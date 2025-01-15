5 Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas — Great Local Picks For Your S.O. or Yourself

fbpx
Valentine Gift Guide
The flagship Downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus is one of three locations in the country that sells Schiaparelli, the surrealist house that Daniel Roseberry built. You are both shopping local AND supporting homegrown talent (Roseberry is from Plano), then, by requesting a pair of Schiaparelli earrings for Valentine’s Day, like these Croissant Earrings ($2,200). (Photo courtesy of Schiaparelli)
The Knockout Beauty Signature Facial (which starts at $365) includes 105 minutes of the latest and greatest in skincare treatments using top-tier products. (Photo by Brook Casillas Photography)
Beloved Dallas-based bootmaker Miron Crosby just debuted their new Celeste boot ($2,795), adorned with stitched astrological signs. Available in pearlized crème and black, the boot, whose ear pulls can be customized with the wearer’s sign. (Photo courtesy of Miron Crosby)
There is a reason that Ginori 1735’s “Oriente Italiano” remains perpetually popular. The dinner plate in “Porpora” ($174), which features two shades of pink, perfectly suits the holiday. (Photo courtesy of Ginori 1735)
In Dallas, Madison offers a robust selection of Herend figurines, as does Kuhl-Linscomb in Houston. (Photo courtesy of Herend)
01
06

Single or cuffed-up, we think every gal deserves a little treat this Valentine's Day.

02
06

The flagship Downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus is one of three locations in the country that sells Schiaparelli, the surrealist house that Daniel Roseberry built. You are both shopping local AND supporting homegrown talent (Roseberry is from Plano), then, by requesting a pair of Schiaparelli earrings for Valentine's Day, like these Croissant Earrings ($2,200). (Photo courtesy of Schiaparelli)

03
06

The Knockout Beauty Signature Facial (which starts at $365) includes 105 minutes of the latest and greatest in skincare treatments using top-tier products. (Photo by Brook Casillas Photography)

04
06

Beloved Dallas-based bootmaker Miron Crosby just debuted their new Celeste boot ($2,795), adorned with stitched astrological signs. Available in pearlized crème and black, the boot, whose ear pulls can be customized with the wearer's sign. (Photo courtesy of Miron Crosby)

05
06

There is a reason that Ginori 1735's "Oriente Italiano" remains perpetually popular. The dinner plate in "Porpora" ($174), which features two shades of pink, perfectly suits the holiday. (Photo courtesy of Ginori 1735)

06
06

In Dallas, Madison offers a robust selection of Herend figurines, as does Kuhl-Linscomb in Houston. (Photo courtesy of Herend)

Valentine Gift Guide
The flagship Downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus is one of three locations in the country that sells Schiaparelli, the surrealist house that Daniel Roseberry built. You are both shopping local AND supporting homegrown talent (Roseberry is from Plano), then, by requesting a pair of Schiaparelli earrings for Valentine’s Day, like these Croissant Earrings ($2,200). (Photo courtesy of Schiaparelli)
The Knockout Beauty Signature Facial (which starts at $365) includes 105 minutes of the latest and greatest in skincare treatments using top-tier products. (Photo by Brook Casillas Photography)
Beloved Dallas-based bootmaker Miron Crosby just debuted their new Celeste boot ($2,795), adorned with stitched astrological signs. Available in pearlized crème and black, the boot, whose ear pulls can be customized with the wearer’s sign. (Photo courtesy of Miron Crosby)
There is a reason that Ginori 1735’s “Oriente Italiano” remains perpetually popular. The dinner plate in “Porpora” ($174), which features two shades of pink, perfectly suits the holiday. (Photo courtesy of Ginori 1735)
In Dallas, Madison offers a robust selection of Herend figurines, as does Kuhl-Linscomb in Houston. (Photo courtesy of Herend)
Fashion / Shopping

5 Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas — Great Local Picks For Your S.O. or Yourself

