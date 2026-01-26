Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Fashion / Shopping

8 Pitch-Perfect Valentine’s Day Gifts

These Ideas Will Surprise and Delight (Even If You Gift Them To Yourself)

BY //
Lend me your ears, dear reader.

Now is the time to ensure that a pitch-perfect Valentine’s Day gift is signed, sealed, and delivered by February 14. Thankfully, my WiFi stayed powered on in the cold, so I scrolled and shopped. Today, I present eight perfect suggestions for the leading lady in your life. Please note it’s particularly chic to gift yourself a gift on Valentine’s Day if you’re your own leading lady. Who knows your taste better than you, after all?

Consider me a Framebridge stan. They revolutionized the framing game and have been my go-to source for framing art (in every shape and size) for years. It’s just so easy. For Valentine’s Day, they brought back their best-selling “Heartstagram.” Upload a photo and choose the frame style that matches your aesthetic; Framebridge will customize it with a die-cut heart mat and ship it in a luxe gift box tied with a bow.

Dallas and Houston locals can also pop into one of Framebridge’s retail locations to shop the two tabletop frames that they debuted in their Valentine’s Day Shop. Framebridge will print, frame, and wrap in less than 10 minutes. Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo.

A beautiful bottle of perfume stands the test of time as a top-tier gift for the gal in your life (or yourself!). How can you up the ante even further, though? Select a niche fragrance from a cool-girl brand that will have her wondering how you even discovered it. May I suggest Dopamine Rose from L’Epoque Parfums? Ideal for the amorous holiday, Dopamine Rose is a “juicy, fruity gourmand that appeals to both devoted rose lovers and those who typically shy away from the note.” The founder of the “modern fragrance house” is a Dallasite, and locals can shop the brand at Saint Bernard.

I always want a new pair of boots, and, as a Texan, I’m particularly loyal to Lucchese. The Priscilla boot is the Lone Star brand’s best-selling boot for women. For Valentine’s Day, gift the Black Metallic Cherry iteration. The style feels vintage-inspired but simultaneously modern and built for dressing in 2026.

It’s always time for a new watch, and you should head to Bachendorf’s for a Rolex if you’re serious about me. For your consideration, Rolex debuted a new Oyster Perpetual Datejust 31 in 18-carat yellow gold with a striking red ombre dial (the first time this fiery hue has made an appearance on a Rolex dial). It’s frosted with 10 diamond-set hour markers and showcased by a bezel set with 46 brilliant-cut diamonds, featuring a President bracelet and concealed Crownclasp. I, for one, would know that you love me if I opened this watch on February 14.

This Beauvais Velvet Jewelry Box from Aerin has been on my wish list for at least five years. I imagine how glamorous it would look on my vanity. The moss green velvet dazzles alongside the brass edging. Inside, find a suede interior with a top tray and five compartments for all your previous gems. When it comes to what’s elegant and posh, Aerin knows best.

Since she hosted a luncheon at The Mansion on Turtle Creek, Olivia Von Halle and her best-in-the-world silk pajamas have become a real obsession of mine. (I even ordered the set OVH designed for The Mansion.) All February long, I want to luxuriate in my bed wearing this Lila Sonnet Ivory Wax Seal set, paired with the matching eye mask, of course. The look is undeniably glamorous.

Leatherology (the leather goods brand whose owners are also Dallasites) launched their “Yours, Truly” customization tool in the fall, and it’s incredible! Yours, Truly allows shoppers to customize certain Leatherology products with personal artwork (a special letter! a child’s sketch! a family crest!) that they deboss directly onto the product, resulting in a truly one-of-a-kind piece. I bought a leather journal that I personalized with a small handwritten note from my dad. When it arrived, I cried. When I showed him, he cried. I love the watch box, which I would customize with a sentimental note (e.g., handwritten wedding vows).

Finally, let’s talk flowers. (Follow my instructions, and look like a hero.) Buy this incredible hand-blown Murano Glass Torre Vase from La DoubleJ in Highland Park Village. Then, DM Nolan Kiser at Bottega de Flores (@bottegadeflores). Ask for something funky, and he will create a wild and wonderful arrangement that will cement your status as a true aesthete simply because this exists in your home. P.S. It was hand-blown by the finest glass artisans at Salviati in Venice. Chic!

This February, we’re bringing back glamor.

XOXO

