have pushed a planned summer opening of Local Public Eatery to early September. This Canadian-based restaurant chain promises “local craft beer, wine & cocktails, elevated food that comforts the soul, sports & fun vibes.” Dallas got its first Local Public Eatery last year. Now Market Street is joining in.

Yes, this mixed-use trendsetter still knows how to keep it fresh. New stores, exciting restaurants pop-ups, and a July 4 community parade will make Market Street one of the places to be in The Woodlands. No matter the weather. Or the season.