Single or Cuffed-Up, We Think Every Gal Deserves a Little Treat

BY // 01.15.25
Single or cuffed-up, we think every gal deserves a little treat this Valentine's Day.
The flagship Downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus is one of three locations in the country that sells Schiaparelli, the surrealist house that Daniel Roseberry built. You are both shopping local AND supporting homegrown talent (Roseberry is from Plano), then, by requesting a pair of Schiaparelli earrings for Valentine's Day, like these Croissant Earrings ($2,200). (Photo courtesy of Schiaparelli)
The Knockout Beauty Signature Facial (which starts at $365) includes 105 minutes of the latest and greatest in skincare treatments using top-tier products. (Photo by Brook Casillas Photography)
Beloved Dallas-based bootmaker Miron Crosby just debuted their new Celeste boot ($2,795), adorned with stitched astrological signs. Available in pearlized crème and black, the boot, whose ear pulls can be customized with the wearer's sign. (Photo courtesy of Miron Crosby)
There is a reason that Ginori 1735's "Oriente Italiano" remains perpetually popular. The dinner plate in "Porpora" ($174), which features two shades of pink, perfectly suits the holiday. (Photo courtesy of Ginori 1735)
In Dallas, Madison offers a robust selection of Herend figurines, as does Kuhl-Linscomb in Houston. (Photo courtesy of Herend)
1
6

Single or cuffed-up, we think every gal deserves a little treat this Valentine's Day.

2
6

The flagship Downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus is one of three locations in the country that sells Schiaparelli, the surrealist house that Daniel Roseberry built. You are both shopping local AND supporting homegrown talent (Roseberry is from Plano), then, by requesting a pair of Schiaparelli earrings for Valentine's Day, like these Croissant Earrings ($2,200). (Photo courtesy of Schiaparelli)

3
6

The Knockout Beauty Signature Facial (which starts at $365) includes 105 minutes of the latest and greatest in skincare treatments using top-tier products. (Photo by Brook Casillas Photography)

4
6

Beloved Dallas-based bootmaker Miron Crosby just debuted their new Celeste boot ($2,795), adorned with stitched astrological signs. Available in pearlized crème and black, the boot, whose ear pulls can be customized with the wearer's sign. (Photo courtesy of Miron Crosby)

5
6

There is a reason that Ginori 1735's "Oriente Italiano" remains perpetually popular. The dinner plate in "Porpora" ($174), which features two shades of pink, perfectly suits the holiday. (Photo courtesy of Ginori 1735)

6
6

In Dallas, Madison offers a robust selection of Herend figurines, as does Kuhl-Linscomb in Houston. (Photo courtesy of Herend)

Like Eloise, the little girl who lives at The Plaza, sometimes I “look at the ceiling for a while and think of a way to get a present.” Enter Valentine’s Day. I, for one, happen to love this holiday. For the month that demands we “think pink,” give me all the girly things. With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching on February 14, I’ve rounded up some luxury items currently on my wish list. I am single, but that’s irrelevant. Here at PaperCity, we think every gal deserves a little treat. These are five luxury Valentine’s Day gift ideas.

New Year, New Boots

Beloved Dallas-based bootmaker Miron Crosby just debuted their new Celeste boot, adorned with stitched astrological signs. Available in pearlized crème and black, the boot, whose ear pulls can be customized with the wearer’s sign, “celebrate individuality, elegance, and wonder.” I’d happily receive either color way (I am a Gemini, after all) for a Valentine’s Day gift, but if forced to choose, I’d pick black — the gold embroidery on the black boot really pops.

Priced at $2,795 without customization, the Celeste boots are available at both the Dallas and Houston locations of Miron Crosby.

Valentine's Day Gift Ideas
Oriente Italiano Dinner Plate – Porpora, $174.

Be Our Guest

“What’s Galentine’s Day? Oh, it’s only the best day of the year!”

Any holiday provides the perfect opportunity to start (or add to) your china collection. There is a reason that Ginori 1735’s “Oriente Italiano” remains perpetually popular — it’s, like, really pretty. The dinner plate in “Porpora” ($174), which features two shades of pink, perfectly suits the holiday, though I daydream of a plate in each of the 12 hues. Both Bering’s in Houston and The Ivy House in Dallas offer vast selections of Ginori 1735, making them both one-stop shops for Valentine’s Day (and Galentine’s Day) entertaining.

Swan Dive

Another collection to start or add to this Valentine’s Day? Herend figurines, which are handcrafted in Hungary, always delight. Show your thoughtfulness by selecting a piece near and dear to your loved one’s heart. On my personal wish list? A swan ($460) in the raspberry colorway to memorialize a year of attending too many fabulous parties.

SHOP

Swipe
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025

In Dallas, Madison offers a robust selection of the beloved collectibles, as does Kuhl-Linscomb in Houston.

Valentine's Day Gift Ideas
The Knockout Beauty Signature Facial, $365.

