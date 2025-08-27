Houston Master Jeweler Rolls Out New Very Personal Love Is a Puzzle Line — Franco Valobra Dives Into the Mysteries Of Romance

Valobra Master Jeweler's custom Love Is a Puzzle bracelet is shown here in white and yellow gold, can be designed with various embellishments including fancy stones and diamonds.

Valobra Master Jewelers' Love Is a Puzzle collection launches with bracelets and will include rings and necklaces.

We’ve been obsessed with jigsaw puzzles since the COVID pandemic temporarily forced us to rely on solitary entertainment for our leisure hours. One other individual intrigued by the magic of the jigsaw is master Italian jeweler Franco Valobra. His enchantment with jigsaw intricacies has led him to incorporate familiar linking pieces into a unique jewelry design.

After close to a year in preparation, the Love Is a Puzzle custom designed collection in 18-karat gold has become a reality. Valobra Master Jewelers is launching the bespoke collection with bracelets — rings and necklaces to be added soon.

“For a couple of years, I have been obsessed with designing and creating a collection of jewelry that would encompass all of the features and characteristics that are, in my opinion, important for a jewel to be timeless, compelling, enticing and filled with significance,” Franco Valobra tells PaperCity. “Ergo the Love Is a Puzzle collection.”

The pieces are handmade by Valobra jewelers and can be custom created to a jewelry shopper’s taste. Various metals, finishes and even white and fancy colored diamonds are among the options — all set in solid 18-karat gold.

“Why a puzzle,” Valobra posits. “Just like a loving and caring relationship, a puzzle requires attention to details and a fair level of concentration. It encourages patience and peacefulness, ever after starting with a somewhat confusing bunch of pieces, which are our life expectations.

“Once completed though, it rewards us with a fulfilling feeling of happiness, accomplishment and bliss.”

Valobra Master Jewelers started in 1905 in Torino, Italy, and has remained in the family since its founding. Today, Valobra has stores in Houston, New Orleans and Lugano, Switzerland. As the fourth generation master jeweler in the family business, Franco Valobra himself continues the legacy by designing one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces that are crafted in his Houston showroom.

Proud of his family’s heritage, Franco Valobra is Italian honorary consul for Louisiana and in October will be honoree at the annual Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon to be held at River Oaks Country Club.