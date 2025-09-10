The Famous Closet Queen Unveils a New Fashion Wonderland In The Woodlands — Inside Theresa Roemer’s Greatest Mega Closet

Two cozy settees are one of Roemer's favorite spots in her recently renovated closet. (Photo by Ted Bell)

Exterior doors on either side of Theresa Roemer's new mega closet show its sheer scale and size. (Photo by Ted Bell)

With fall on the horizon, Roemer will have a chance to wear her newest boot purchase.

A mannequin in Roemer's closet allows her to style an outfit or display a favorite piece. (Photo by Ted Bell)

The floating cabinet has spotlight shoe storage on either end, allowing these from Gucci and others to be on display and accessible.

The Chanel limited edition jeweled Scarab Minaudière from the 2019 Métiers d'Art "Paris-New York" collection, which was a final collection designed by Karl Lagerfeld. (Photo by Ted Bell)

This is a Hermès Birkin bag, the limited edition "One Two Three and Away We Go" Birkin, designed by Nigel Peake.

Closet Queen Theresa Roemer has a new wonderland in her latest home in The Woodlands. This closet is arguably even more grand. (Photo by Ted Bell)

Texas’ famous Closet Queen Theresa Roemer has a brand new wonderland to showcase in The Woodlands. While this new super closest is packed with designer clothes, shoes, bags and accessories, Roemer swears it’s really all about having the space to give back.

“People always wondered why I did such a huge closet at 47 Grand Regency,” Roemer says of her famous three-story closet that drew national and international media attention. “In my eyes, it was always the closet that continually gave back, because the whole purpose of creating that closet was to do charity events in the closet.

“I still wanted to do that (at her new house). And I did a few. But it just didn’t seem to have the wow factor.”

After an extensive closet renovation, it is now certainly WOW. The revamped space shines a spotlight on Roemer’s purses from Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Fendi and more, any one of which would be a dream bag for many women. But Roemer has them all.

Roemer’s latest closet renovation tripled its size, and took her closet from basic to boss in just three months. She broke ground on April 1 and work finished by mid July.

After selling her Carlton Woods home in 2021, Roemer moved to her current home just off Woodlands Parkway. The closet was just an ordinary boring closet though. Which the Closet Queen couldn’t tolerate.

“There were no glass doors,” Roemer tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “It was just boxes. No shelves — just with a rod. It was a closet. And I was like ‘I am not sharing closet with my husband. This is way too small.’ “

Now, it’s a world of its own, a kingdom fit for a Closet Queen.

The new super closet, which is all on one level, will be able to host charity dinners, and allow Roemer to put on the 10th annual Fashion Woodlands on Saturday, November 8th, benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Now, there is even more space for VIP tables and models to get ready behind the scenes.

The Closet Queen’s Vision

The renovations were done in phases after Roemer bought her new Woodlands home in 2021. Initially, she created a closet for her husband and had a modest closet for herself. But plans to expand already were in her head.

“I took one of the spare rooms, and did his closet over there,” Roemer says. “And then I took over this space. But then there was another empty room back here. I broke through the wall and took over this space, which was an empty room. And then I put doors down here so I can go outside, and I built a pergola to go out into.”

Roemer doesn’t work with a designer while creating her mega closets. It’s all “Theresa vision.” She does lean on a trusted contractor team that she’s worked with through many renovations to her homes.

“The key is to get a good team and keep the good team,” Roemer says. “My electricians have been with me 20 years. Sergio and his team have been with me for 15 years. My plumbers have been with me for almost 20 years. Pretty much everybody that works with me and all my remodels has been with me forever.”

The new wonder closet is all on a single floor, rather than three stories, with just a step down. That turned out to be one of Roemer’s favorite updates.

“We’re going to put about a table big enough in here to seat about 30 people, and it’ll go right over the top these ottomans,” Roemer tells PaperCity. “And then we’ll start doing seated dinners for charities in the closet. I think for entertaining purposes, it’s just going to be able to flow much better

“Instead of going up and down because it was upstairs for an event, everybody would gather kind of on the first floor. Because that was how you got in. But then everybody would go to the second floor, because then that was the area that had the most space, and that’s where the chairs would be set up, and that’s where we’d have the events. And then hardly anybody ever went to the third (floor) because they could just kind of see up there.

“So even though that closet was unique, it the functionality of it wasn’t as good as this one is. This one is, there’s not a problem putting 100 women in here and having everybody spread out and comfortable.”

A New Level Of Closet

The cozy seating area at the center of the closet is another significant closet update. Two settees face one another, creating a comfortable conversation spot.

The Champagne Bar, while not gone, is tucked away at the front of the new mega closet, getting a smaller footprint than in Roemer’s previous closet. Here, she can move a bottle to the refrigerator and have glasses ready at the entrance to the closet.

“I very rarely ever served the champagne from the champagne bar,” Roemer says. “It was more of a talking piece than anything. I might have served champagne from it if I just had a girlfriend or two over and we were upstairs, having fun in the closet. But for the most part, people got their champagne from the other part of the house, and they were walking in with it.

“This way, the champagne will be poured, sitting there waiting for people to walk in and grab it.”

For Roemer, there is no such thing as too much light in a closet. This one features stunning orb chandeliers at both ends, tying the space together. The tray ceiling includes strip lighting, as does most of the space.

“Everything had to be strip lighted,” Roemer says. “Like the shoes. The purses. You’ll see strip lighting on every shelf. Everything had to have a puck light so that it would shine down.”

Theresa Roemer’s Fashion Advice

So what type of fashion advice does The Woodlands’ Closet Queen have for the rest of us? With a mega closet full of designer wear at her disposal, Roemer certainly has thoughts on building ensembles.

“I always try to tell people, it’s always fun to mix and match designer things in your closet with your everyday stuff that you either get off Amazon or go buy at Macy’s,” Roemer says. “People are like, ‘I can’t have a whole closet full of designer things.’ Most people can’t. It’s OK to invest in one or two really good, high quality designer items that will last you 30, 40, 50 years.

“And some people hand them down, right? I have girlfriends that have their Chanel jackets from their grandmothers. So I always try to tell people, just take a pair of jeans that you got off Amazon and mix it with a cool Chanel jacket and some loafers and whatever. Everything doesn’t have to be designer.”

Even if you have one of the most original closets in the world. Again.

For more information on Theresa Roemer’s 10th edition of Fashion Woodlands, featuring The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Teresa Giudice and four designers, go here.