Best Face Forward

I recently enjoyed a facial so incredible that it bordered on… transcendent? Esthetician Jennifer Sanchez recently joined Knockout Beauty, which is located in O2 Dallas at The Terminal. The Knockout Beauty Signature Facial (which starts at $365) includes 105 minutes of the latest and greatest in skincare treatments using top-tier products. The facial massage stood out as the highlight of my session, with no second wasted. A couple of hours to oneself while being luxuriously pampered will always be a perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

A Surrealist Surprise

The flagship Downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus is one of three locations in the country that sells Schiaparelli, the surrealist house that Daniel Roseberry built. You are both shopping local and supporting homegrown talent (Roseberry is from Plano), then, by requesting a pair of Schiaparelli earrings. One zero-calorie carbohydrate Valentine’s Day gift idea I’m daydreaming about is the croissant earrings ($2,200). Purchase locally at the Downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus or by contacting Schiaparelli Brand Manager Amanda Youngblood (Amanda_Youngblood@neimanmarcus.com).

Miron Crosby Celeste Boot, $2,795.
 
Celeste Boot
Miron Crosby
$2795.00
Buy
Oriente Italiano Dinner Plate – Porpora, $174.
 
Oriente Italiano Dinner Plate
Ginori 1735
$174.00
Buy
Herend Fishnet Miniature Cross, Pink, $160.
 
Fishnet Miniature Cross, Pink
Herend
$160.00
Buy
Miron Crosby Celeste Boot, $2,795.
 
Celeste Boot
Miron Crosby
$2795.00
Buy
Herend Bumble Bee Figurine, Fishnet Pink, $250.
 
Bumble Bee Figurine, Fishnet Pink
Herend
$250.00
Buy
The Knockout Beauty Signature Facial, $365.
 
The Knockout Beauty Signature Facial
Knockout Beauty
$365.00
Buy
Oriente Italiano Dinner Plate, $174.
 
Oriente Italiano Dinner Plate
Ginori1735
$174.00
Buy
The flagship Downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus is one of three locations in the country that sells Schiaparelli, the surrealist house that Daniel Roseberry built. You are both shopping local AND supporting homegrown talent (Roseberry is from Plano), then, by requesting a pair of Schiaparelli earrings for Valentine's Day, like these Croissant Earrings ($2,200). (Photo courtesy of Schiaparelli)
 
Croissant Earrings
Schiaparelli
$2200.00
Buy
Venus et Fleur Large Round Flowers, $399.
 
Large Round Flowers
Venus et Fleur
$399.00
Buy

Eberjey Gisele TENCEL™ Modal Long PJ Set, $148.
 
Gisele TENCEL™ Modal Long PJ Set
Eberjey
$148.00
Buy
Omnilux Clear, $395.
 
Omnilux Clear
Omnilux
$395.00
Buy
Ginori1735 Oriente Italiano Trinket Box, $340.
 
Oriente Italiano Trinket Box
Ginori1735
$340.00
Buy
The Skinny Confidential Mouth Tape, $35.
 
Mouth Tape
The Skinny Confidential
$35.00
Buy
weezie Scallop Bath Towel, $88.
 
Scallop Bath Towel
weezie
$88.00
Buy
Barefoot Dreams Throw, $158.
 
CozyChic Throw
Barefoot Dreams
$158.00
Buy
Baccarat 2.5" Lucky Crystal Red Butterfly, $195.
 
2.5" Lucky Crystal Butterfly
Baccarat
$195.00
Buy
Baobab Candle, $420.
 
Candle
Baobab
$420.00
Buy
Dior D-Luck Bracelet, $820.
 
D-Luck Bracelet
Dior
$820.00
Buy

Featured Properties

Swipe
5317 Evergreen Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5317 Evergreen Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
5317 Evergreen Street
4946 Post Oak Timber
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

4946 Post Oak Timber
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Branda Martin
This property is listed by: Susan Branda Martin (832) 794-9662 Email Realtor
4946 Post Oak Timber
1227 Cortlandt
Heights
FOR SALE

1227 Cortlandt
HOUSTON, TX

$1,890,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1227 Cortlandt
2 Soldiers Creek Circle
Hunters Creek
FOR SALE

2 Soldiers Creek Circle
Hunters Creek, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
2 Soldiers Creek Circle
6008 Potomac Park
Galleria
FOR SALE

6008 Potomac Park
Houston, TX

$880,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Christ
This property is listed by: Mary Christ (713) 410-4888 Email Realtor
6008 Potomac Park
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X