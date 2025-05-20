Viral New York City-Based Swedish Candy Store Drops First-Ever Collaboration With Tory Burch

For the limited-edition collection, Burch reimagined her brand's icons in the textures, colors, and flavors of BonBon. (Courtesy of Tory Burch)

Through this collaboration, Tory Burch brings the viral candy emporium to Dallas for the first time. (Courtesy of Tory Burch)

In shades of banana, strawberry, and vanilla, the puffy Miller and Kira Sport sandals nod to BonBon's soft marshmallows. (Courtesy of Tory Burch)

The unofficial — and omnipresent — “It” bag in New York City during the past year? A cotton candy pink shopping bag with swirly blue writing. The bag comes from BonBon, a viral Swedish candy store that continues to draw both native New Yorkers and tourists alike.

Swedish friends Selim Adira, Robert Persson, and Leonard Schaltz founded BonBon in 2017. The brand, which has five retail locations in New York City and Brooklyn, imports 100 percent of its authentic Swedish confections, including private label Swedish fish(!).

Today, BonBon dropped its first-ever collaboration with American luxury lifestyle brand Tory Burch. The founder and designer of the eponymous brand discovered BonBon in 2018, before their Lower East Side store even opened. Even now, BonBon’s iconic pink bag filled with sweet and sour candies remains Burch’s go-to holiday gift.

For the limited-edition collection, Burch reimagined her brand’s icons in the textures, colors, and flavors of BonBon. The Miller sandal and mini Fleming hobo bag appear dipped in a “sugar” beaded coating like BonBon’s sour gummies. In shades of banana, strawberry, and vanilla, the puffy Miller and Kira Sport sandals nod to BonBon’s soft marshmallows. Burch’s favorite candies inspired earrings and charms. Of course, the luxury brand also designed limited-edition packaging and dust bags in BonBon’s signature pink and blue color palette.

“Tory was one of our first supporters. This beautiful collection showcases the authentic colors and textures only found in Swedish candy. Each piece reflects our motto that growing up is a trap,” says BonBon co-founder Selim Adira. “Candy is an important part of Swedish culture and history. It’s personal; the whole fun of the pick-and-mix is trying different flavors.”

Through this collaboration, Tory Burch brings the viral candy emporium to Dallas for the first time. In celebration of the launch, shoppers can enjoy a live pack-and-mix candy cart at the store’s NorthPark Center location from May 31 to June 1. In addition, shoppers will receive a small box of Swedish candy with every Tory Burch x BonBon purchase for the duration of the collaboration, from May 20 through June 23.