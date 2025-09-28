Houston Billionaire Ambassador Tilman Fertitta and His Wife Lauren Take Over Milan Fashion Week, Bond With Meryl Streep

Ambassador Tilman and Lauren Fertitta with daughter Elle arrive in Rome in July for his post as ambassador. (Photo by Instagram)

Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Anna Wintour were not the only celebs in the audience at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan last week — especially not for Texans or Houston Rockets fans. U.S. Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta, accompanied by his trés chic wife Lauren Fertitta, made the rounds of Milan fashion week and were in the crush during filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

In fact, in one of the videos making the rounds, the Fertittas are shown having a moment with Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci, inviting Streep back to Italy.

D&G was just one stop in a whirlwind week for the Houston billionaire and his wife who kept Instagram buzzing with daily posts of their high-style adventures. From media reports, or lack thereof, it appears that no other U.S. Ambassador has made such a splash at Milan’s fashion week. We would guess that it’s Tilman Fertitta’s Italian roots and Lauren’s taste for sartorial elegance that drove this mission.

The Houston power couple made the scene at Ferragamo, Armani, Prada and Starbucks Reserve Roastery where American twins Bruce and Glen Proctor presented a show of their extraordinarily colorful and beloved BruceGlen label. The Ambassador went so far as to try on one of the multi-colored jackets for the cameras. Not Fertitta’s usual understated style, we must observe.

The Fertittas also made a visit to Istituto Maragoni, an institute for hopeful young designers.

At another Milan event, Tilman Fertitta rubbed elbows with 50 Cent (aka Curtis James Jackson III), the mega-rich rapper/actor/producer who has dropped anchor in Houston and has joined Tilman Fertitta in various charitable fundraising endeavors.

Below are several posts from Tilman Fertitta’s Instagram account. where he shared his Milan adventures:

“Exciting to be at Milan Fashion Week and representing America. Fashion connects the U.S. and Italy,” Fertitta posted. “I want to increase business and diplomacy of fashion between our countries.”

“It was great to meet Armani’s Olimpia Milano basketball team at the Emporio Armani event for Milan Fashion Week!” Fertitta wrote. “I loved learning about the team’s connections with Texas through Coach Messina (previously head coach of the San Antonio Spurs) and two players (native Texans Armoni Brooks and Josh Nebo). Olimpia Milano vs. Houston Rockets in 2026?”

“Great to see @bruceglentwins at Milan Fashion Week. Bruce and Glen Proctor are bringing bright, bold, American energy to the iconic @starbucks Reserve Roastery for the second year in a row,” Fertitta posted.

“What a pleasure to attend the 90th Anniversary show of @istitutomarangoni, a true milestone for Italian design education. These emerging designers from around the world showed that Italy will continue to inspire and shape the future of global fashion.”

Tilman and Lauren Fertitta are certainly making the most of their new European life as Tilman serves his country as an ambassador.