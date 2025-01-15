5 Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas — Great Local Picks For Your S.O. or Yourself

There is a reason that Ginori 1735's "Oriente Italiano" remains perpetually popular. The dinner plate in "Porpora" ($174), which features two shades of pink, perfectly suits the holiday. (Photo courtesy of Ginori 1735)

Beloved Dallas-based bootmaker Miron Crosby just debuted their new Celeste boot ($2,795), adorned with stitched astrological signs. Available in pearlized crème and black, the boot, whose ear pulls can be customized with the wearer's sign. (Photo courtesy of Miron Crosby)

The Knockout Beauty Signature Facial (which starts at $365) includes 105 minutes of the latest and greatest in skincare treatments using top-tier products. (Photo by Brook Casillas Photography)

The flagship Downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus is one of three locations in the country that sells Schiaparelli, the surrealist house that Daniel Roseberry built. You are both shopping local AND supporting homegrown talent (Roseberry is from Plano), then, by requesting a pair of Schiaparelli earrings for Valentine's Day, like these Croissant Earrings ($2,200). (Photo courtesy of Schiaparelli)

Like Eloise, the little girl who lives at The Plaza, sometimes I “look at the ceiling for a while and think of a way to get a present.” Enter Valentine’s Day. I, for one, happen to love this holiday. For the month that demands we “think pink,” give me all the girly things. With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching on February 14, I’ve rounded up some luxury items currently on my wish list. I am single, but that’s irrelevant. Here at PaperCity, we think every gal deserves a little treat. These are five luxury Valentine’s Day gift ideas.

New Year, New Boots

Beloved Dallas-based bootmaker Miron Crosby just debuted their new Celeste boot, adorned with stitched astrological signs. Available in pearlized crème and black, the boot, whose ear pulls can be customized with the wearer’s sign, “celebrate individuality, elegance, and wonder.” I’d happily receive either color way (I am a Gemini, after all) for a Valentine’s Day gift, but if forced to choose, I’d pick black — the gold embroidery on the black boot really pops.

Priced at $2,795 without customization, the Celeste boots are available at both the Dallas and Houston locations of Miron Crosby.

Be Our Guest

“What’s Galentine’s Day? Oh, it’s only the best day of the year!”

Any holiday provides the perfect opportunity to start (or add to) your china collection. There is a reason that Ginori 1735’s “Oriente Italiano” remains perpetually popular — it’s, like, really pretty. The dinner plate in “Porpora” ($174), which features two shades of pink, perfectly suits the holiday, though I daydream of a plate in each of the 12 hues. Both Bering’s in Houston and The Ivy House in Dallas offer vast selections of Ginori 1735, making them both one-stop shops for Valentine’s Day (and Galentine’s Day) entertaining.

Swan Dive

Another collection to start or add to this Valentine’s Day? Herend figurines, which are handcrafted in Hungary, always delight. Show your thoughtfulness by selecting a piece near and dear to your loved one’s heart. On my personal wish list? A swan ($460) in the raspberry colorway to memorialize a year of attending too many fabulous parties.

SHOP Swipe













Next

In Dallas, Madison offers a robust selection of the beloved collectibles, as does Kuhl-Linscomb in Houston.

Best Face Forward

I recently enjoyed a facial so incredible that it bordered on… transcendent? Esthetician Jennifer Sanchez recently joined Knockout Beauty, which is located in O2 Dallas at The Terminal. The Knockout Beauty Signature Facial (which starts at $365) includes 105 minutes of the latest and greatest in skincare treatments using top-tier products. The facial massage stood out as the highlight of my session, with no second wasted. A couple of hours to oneself while being luxuriously pampered will always be a perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

A Surrealist Surprise

The flagship Downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus is one of three locations in the country that sells Schiaparelli, the surrealist house that Daniel Roseberry built. You are both shopping local and supporting homegrown talent (Roseberry is from Plano), then, by requesting a pair of Schiaparelli earrings. One zero-calorie carbohydrate Valentine’s Day gift idea I’m daydreaming about is the croissant earrings ($2,200). Purchase locally at the Downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus or by contacting Schiaparelli Brand Manager Amanda Youngblood (Amanda_Youngblood@neimanmarcus.com).

Celeste Boot Miron Crosby $2795.00 Buy Oriente Italiano Dinner Plate Ginori 1735 $174.00 Buy Fishnet Miniature Cross, Pink Herend $160.00 Buy Celeste Boot Miron Crosby $2795.00 Buy Bumble Bee Figurine, Fishnet Pink Herend $250.00 Buy The Knockout Beauty Signature Facial Knockout Beauty $365.00 Buy Oriente Italiano Dinner Plate Ginori1735 $174.00 Buy Croissant Earrings Schiaparelli $2200.00 Buy Large Round Flowers Venus et Fleur $399.00 Buy